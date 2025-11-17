CMAT 2026 Registration Close Today, Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in

Key Points
- CMAT 2026 registration link available until 11.50 PM today, November 17
- Apply for the Common Management Admission Test at cmat.nta.nic.in
- CMAT 2026 exam dates are expected to be issued soon
CMAT 2026 Registration: The application window for the Common Management Admission Test 2026 will close today, November 17, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for CMAT 2026 can complete the registration through the link available on the official website.
The CMAT 2026 exam date is expected to be announced soon. Candidates interested in applying for the exams must make sure they complete the application form within the given deadline.
CMAT 2026 registration window is available on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to register for CMAT 2026 is also available here.
CMAT 2026 Registration - Click Here
CMAT 2026 Registration Process
The CMAT 2026 online registration window is open until 11.50 PM today. Candidates yet to register can follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT
Step 2: Click on the CMAT 2026 registration link
Step 3: Enter the required details in the new registration link
Step 4: Fill out the online application form
Step 5: Upload all the required documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
CMAT 2026 Exam Fee
To apply for CMAT 2026 candidates are also required to submit a category-wise registration fee. Check the fee details below
|General (UR
|Male- ₹ 2500/-
|Female- ₹ 1250/-
|**Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /PwBD/*OBC-(NCL)
|Male- ₹ 1250/-
|Female- ₹ 1250/-
|Third gender
Also Read: Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Download BSEB Matric, Intermediate Timetable PDF Soon
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation