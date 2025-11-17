RRB JE Apply Online 2025 Date Extended: Register Now for 2588 Vacancies at rrbapply.gov.in - Check New Last Date & Form Details Here

RRB JE Apply Online 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the RRB JE Online Form 2025 dates on November 14, 2025. According to the latest notice, the last date to apply for RRB JE 2025 has been extended to 10 December 2025 (23:59 hrs). Earlier, the deadline was 30 November 2025. Candidates can pay the application fee until 12 December 2025, and those who have already submitted their forms can edit their post preferences and selected RRB/Zonal Railway/Production Unit from 13 December to 22 December 2025 without paying any extra charges. The RRB JE 2025 recruitment offers vacancies across major departments including Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication, and Stores. The updated notice also mentions revised vacancies for several posts under RRB Chennai and RRB Jammu–Srinagar. Candidates must carefully review the RRB JE new vacancy list before applying or modifying their preferences. Applicants should complete all steps within the extended deadlines and keep checking the official RRB websites for the latest updates.

RRB JE Apply Online 2025 Last Date Extended The Railway Recruitment Board has officially extended the RRB JE Application last date 2025 to 10 December 2025. Candidates can submit their application fee until 12 December 2025. RRB has also released RRB JE revised vacancy details for several posts and zones, including important updates for RRB Chennai and RRB Jammu Srinagar, along with the extension. Applicants who have already completed their forms now have the opportunity to change their post preferences or selected RRB without paying any extra charges. This extension allows candidates more time to update their choices and complete the application process smoothly.

The latest extension for the RRB JE Apply Online 2025 process gives candidates more time to complete their forms, verify eligibility, and choose their preferred posts or zones for the RRB JE 2025 recruitment. Candidates can check the updated schedule for RRB JE 2025 in the table below: Event Revised Dates Last Date to Apply Online (Extended) 10th December 2025 (23:59 hrs) Last Date to Pay Application Fee 12th December 2025 Post Preference Modification Window 13th December to 22nd December 2025 Application Correction Window 13th December to 22nd December 2025 RRB JE Exam Notice 2025 PDF The Railway Recruitment Board has published the official RRB JE Exam Notice 2025, confirming the extended last date for online applications. The PDF also includes the updated zone-wise vacancy list for all posts.

Candidates can review the revised details for RRB Chennai, RRB Jammu–Srinagar, and other zones to plan their applications accurately. This notice is an essential guide to understand the updated vacancies and ensure to complete all steps before the new deadlines. Click Here to Check RRB JE Exam Notice 2025 PDF RRB JE Apply Online 2025 Direct Link The RRB JE Online Form 2025 filling process for the RRB JE exam (CEN 05/2025) will remain open until 10th December 2025 (11:59 pm). Candidates are advised to keep all essential documents ready while completing the application form to avoid mistakes or delays. Any incorrect or incomplete information may lead to the rejection of the RRB JE application, so ensure every detail is accurate before submission. Candidates can click on the link below to apply online for RRB JE Vacancy 2025.

Click Here to Apply Online for RRB JE Recruitment 2025 How to Apply Online for RRB JE 2025? Candidates who want to apply for RRB JE 2025 or update their application during the extended dates can follow the steps below: Step 1: Visit the official RRB JE application portal at rrbapply.gov.in. Step 2: Click on “Apply Online” for CEN 05/2025 and register if anyone is a new user. Step 3: Enter personal, educational, and contact details correctly. Step 4: Select the preferred post and RRB/Zone. Step 5: Upload the required documents and photographs in the prescribed format. Step 6: Review the entire form carefully and submit it. Step 7: Pay the application fee online before 12th December 2025. Step 8: Download and save a copy of the submitted application form and payment receipt. Documents Required for RRB JE Online Form 2025

Candidates should keep all necessary documents ready in scanned format before filling out the RRB JE Online Form 2025. This helps in completing the form without errors or delays. The following is the list of documents required: Passport-size photograph

Signature

Class 10th (Matriculation) certificate

Educational qualification certificates

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS)

PwBD certificate (if applicable)

Valid photo ID proof

Domicile/Residence certificate

Bank account details

Other supporting documents (if required) How to Modify Post Preference in RRB JE 2025? Candidates who have already submitted their RRB JE 2025 application can update their post preferences and chosen RRB/Zonal Railway without paying any extra fee. This option is particularly helpful for those who want to adjust their choices based on the newly revised vacancies.