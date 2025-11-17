Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Download BSEB Matric, Intermediate Timetable PDF Soon

BSEB 1016 Timetable: The Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release the BSEB 10th and 12th Exam Datesheet 2026 soon. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the BSEB 2026 date sheet must keep visiting this space for the latest updates.

Every year, Bihar board conducts the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in February, and the results are announced by the last week of March 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the BSEB matric and intermediate exam 2026 must note that, along with the timetable for the theory exams, the board will also announce the complete schedule for the practical examinations.

Bihar Board will issue the BSEB 10th, 12th timetable PDF 2026 on the official website biharboaronline.com. The timetable PDF will contain the subject-wise schedule of the board exam along with the exam time and instructions.