School Holiday on 17 November
Focus
Quick Links
News

CMAT 2026 Registration Close Today, Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 17, 2025, 10:24 IST

NTA will close the CMAT 2026 registration and application window today, November 17, 2025. Eligible candidates yet to register for the Common Management Admission Test must visit the official website to register and apply.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CMAT 2026 Registration Close Today at cmat.nta.nic.in
CMAT 2026 Registration Close Today at cmat.nta.nic.in
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • CMAT 2026 registration link available until 11.50 PM today, November 17
  • Apply for the Common Management Admission Test at cmat.nta.nic.in
  • CMAT 2026 exam dates are expected to be issued soon

CMAT 2026 Registration:  The application window for the Common Management Admission Test 2026 will close today, November 17, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for CMAT 2026 can complete the registration through the link available on the official website. 

The CMAT 2026 exam date is expected to be announced soon. Candidates interested in applying for the exams must make sure they complete the application form within the given deadline. 

CMAT 2026 registration window is available on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to register for CMAT 2026 is also available here. 

CMAT 2026 Registration - Click Here

CMAT 2026 Registration Process

The CMAT 2026 online registration window is open until  11.50 PM today. Candidates yet to register can follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT

Step 2: Click on the CMAT 2026 registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the new registration link

Step 4: Fill out the online application form

Step 5: Upload all the required documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

CMAT 2026 Exam Fee

To apply for CMAT 2026 candidates are also required to submit a category-wise registration fee. Check the fee details below

 General (UR  Male- ₹ 2500/- Female- ₹ 1250/- 
 **Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /PwBD/*OBC-(NCL)  Male- ₹ 1250/-  Female- ₹ 1250/-
 Third gender   
     


Also Read: Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Download BSEB Matric, Intermediate Timetable PDF Soon

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News