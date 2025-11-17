RRB JE Vacancy 2025 Increased to 2588: Check Updated Branch-Wise & Zone-Wise Posts

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have officially updated the RRB JE Vacancy 2025 notification, increasing the total number of posts and extending the application deadline. The vacancies have now increased to 2588, up from the earlier 2569. This gives aspirants more opportunities across various engineering disciplines.

The last date to apply online is 10 December 2025. Candidates have a higher chance of securing a position with this increase. Applicants should carefully check the latest department-wise and branch-wise vacancy details to plan their preparation effectively.

RRB JE Vacancy 2025

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have announced an important update for engineering aspirants by increasing the total vacancies for RRB JE 2025.

According to the latest notification issued on 14 November 2025, the combined posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant have now gone up to 2588 across multiple railway departments. This rise from the earlier tentative numbers shows a growing requirement for Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Computer Science, and Mechanical engineers in key technical divisions of Indian Railways.