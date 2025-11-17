CMAT 2026 Registration Close Today, Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2026 Registration: The application window for the Common Management Admission Test 2026 will close today, November 17, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for CMAT 2026 can complete the registration through the link available on the official website.

The CMAT 2026 exam date is expected to be announced soon. Candidates interested in applying for the exams must make sure they complete the application form within the given deadline.

CMAT 2026 registration window is available on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to register for CMAT 2026 is also available here.

CMAT 2026 Registration - Click Here

CMAT 2026 Registration Process

The CMAT 2026 online registration window is open until 11.50 PM today. Candidates yet to register can follow the steps provided below to apply