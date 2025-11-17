CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Accountancy board examination in 2026 based on a specific, structured pattern. The subject is evaluated through an 80-mark Theory paper and a mandatory 20-mark Project Work/Practical assessment, totaling 100 marks. This framework is essential for students to understand, as the exam assesses not only conceptual knowledge and adherence to accounting standards but also complex numerical problem-solving and the application of financial principles.

The 80-mark theory paper is structured into two parts: Part A (Accounting for Partnership Firms and Companies) carries the maximum weightage of 60 marks, and Part B offers a choice between Analysis of Financial Statements OR Computerized Accounting (carrying 20 marks).