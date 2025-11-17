RRB JE Vacancy 2025 Increased to 2588: Check Updated Branch-Wise & Zone-Wise Posts

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have officially updated the RRB JE Vacancy 2025 notification, increasing the total number of posts and extending the application deadline. The vacancies have now increased to 2588, up from the earlier 2569. This gives aspirants more opportunities across various engineering disciplines.
The last date to apply online is 10 December 2025. Candidates have a higher chance of securing a position with this increase. Applicants should carefully check the latest department-wise and branch-wise vacancy details to plan their preparation effectively.
RRB JE Vacancy 2025
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have announced an important update for engineering aspirants by increasing the total vacancies for RRB JE 2025.
According to the latest notification issued on 14 November 2025, the combined posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant have now gone up to 2588 across multiple railway departments. This rise from the earlier tentative numbers shows a growing requirement for Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Computer Science, and Mechanical engineers in key technical divisions of Indian Railways.
RRB JE Vacancy 2025 Official Notification
The RRB JE Vacancy 2025 Official Notification PDF provides complete details on the updated vacancies, eligibility, application process, exam pattern, and important dates. Aspirants should download and review the official PDF to understand the latest changes and prepare effectively for the Junior Engineer recruitment process.
RRB JE 2025 Branch-Wise Vacancy Details
The Railway Recruitment Boards have published the detailed branch-wise breakup of 2588 vacancies for the RRB JE 2025 recruitment. As expected, the engineering stream continues to receive the highest number of posts, followed by Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Computer Science, and Mechanical engineering categories. This distribution highlights the growing need for skilled technical professionals in various Indian Railways departments.
Below is the updated branch-wise vacancy distribution as per the official notification:
|
Post
|
Vacancies
|
Junior Engineer (Electrical, Mechanical, Engineering, S&T)
|
2588
|
Chemical Supervisor & Metallurgical Assistant
|
Depot Material Superintendent
RRB JE Zone-Wise Vacancy 2025
The table below shows the zone-wise vacancy distribution for RRB JE 2025:
|
RRB Zones
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
RRB Ahmedabad
|
68
|
22
|
19
|
39
|
12
|
151
|
RRB Ajmer
|
20
|
04
|
03
|
10
|
03
|
40
|
RRB Bangalore
|
40
|
14
|
07
|
10
|
09
|
80
|
RRB Bhopal
|
27
|
14
|
02
|
11
|
04
|
58
|
RRB Bhubaneswar
|
09
|
10
|
04
|
09
|
04
|
36
|
RRB Bilaspur
|
63
|
16
|
09
|
26
|
13
|
127
|
RRB Chandigarh
|
44
|
20
|
06
|
23
|
15
|
108
|
RRB Chennai
|
73
|
23
|
13
|
38
|
13
|
169
|
RRB Gorakhpur
|
45
|
15
|
09
|
20
|
09
|
98
|
RRB Guwahati
|
05
|
—
|
—
|
02
|
—
|
07
|
RRB Jammu–Srinagar
|
23
|
18
|
08
|
35
|
04
|
95
|
RRB Kolkata
|
264
|
87
|
58
|
160
|
59
|
628
|
RRB Malda
|
17
|
08
|
06
|
11
|
03
|
45
|
RRB Mumbai
|
174
|
70
|
35
|
110
|
45
|
434
|
RRB Muzaffarpur
|
10
|
03
|
02
|
06
|
02
|
23
|
RRB Patna
|
20
|
08
|
04
|
13
|
05
|
50
|
RRB Prayagraj
|
76
|
26
|
09
|
38
|
13
|
162
|
RRB Ranchi
|
40
|
19
|
09
|
30
|
11
|
109
|
RRB Secunderabad
|
50
|
13
|
08
|
15
|
17
|
103
|
RRB Thiruvananthapuram
|
22
|
20
|
08
|
09
|
03
|
62
|
Total
|
1090
|
410
|
210
|
615
|
244
|
2588
RRB JE Vacancy 2025 Important Dates
Candidates must stay updated with all key dates and events to succeed in the RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2025. Below is the complete schedule for RRB JE 2025, including the notification release, application deadlines, and correction window.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Detailed Notification PDF
|
28 October 2025
|
Online Application Starts
|
31 October 2025
|
RRB JE Apply Online Last Date
|
10 December 2025 (11:59 PM)
|
Last Date to Pay the Fee
|
12 December 2025
|
RRB JE Application Correction Window
|
23 December to 27 December 2025
|
RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Date
|
–
|
RRB JE CBT 2 Exam Date
|
–
