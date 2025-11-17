Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Download BSEB Matric, Intermediate Timetable PDF Soon

Key Points
- Bihar Board 10th and 12th exam 2026 date sheet PDF to be released on the official website soon
- Candidates can download the Bihar Board exam 2026 PDF at biharboardonline.com
- BSEB matric and intermediate annual exam 2026 to be held in February-March
BSEB 1016 Timetable: The Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release the BSEB 10th and 12th Exam Datesheet 2026 soon. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the BSEB 2026 date sheet must keep visiting this space for the latest updates.
Every year, Bihar board conducts the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in February, and the results are announced by the last week of March 2026. Candidates preparing to appear for the BSEB matric and intermediate exam 2026 must note that, along with the timetable for the theory exams, the board will also announce the complete schedule for the practical examinations.
Bihar Board will issue the BSEB 10th, 12th timetable PDF 2026 on the official website biharboaronline.com. The timetable PDF will contain the subject-wise schedule of the board exam along with the exam time and instructions.
BSEB 10th 12th Date Sheet 2026 Details
The Bihar Board matric and intermediate exam 2026 date sheet will be issued as a PDF document. The PDF will contain the subject-wise exam dates and exam time. Candidates are also required to read through the instructions given on the timetable PDF for the exams.
Steps to Download Bihar Board Exam Timetable 2026
The Bihar 10th and 12th exam 2026 routine will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the timetable PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board
Step 2: Click on the BSEB matric and intermediate exam 2026 timetable PDF
Step 3: Scroll through the subject-wise schedule
Step 4: The Bihar 10th and 12th timetable PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment On November 20, Choice Filling to Close Tomorrow
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation