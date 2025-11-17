School Holiday on 17 November
Focus
Quick Links

RRB JE Vacancy 2025 Increased to 2588: Check Updated Branch-Wise & Zone-Wise Posts

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 17, 2025, 11:12 IST

The RRB JE Vacancy 2025 has been increased to 2588 posts, offering greater opportunities for engineering aspirants across various technical departments. The official notification includes complete details on eligibility, application dates, exam schedule, and branch-wise vacancies. Candidates must review the updated data and download the official PDF in this article.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RRB JE Vacancy 2025 Increased to 2588
RRB JE Vacancy 2025 Increased to 2588

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have officially updated the RRB JE Vacancy 2025 notification, increasing the total number of posts and extending the application deadline. The vacancies have now increased to 2588, up from the earlier 2569. This gives aspirants more opportunities across various engineering disciplines. 

The last date to apply online is 10 December 2025. Candidates have a higher chance of securing a position with this increase. Applicants should carefully check the latest department-wise and branch-wise vacancy details to plan their preparation effectively.

RRB JE Vacancy 2025

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have announced an important update for engineering aspirants by increasing the total vacancies for RRB JE 2025. 

According to the latest notification issued on 14 November 2025, the combined posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant have now gone up to 2588 across multiple railway departments. This rise from the earlier tentative numbers shows a growing requirement for Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Computer Science, and Mechanical engineers in key technical divisions of Indian Railways.

RRB JE Vacancy 2025 Official Notification 

The RRB JE Vacancy 2025 Official Notification PDF provides complete details on the updated vacancies, eligibility, application process, exam pattern, and important dates. Aspirants should download and review the official PDF to understand the latest changes and prepare effectively for the Junior Engineer recruitment process.

Click Here to Check RRB JE Vacancy 2025 Official Notification

RRB JE 2025 Branch-Wise Vacancy Details

The Railway Recruitment Boards have published the detailed branch-wise breakup of 2588 vacancies for the RRB JE 2025 recruitment. As expected, the engineering stream continues to receive the highest number of posts, followed by Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Computer Science, and Mechanical engineering categories. This distribution highlights the growing need for skilled technical professionals in various Indian Railways departments.

Below is the updated branch-wise vacancy distribution as per the official notification:

Post

Vacancies

Junior Engineer (Electrical, Mechanical, Engineering, S&T)

2588

Chemical Supervisor & Metallurgical Assistant

Depot Material Superintendent

RRB JE Zone-Wise Vacancy 2025

The table below shows the zone-wise vacancy distribution for RRB JE 2025:

RRB Zones

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total

RRB Ahmedabad

68

22

19

39

12

151

RRB Ajmer

20

04

03

10

03

40

RRB Bangalore

40

14

07

10

09

80

RRB Bhopal

27

14

02

11

04

58

RRB Bhubaneswar

09

10

04

09

04

36

RRB Bilaspur

63

16

09

26

13

127

RRB Chandigarh

44

20

06

23

15

108

RRB Chennai

73

23

13

38

13

169

RRB Gorakhpur

45

15

09

20

09

98

RRB Guwahati

05

02

07

RRB Jammu–Srinagar

23

18

08

35

04

95

RRB Kolkata

264

87

58

160

59

628

RRB Malda

17

08

06

11

03

45

RRB Mumbai

174

70

35

110

45

434

RRB Muzaffarpur

10

03

02

06

02

23

RRB Patna

20

08

04

13

05

50

RRB Prayagraj

76

26

09

38

13

162

RRB Ranchi

40

19

09

30

11

109

RRB Secunderabad

50

13

08

15

17

103

RRB Thiruvananthapuram

22

20

08

09

03

62

Total

1090

410

210

615

244

2588

Also Check:

RRB JE Exam Pattern 2025
RRB JE Salary 2025
RRB JE Eligibility Criteria 2025
RRB JE Books 2025
RRB JE Syllabus 2025

RRB JE Vacancy 2025 Important Dates

Candidates must stay updated with all key dates and events to succeed in the RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2025. Below is the complete schedule for RRB JE 2025, including the notification release, application deadlines, and correction window.

Events

Dates

Detailed Notification PDF

28 October 2025

Online Application Starts

31 October 2025

RRB JE Apply Online Last Date

10 December 2025 (11:59 PM)

Last Date to Pay the Fee

12 December 2025

RRB JE Application Correction Window

23 December to 27 December 2025

RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Date

RRB JE CBT 2 Exam Date

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News