MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 11, 2025, 10:52 IST

The CBSE Class 9 History syllabus for 2025-26 has been rationalized, maintaining the content deletions from the previous year. This streamlining effort aims to reduce the academic burden and align the curriculum with the NEP. The deletions mainly involve specific detailed chapters and optional themes from the NCERT textbook, India and the Contemporary World-I. Students must focus on the core historical events and processes specified in the revised curriculum for efficient exam preparation.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalized the syllabus for the History component of Class 9 Social Science for the academic session 2025-26. This revised syllabus continues the effort to streamline the curriculum and make it more manageable for students. The updates specifically target the removal of certain detailed chapters and optional themes from the NCERT textbook, India and the Contemporary World-I, to help students focus on core historical processes, key global events, and their impact.

The 2025-26 deleted syllabus for Class 9 History is largely consistent with the rationalization carried out in previous years by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). This alignment ensures the content is relevant and adheres to the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP), by emphasizing foundational knowledge over excessive detail. Students should carefully review the list of removed chapters or sections to avoid studying historical periods or themes that will not be assessed in the final examination.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights

Check the below table to get the key pointers of CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern:

Board 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Class

12

Streams

Science, Commerce, Arts/Humanities

Question Paper Pattern 

  • MCQs: 20%

  • Competency-based questions (MCQs, case-based, source-based): 50%

  • Short answer/long answer type questions: 30%

Duration 

3 hours 

Mode of Exam

Offline, Pen and Paper 

Number of subjects 

5 or 6 (as elected by the student) 

Maximum Marks 

100 (theory + practical)

  • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 

  • 70 marks theory +30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 

  • 80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment 

Each Subject Passing Marks 

33%

Passing marks for the overall exam 

Aggregate 33%

Official Website

cbse.nic.in 

CBSE Class 12 History: Chapter-Wise Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

The table outlines the CBSE 12th History exam pattern:

Section

Question Numbers

Question Type

Marks per Question

Total Marks

A

1 to 21

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

1 mark

21 marks

B

22 to 27

Short Answer Questions

3 marks

18 marks

C

28 to 30

Long Answer Questions

8 marks

24 marks

D

31 to 33

Source-Based Questions (3 sub-questions each)

4 marks per question

12 marks

E

34

Map-Based Question

5 marks

5 marks

CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2026: Unit-wise Marks distribution

The following table mentions the weightage distribution across various themes of CBSE Class 12 History curriculum for the upcoming board exam:

Part—I

Theme Title

Marks

Bricks, Beads and Bones
The Harappa Civilisation

25 Marks

Kings, Farmers and Towns
Early States and Economies (c.600 BCE600 CE)

Kingship, Caste and class
Early Societies (c. 600 BCE600 CE)

Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings
Cultural Developments (c. 600 BCE600 CE)

Part—II

Theme Title

Marks

Through the eyes of Travellers
Perceptions of Society (c. tenth to seventeenth centuries)

25 Marks

Bhakti-Sufi Traditions
Changes in Religious Beliefs and Devotional Texts (c. eighth to eighteenth centuries)

An Imperial Capital – Vijayanagar (c. fourteenth to sixteenth centuries)

Peasants, zamindars and the States Agrarian Society and the Mughal Empire (c.
sixteenth-seventeenth centuries)

 

Part-III

Theme Title

Marks

Colonialism and The Countryside
Exploring Official Archives

25 Marks

Rebels and Raj
1857 Revolt and its Representations

Mahatma Gandhi and the National Movement
Civil Disobedience and Beyond

Framing of the Constitution
The Beginning of a New Era

Map work of the related Themes

5 Marks

Theory Total

80 Marks

Project Work

20 Marks

Total

100 Marks

CBSE Class 12 History Deleted Syllabus 2026

CBSE Class 12th History exam 2025-26: there are no new topics deleted in the syllabus. The chapters that were removed in 2024-25 remain excluded. Check the table below to know the topics that are not part of the syllabus:

Part

Theme

Topic

Status

Part II: Medieval India

Theme 9

The Mughal Court: Reconstructing Histories

Fully Deleted

Part III: Modern India

Theme 12

Colonialism and Indian Towns

Fully Deleted

Theme 14

Partition through Oral Sources

Fully Deleted

Theme 10

Colonialism and Rural Society (Certain topics)

Partially Deleted

A thorough understanding of the CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern and the precise unit-wise weightage for 2026 is the foundation of a winning study strategy. By focusing preparation time on the high-weightage units, practice to the increased percentage of Competency-Based Questions, students can ensure they cover the syllabus effectively and are well-prepared for the final board examination.

Also Check:

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026

CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2026

CBSE Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2026

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News