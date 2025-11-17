School Holiday on 17 November
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

Nov 17, 2025, 12:16 IST

The CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam for 2026 is a 100-mark assessment, split into an 80-mark theory paper and 20-mark project work. The theory paper focuses heavily on Part A (60 marks), which includes Accounting for Partnership Firms (36 marks) and Company Accounts (24 marks). The paper design places high importance on Competency-Based Questions (approx. 50%), emphasizing the application of accounting principles and numerical problem-solving. Strong focus on partnership and company accounts is vital for scoring high.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Accountancy board examination in 2026 based on a specific, structured pattern. The subject is evaluated through an 80-mark Theory paper and a mandatory 20-mark Project Work/Practical assessment, totaling 100 marks. This framework is essential for students to understand, as the exam assesses not only conceptual knowledge and adherence to accounting standards but also complex numerical problem-solving and the application of financial principles.

The 80-mark theory paper is structured into two parts: Part A (Accounting for Partnership Firms and Companies) carries the maximum weightage of 60 marks, and Part B offers a choice between Analysis of Financial Statements OR Computerized Accounting (carrying 20 marks). 

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights

Check the below table to get the key pointers of CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern:

Board 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class

12

Streams

Science, Commerce, Arts/Humanities

Question Paper Pattern 

  • MCQs: 20%

  • Competency-based questions (MCQs, case-based, source-based): 50%

  • Short answer/long answer type questions: 30%

Duration 

3 hours 

Mode of Exam

Offline, Pen and Paper 

Number of subjects 

5 or 6 (as elected by the student) 

Maximum Marks 

100 (theory + practical)

  • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 

  • 70 marks theory +30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 

  • 80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment 

Each Subject Passing Marks 

33%

Passing marks for the overall exam 

Aggregate 33%

Official Website

cbse.nic.in 

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy: Chapter-Wise Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

The table outlines the CBSE 12th Accountancy exam pattern:

Number of Questions

34

Number of Sections/Parts

2 (Part A and Part B)

Part A

Question no. 1-26 (Compulsory for all candidates)

Part B

Question no. 27-34 (Two options i.e. (i) Analysis of Financial Statements and (ii) Computerised Accounting.)

1 Mark Questions

Questions 1 to 16 and 27 to 30

3 Mark Questions

Questions 17 to 20, 31and 32

4 Mark Questions

Questions 21, 22 and 33

6 Mark Questions

Questions 23 to 26 and 34

There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in 7 questions of one mark, 2 questions of three marks, 1 question of four marks and 2 questions of six marks. 

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern 2026: Unit-wise Marks distribution

The following table mentions the weightage distribution across various themes of CBSE Class 12 Accountancy curriculum for the upcoming board exam:

Units

Topic

Marks

Part A

 

 

Accounting for Partnership Firms and Companies

16

Unit 1. Accounting for Partnership Firms 

36

Unit 2. Accounting for Companies 

24

Total

60

Part B

 

 

Financial Statement Analysis

 

Unit 3. Analysis of Financial Statements 

12

Unit 4. Cash Flow Statement

08

Total

20

Part C

 

 

 

Project Work

20

 

 

 

Project work will include:

Project File (12 Marks)

Viva Voce (08 Marks)

OR

Part B

 

Computerized Accounting

 

20

Unit 4. Computerized Accounting 

Part C

 

 

 

Practical Work 

20

 

 

 

Project work will include:

Project File (12 Marks)

Viva Voce (08 Marks)

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy 2026: Typology of Exam Pattern

Check the table below to know the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy 2026 typology of Exam Question Paper:

S. No. 

Typology of Questions

Marks

Percentage in the paper

1

Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. 

Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.

44

55%

2

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 

19

23.75%

3

Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.  

17

21.25%

 

Total

80

100%

A thorough understanding of the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern and the precise unit-wise weightage for 2026 is the foundation of a winning study strategy. By focusing preparation time on the high-weightage units, practice to the increased percentage of Competency-Based Questions, students can ensure they cover the syllabus effectively and are well-prepared for the final board examination.

