Tamil Nadu Half-Yearly Exam Timetable 2025 Released for Classes 6 to 12, Check Exam Schedule, Timings Here

Key Points
- TN Class 6 to 9 half-yearly exams to be held from December 15 to 23, 2025
- RN Class 10 and 12 half-yearly exam from December 10 to 23, 2025
- RN class 11 half-yearly exams to be held from December 10 to 23, 2025
TN Half-Yearly Exam Schedule 2025: According to reports, the Directorate of Government Examinations has issued the timetable for the TN Half-Yearly Exam 2025. Candidates from classes 6 to 12 appearing for the half-yearly exams can visit the official website to download the timetable PDF.
The TN half-yearly exams for students of classes 10 and 12 will be held from December 10 to 23, 2025, while the exams for students from classes 6 to 9 will be conducted from December 15 to 23, 2025. The exams for class 11 students will be held from December 10 to 23, 2025, in the afternoon session.
TN Half-Yearly Exam 2025 Date and Time
As per reports, the Tamil Nadu Half Yearly exams for students from classes 6 to 12 will be held in December 2025. The exams will be held in the morning and afternoon sessions. The TN half-yearly exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in the morning session from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Exams for class 11 students will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. The TN half-yearly exams for students from classes 6 to 8 will be held in the morning session from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, and the class 9 exams will be conducted in the afternoon from 2 PM to 5 PM.
Candidates appearing for the Tamil Nadu half-yearly examinations must reach their exam centres at least half an hour before the commencement of the exams. Candidates will be provided with the question papers 15 minutes before the exams begin.
TN Half-Year Exam 2025 Schedule
Check below the class-wise date and time for the TN half-yearly examination
|Class
|Date
|Time
|Classes 10 and 12
|December 10 to 23, 2025
|10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
|Classes 6 to 9
|December 15 to 23, 2025
|
Classes 6 to 8: 10:00 am to 12:30 PM
Class 9: 2 PM to 4:30 PM
|Class 11
|December 10 to 23, 2025
|2 PM to 5 PM
Also Read: CMAT 2026 Registration Close Today, Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation