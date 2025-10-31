RRB JE Apply Online 2025 Begins at rrbapply.gov.in, Applications Open for JE, Chemical & Metallurgical Supervisor Posts

RRB JE Apply Online 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released 2569 vacancies for various posts, including Junior Engineer (JE), Chemical Supervisor, Metallurgical Supervisor, and Depot Material Superintendent in Indian Railways. The RRB JE Apply Online 2025 process began on 31st October 2025 through the official website, https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/. Candidates interested in applying should carefully go through the complete details in this article before filling out their RRB JE 2025 online application form to avoid any mistakes. RRB JE Apply Online 2025 The RRB JE Apply Online 2025 process has officially begun for candidates aspiring to appear in the upcoming exam. The RRB JE Registration 2025 is the first and most crucial step in the selection process. Candidates who meet the RRB JE eligibility criteria mentioned in the RRB JE Notification 2025 are eligible to apply.

Interested candidates can fill out their RRB JE Application Form 2025 online through the official website,https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/. It is strongly recommended to complete the registration process well before the last date to avoid any last-minute issues like server errors or technical glitches. RRB JE Apply Online 2025 Overview The RRB JE Application Form 2025 marks the beginning of the recruitment process for Junior Engineer and other technical posts. Check the overview of the key details in the table below: Particulars Details Exam Name RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Post Names Junior Engineer, Chemical Supervisor, Metallurgical Supervisor, Depot Material Superintendent Total Vacancies 2569 Application Mode Online Online Application Start Date 31st October to 30th November 2025 Application Correction Window 3rd to 12th December 2025 Official Website https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/

RRB JE Application Form 2025 Important Dates The RRB JE Application Form 2025 process began on 31st October 2025, and all eligible candidates are encouraged to complete their applications before the deadline to ensure a smooth process. Below are the important dates for the RRB JE Application Form 2025: Events Dates RRB JE 2025 Notification Release 28th October 2025 Start Date for Online Application 31st October 2025 Last Date to Submit Application 30th November 2025 (11:59 PM) Last Date for Online Fee Payment (Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card/UPI) 2nd December 2025 Application Form Correction Window 3rd to 12th December 2025 Scribe Details Submission for Eligible Candidates 13th to 17th December 2025 RRB JE CBT Exam Date To Be Announced RRB JE Apply Online 2025 Link

The RRB JE Apply Online 2025 link is now active for candidates applying for the RRB JE Exam (CEN 05/2025). The online application process will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) from 31st October to 30th November 2025 (till 11:59 PM). Applicants must keep all the required documents ready while filling out the RRB JE Application Form 2025 to ensure a smooth process. Candidates can easily apply online through the link given below. Click to Apply Online for RRB JE Recruitment 2025 How to Apply Online for RRB JE 2025? Candidates must make sure they meet all the RRB JE 2025 eligibility criteria, including educational qualifications, age limit, and other requirements. Candidates who are eligible and interested in the RRB JE Recruitment 2025 can follow the steps below to complete their online application process smoothly.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/. Step 2: Click on “Click here to apply for RRB JE (CEN 05/2025)” on the homepage. Step 3: Cick on “Apply” and then choose “Create an Account.” Step 4: Fill in basic details such as personal information, Aadhaar verification, and contact details, and create a secure password (a mix of uppercase, lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters). Step 5: Log in using the registered mobile number, email ID, and password. Step 6: Choose the RRB region and select the preferred post and zone. Step 7: Enter all required details such as educational qualifications and personal information carefully. Step 8: Upload the scanned photograph, signature, and SC/ST certificate (if applicable) as per the specified format and size.

Step 9 Review all the information in the preview section, and if everything looks correct, click on “Final Submission.” Step 10: After completing the form, proceed to pay the application fee online through Net Banking, Debit/Credit Card, or UPI. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference. Also Check: RRB JE Exam Pattern 2025

RRB JE Salary 2025 Documents Required for RRB JE Apply Online 2025 Candidates keep the following documents and details read before starting the RRB JE online application: Valid Mobile Number (verified through OTP)

Active Email ID (verified through OTP)

Scanned Signature in running handwriting

SC/ST Certificate (if applicable) in PDF format (up to 400 KB)

10th/Matriculation Certificate for verifying details such as date of birth Documents Specifications for RRB JE Online Form 2025

When filling out the RRB JE Online Form 2025, candidates must carefully follow the given instructions for uploading their photograph and signature. Applicants do not need to upload an old or scanned photograph. Instead, they can capture a live photo using a webcam or the front (selfie) camera of their mobile phone during the application process. Check the prescribed specifications for the required documents in the table below: Parameter File Size Dimensions Signature Between 30 KB and 49 KB 140 pixels (width) × 60 pixels (height) SC/ST Certificate Up to 400 KB — RRB JE Application Fees 2025 Candidates must pay the prescribed application fee according to their category to successfully submit the RRB JE Online Application Form 2025. The payment can be made only through online mode before the last date of registration.