UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
Focus
Quick Links

RRB JE Books 2025 PDF List: Recommended by Experts & Toppers for CBT 1 & CBT 2

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 6, 2025, 12:04 IST

RRB JE Books 2025 provide a complete list of the best study materials for Mathematics, Reasoning, General Awareness, and Technical subjects. This article includes expert-recommended books, preparation strategies, and additional study resources to help candidates cover the entire syllabus effectively.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RRB JE Books 2025
RRB JE Books 2025

RRB JE Books 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB JE Notification 2025 on October 28, 2025. Candidates must choose the best RRB JE books to succeed in the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) Exam. The exam tests candidates on technical subjects, general awareness, and reasoning ability. This makes it important to study from reliable and comprehensive sources.

The right books cover the complete syllabus and include practice questions, solved examples, and expert tips to strengthen the preparation. 

This article provides a detailed list of the best subject-wise RRB JE books recommended by experts and toppers to help candidates prepare effectively for every stage of the selection process.

RRB JE Books 2025

The RRB JE books are essential study resources for candidates preparing for the Railway Recruitment Board Junior Engineer Exam. Candidates must choose the right books to grasp complex topics easily and save valuable preparation time. It’s important to ensure that the books candidates use are based on the latest RRB JE syllabus and exam pattern to stay aligned with the current requirements.

Allocate sufficient time for each chapter depending on its difficulty level and mark weightage 

while studying. A well-structured study plan, combined with the right books, can significantly improve preparation and confidence.

RRB JE Books List 2025 Subject-Wise

A wide range of RRB JE books is available both online and in local bookstores, but choosing the right ones is crucial for effective preparation. Candidates should always refer to updated and reliable study materials that match the latest syllabus and exam pattern. Studying from the most recent editions helps stay ahead with accurate information and relevant practice questions.

Below is a subject-wise list of the best RRB JE books 2025 to make preparation easier. These books have been carefully selected to cover all important topics and help candidates strengthen their understanding of each section of the exam.

RRB JE Books for Mathematics

The Mathematics section of the RRB JE exam is often considered one of the most challenging and time-consuming parts. Candidates need a strong understanding of fundamental concepts along with effective shortcut techniques to boost their calculation speed.

Below is the list of the best RRB JE Maths books recommended by experts for the Quantitative Aptitude section.

Book Name

Author/Publication

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic

Rajesh Verma

Basic Maths and Pre-Algebra for Beginners

Mark Zegarelli

Quantitative Abilities Arithmetic Ability

Kiran Prakashan

Advance Maths

Rakesh Yadav

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations

R.S. Aggarwal

Magical Book on Quicker Maths

M Tyra

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma

Arun Sharma

RRB JE Books for General Intelligence and Reasoning

The RRB JE General Intelligence and Reasoning section is often considered tricky yet straightforward with the right preparation. Candidates need to develop strong analytical skills, recognize patterns quickly, and solve problems with accuracy to perform well. Check out the best RRB JE Reasoning Books mentioned below for effective preparation.

Book Name

Author/Publication

Verbal and Nonverbal Reasoning

R S Aggarwal

Analytical Reasoning

M K Pandey

New Approach to Reasoning Verbal, Non-Verbal and Analytical

BS Sijwali and Indu Sijwali.

Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation for CAT

Nishit K. Sinha

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Kuwar Ishwar Singh Rathore

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

RS Aggarwal

RRB JE Books for General Awareness and General Science

The RRB JE General Awareness and Science section is one of the most scoring parts of the exam. To excel in this section, candidates should regularly read newspapers, follow current affairs, and stay updated on national and international events. Below are some of the best RRB JE Books for General Awareness to help boost the preparation.

  • Current Affairs of Previous Year

  • Pratiyogita Darpan

  • Manorama Yearbook

  • Arihant General Knowledge 2024

  • General Knowledge-Lucent Publication

  • NCERT Books for Class VI - X: Physics, Chemistry and Biology

  • Lucent's General Knowledge

  • NCERT Books of Class VI - X: History, Geography, and Economics

RRB JE Technical Abilities Books

Candidates are tested on their technical abilities specific to their engineering discipline in the RRB JE CBT 2 exam. This section consists of 100 questions for a total of 100 marks. Aspirants should thoroughly study the standard books related to their engineering trade and strengthen their understanding of key technical concepts to perform well. Check the books in the table below:

Book Name

Author/Publication

RRB Junior Engineer and Senior Section Engineer

Shyam Sundar

Guide to RRB Junior Engineers

Disha Experts

RRB Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering Examination Guide For Junior Engineer

GKP

Environmental Studies: Multiple Choice Questions

Arun K. Tripathi

RRB Civil Engineer Practice Workbook

Kiran’s Publications

Objective Electrical Engineering

P.K Mishra

Indian Railways Junior Engineer Mechanical Recruitment Exam

Arihant Experts

Environmental Pollution & Control

Prof. N.H. Gopal Dutt

Computer Awareness for General Competitive Exams (Objective with Subjective)

Soumya Ranjan Behera

A computer for Competitive Exams (Fundamental of Computer with MCQs)

RPH Editorial Board

Also Check:

RRB JE Exam Pattern 2025
RRB JE Salary 2025
RRB JE Eligibility Criteria 2025

RRB JE Preparation Tips and Additional Study Sources

The RRB JE exam is highly competitive and demands complete dedication from candidates aiming for their dream job. Candidates must follow a well-planned preparation strategy can significantly boost performance along with studying from the right books. The following are some effective RRB JE preparation tips to help get exam-ready:

  • Plan study schedule according to the RRB JE syllabus and set achievable daily targets. This ensures consistent progress and prevents last-minute stress before the exam.

  • Make short study notes and revise them frequently. Regular revision helps retain important concepts and formulas effectively.

  • Attempt as many RRB JE mock tests and practice papers as possible. This helps improve time management skills and familiarizes with the exam’s question pattern. 

  • Go through RRB JE previous year question papers to understand the difficulty level and the type of questions asked in the actual exam.

  • Stay updated with current affairs and enhance the English vocabulary by reading newspapers, magazines, and educational articles regularly. These resources will strengthen the General Awareness section and overall exam readiness.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News