RRB JE Apply Online 2025 Date Extended: Register Now for 2588 Vacancies at rrbapply.gov.in - Check New Last Date & Form Details Here

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 17, 2025, 12:22 IST

RRB JE Apply Online 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has extended the RRB JE Apply Online 2025 deadline to 10 December. Candidates can modify post preferences and make corrections from 13 to 22 December. The notice also includes revised vacancies for multiple zones. Check here for complete details about the extended deadline, updated vacancies, and more.

RRB JE Apply Online 2025 Last Date Extended
RRB JE Apply Online 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the RRB JE Online Form 2025 dates on November 14, 2025. According to the latest notice, the last date to apply for RRB JE 2025 has been extended to 10 December 2025 (23:59 hrs). Earlier, the deadline was 30 November 2025. Candidates can pay the application fee until 12 December 2025, and those who have already submitted their forms can edit their post preferences and selected RRB/Zonal Railway/Production Unit from 13 December to 22 December 2025 without paying any extra charges.

The RRB JE 2025 recruitment offers vacancies across major departments including Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication, and Stores.

The updated notice also mentions revised vacancies for several posts under RRB Chennai and RRB Jammu–Srinagar. Candidates must carefully review the RRB JE new vacancy list before applying or modifying their preferences. Applicants should complete all steps within the extended deadlines and keep checking the official RRB websites for the latest updates.

The Railway Recruitment Board has officially extended the RRB JE Application last date 2025 to 10 December 2025. Candidates can submit their application fee until 12 December 2025. RRB has also released RRB JE revised vacancy details for several posts and zones, including important updates for RRB Chennai and RRB Jammu Srinagar, along with the extension.

Applicants who have already completed their forms now have the opportunity to change their post preferences or selected RRB without paying any extra charges. This extension allows candidates more time to update their choices and complete the application process smoothly.

RRB JE Apply Online 2025 Revised Dates

The latest extension for the RRB JE Apply Online 2025 process gives candidates more time to complete their forms, verify eligibility, and choose their preferred posts or zones for the RRB JE 2025 recruitment. Candidates can check the updated schedule for RRB JE 2025 in the table below:

Event

Revised Dates

Last Date to Apply Online (Extended)

10th December 2025 (23:59 hrs)

Last Date to Pay Application Fee

12th December 2025

Post Preference Modification Window

13th December to 22nd December 2025

Application Correction Window

13th December to 22nd December 2025

RRB JE Exam Notice 2025 PDF

The Railway Recruitment Board has published the official RRB JE Exam Notice 2025, confirming the extended last date for online applications. The PDF also includes the updated zone-wise vacancy list for all posts. 

Candidates can review the revised details for RRB Chennai, RRB Jammu–Srinagar, and other zones to plan their applications accurately. This notice is an essential guide to understand the updated vacancies and ensure to complete all steps before the new deadlines.

Click Here to Check RRB JE Exam Notice 2025 PDF

RRB JE Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

The RRB JE Online Form 2025 filling process for the RRB JE exam (CEN 05/2025) will remain open until 10th December 2025 (11:59 pm). Candidates are advised to keep all essential documents ready while completing the application form to avoid mistakes or delays. 

Any incorrect or incomplete information may lead to the rejection of the RRB JE application, so ensure every detail is accurate before submission. Candidates can click on the link below to apply online for RRB JE Vacancy 2025.

Click Here to Apply Online for RRB JE Recruitment 2025

How to Apply Online for RRB JE 2025?

Candidates who want to apply for RRB JE 2025 or update their application during the extended dates can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official RRB JE application portal at rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “Apply Online” for CEN 05/2025 and register if anyone is a new user.

Step 3: Enter personal, educational, and contact details correctly.

Step 4: Select the preferred post and RRB/Zone.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and photographs in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Review the entire form carefully and submit it.

Step 7: Pay the application fee online before 12th December 2025.

Step 8: Download and save a copy of the submitted application form and payment receipt.

Documents Required for RRB JE Online Form 2025

Candidates should keep all necessary documents ready in scanned format before filling out the RRB JE Online Form 2025. This helps in completing the form without errors or delays. The following is the list of documents required:

  • Passport-size photograph

  • Signature

  • Class 10th (Matriculation) certificate

  • Educational qualification certificates

  • Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS)

  • PwBD certificate (if applicable)

  • Valid photo ID proof

  • Domicile/Residence certificate

  • Bank account details

  • Other supporting documents (if required)

How to Modify Post Preference in RRB JE 2025?

Candidates who have already submitted their RRB JE 2025 application can update their post preferences and chosen RRB/Zonal Railway without paying any extra fee. This option is particularly helpful for those who want to adjust their choices based on the newly revised vacancies.

The following are the steps to modify preferences:

  1. Visit the official RRB JE login portal.

  2. Log in using the registered credentials.

  3. Go to the Post Preference/RRB Modification section.

  4. Choose the updated post preference and preferred RRB/Zone.

  5. Review all changes carefully and submit them before 22nd December 2025.

RRB JE Application Correction Window 2025 

Candidates who have already completed their RRB JE 2025 application can make corrections during the official correction window, available from 13th December to 22nd December 2025.

Applicants can update details such as educational information, community/category details, and other editable fields during this period. However, the information entered during account creation and the initially chosen RRB cannot be changed.

Simply log in to the portal, review the application, update the necessary fields, and submit the revised form before the deadline to make corrections. Using this option ensures the application is accurate and aligned with the latest RRB JE 2025 guidelines.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

