Tamil Nadu Half-Yearly Exam Timetable 2025 Released for Classes 6 to 12, Check Exam Schedule, Timings Here

TN Half-Yearly Exam Schedule 2025: According to reports, the Directorate of Government Examinations has issued the timetable for the TN Half-Yearly Exam 2025. Candidates from classes 6 to 12 appearing for the half-yearly exams can visit the official website to download the timetable PDF.

The TN half-yearly exams for students of classes 10 and 12 will be held from December 10 to 23, 2025, while the exams for students from classes 6 to 9 will be conducted from December 15 to 23, 2025. The exams for class 11 students will be held from December 10 to 23, 2025, in the afternoon session.

TN Half-Yearly Exam 2025 Date and Time

As per reports, the Tamil Nadu Half Yearly exams for students from classes 6 to 12 will be held in December 2025. The exams will be held in the morning and afternoon sessions. The TN half-yearly exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in the morning session from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Exams for class 11 students will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. The TN half-yearly exams for students from classes 6 to 8 will be held in the morning session from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, and the class 9 exams will be conducted in the afternoon from 2 PM to 5 PM.