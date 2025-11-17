School Holiday on 17 November
Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Download BSEB Matric, Intermediate Timetable PDF Soon

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 17, 2025, 09:28 IST

Bihar Board 10th and 12th exam 2026 timetable PDF will be available for download on the official website soon. Candidates preparing for the BSEB Matric and Intermediate exam 2026 will be able to download the exam routine PDF through the link on the official website. 

Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 Expected Soon
Key Points

  • Bihar Board 10th and 12th exam 2026 date sheet PDF to be released on the official website soon
  • Candidates can download the Bihar Board exam 2026 PDF at biharboardonline.com
  • BSEB matric and intermediate annual exam 2026 to be held in February-March

BSEB 1016 Timetable:  The Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release the BSEB 10th and 12th Exam Datesheet 2026 soon. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the BSEB 2026 date sheet must keep visiting this space for the latest updates.

Every year, Bihar board conducts the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in February, and the results are announced by the last week of March 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the BSEB matric and intermediate exam 2026 must note that, along with the timetable for the theory exams, the board will also announce the complete schedule for the practical examinations. 

Bihar Board will issue the BSEB 10th, 12th timetable PDF 2026 on the official website biharboaronline.com. The timetable PDF will contain the subject-wise schedule of the board exam along with the exam time and instructions. 

BSEB 10th 12th Date Sheet 2026 Details

The Bihar Board matric and intermediate exam 2026 date sheet will be issued as a PDF document. The PDF will contain the subject-wise exam dates and exam time. Candidates are also required to read through the instructions given on the timetable PDF for the exams. 

Steps to Download Bihar Board Exam Timetable 2026

The Bihar 10th and 12th exam 2026 routine will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the timetable PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the BSEB matric and intermediate exam 2026 timetable PDF

Step 3: Scroll through the subject-wise schedule

Step 4: The Bihar 10th and 12th timetable PDF will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

