UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Marks Distribution

By Anisha Mishra
Nov 6, 2025, 11:25 IST

CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper Pattern 2026: This article provides a detailed overview of the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2026, including the marking scheme and topic-wise marks distribution, to help students effectively prepare for their board examinations.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Get here detailed CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern with marking scheme
Get here detailed CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern with marking scheme

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Maths exam in 2026 based on a specific pattern. Understanding this pattern is crucial for students preparing for their board examinations. The exam will assess various aspects of Maths language and literature, including reading comprehension, writing skills, grammar, and literary analysis.

Students should familiarize themselves with the distribution of marks across different sections and topics to strategize their study plan effectively. The marking scheme provides a detailed breakdown of how marks are allotted for each question, helping students understand the weightage of different answer components. This comprehensive knowledge will enable them to focus on areas that carry more marks and improve their overall performance in the exam.

Check: CBSE Class 12 Maths 5 Month Study Plan for Board Exam 2026

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-26: Key Highlights

CBSE class 12 exam pattern 2025-26 highlights can be checked from the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body 

Central Board of Secondary Education 

Question Paper Pattern 

  • Competency-based questions in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based questions, or any other types - 40-50%

  • Select response type or MCQs – 20%

  • Short answer/long answer type questions- 30-40%

Duration 

3 Hours 

Medium 

Maths / Hindi

Mode 

Offline

Number of subjects 

5 or 6 (as elected by the student)

Maximum Marks 

100 (theory + practical)

  • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 

  • 70 marks theory + 30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 

  • 80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment 

Passing marks for each subject 

33%

Passing marks for the overall exam 

Aggregate 33%

CBSE Class 12 Maths: Chapter-Wise Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics exam is divided into an 80-mark theory paper and a 20-mark internal assessment. The chapter-wise exam pattern and marking scheme for Mathematics are detailed below.

Topic

Marks

Relations & Functions

08

Calculus

35

Algebra

10

Vectors & 3-Dimensional Geometry

14

Linear Programming 

05

Probability 

08

CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern Maths

The table below details the distribution of marks based on the typology of questions for the CBSE Class 12 Maths exam. This provides insights into the cognitive skills assessed and their respective weightage.

Typology of Questions

Total Marks

% Weightage

Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.

44

55

Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.

20

25

Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations

Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, the validity of ideas, or the quality of work based on a set of criteria.

16

20

Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions

Total

80

100

Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026

Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026

  • Know the Pattern: Note that Calculus (35 Marks) has the highest weightage. Competency-Based Questions (CBA) now make up nearly 50% of the paper, focusing on application, not rote learning.

  • NCERT Mastery: Solve every single example and exercise from the NCERT textbook. It is the primary source for board questions.

  • Practice is Key: Dedicate daily time to solving problems. Maths requires muscle memory, not just reading.

  • Formula Focus: Maintain a concise formula sheet (especially for Integration, Differentiation, and 3D Geometry) and revise it daily for quick recall during the exam.

  • Mock Tests: Take timed mock tests (3 hours) frequently. This improves your speed, accuracy, and helps you practice the CBA format under pressure.

  • Smart Strategy: During the exam, show step-by-step solutions (for partial credit) and leave 15–20 minutes at the end for thorough review.

This structured approach to the CBSE Class 12 Maths exam, combined with internal assessments. By understanding the topic-wise weightage and adhering to these preparation tips, students can effectively strategize their studies and maximize their scores.

Also Check:

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News