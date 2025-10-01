CBSE Class 12 Maths 5 Month Study Plan for Board Exam 2026 - Toppers Strategy to Score 95+ Marks in Exam

CBSE Class 12 Maths Study Plan 2025 - As the CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2026 ais approaching, students should now be concentrating fully on their exam preparation. With subject syllabuses complete, the focus must shift to revision. Teachers consistently advise against last-minute cramming; instead, strategic planning for both preparation and revision is crucial for achieving high scores.
An effective, organised study plan is essential for successful revision. Such a plan not only ensures students are thoroughly prepared for their exams but also enhances their retention capabilities and boosts their confidence. This article offers a detailed study plan for CBSE Class 12 Maths, designed to help students excel in their board examinations. The plan is also available for download in PDF format and is beneficial for students from other educational boards due to the universal nature of mathematics.
Students can also check the CBSE Class 12th Maths Syllabus and NCERT Class 12th Maths Textbook PDF in the table given below.
CBSE Class 12 Maths 5 Month Study Plan for Board Exam 2026
Mathematics necessitates consistent practice. To successfully attempt all questions in the CBSE Class 12 Maths exam, students must master time management. The curriculum comprises 13 chapters spread across two textbooks.
Month
Focus Areas
Goals
Revision
Month 1 (October)
Relations & Functions, Inverse Trigonometric Functions, Matrices, Determinants, Continuity & Differentiability
Understand types of relations and functions, composition, inverse trigonometric properties, matrices and determinants, continuity, differentiability, and exponential/logarithmic functions. Solve all NCERT exercises and practice formulas.
Weekly revision of formulas, key definitions, NCERT exercises, and miscellaneous problems. Focus on understanding concepts thoroughly.
Month 2 (November)
Application of Derivatives, Integrals, Application of Integrals, Differential Equations, Vector Algebra
Learn increasing/decreasing functions, maxima-minima, integration methods, differential equations (first order), and vector algebra operations. Master important theorems and formulas.
Revise solved examples and NCERT exercises, practice previous year questions, and focus on difficult problems.
Month 3 (December)
Three-Dimensional Geometry, Linear Programming, Probability
Understand direction cosines/ratios, equation of lines and planes, angle between lines, graphical method of linear programming, conditional probability, Bayes’ theorem.
Revise solved examples, NCERT exercises, and previous year questions. Practice miscellaneous and sample paper questions to strengthen problem-solving skills.
Month 4 (January)
Revision & Practice, Sample Papers
Thorough revision of all chapters, identify weak areas, create flashcards of important formulas, practice sample papers for time management and problem-solving speed.
Take topic-wise tests and weekly full-length practice papers. Focus on improving speed and accuracy.
Month 5 (February)
Mock Tests, Intensive Practice, Final Revision
Attempt mock tests in exam-like conditions, focus on weak areas, solve recurring previous year questions, revise formulas, theorems, and important topics.
Final revision of all chapters and formulas. Analyze mock tests, improve weaker topics, and focus on time management before the exam.
Additional tips to prepare for CBSE Class 12 Maths Examination
To excel in the CBSE Class 12 Maths examination, consider these additional strategies to complement your study plan -
-
Students are advised to review the CBSE Class 12 Maths syllabus to identify topics, sub-topics, and their weightage. This will help prioritize your study and cover all crucial areas.
-
The NCERT textbook is your primary resource. Ensure you understand every concept, solve all examples, and complete all exercises. Many board exam questions are directly based on or inspired by NCERT problems. Don't underestimate its importance.
-
Mathematics is a subject that demands consistent practice. Dedicate a specific time each day to solve problems. Regular practice builds confidence, improves speed, and helps in retaining concepts.
-
Rote learning formulas won't get you far in Maths. Strive to understand the underlying concepts and derivations. When you grasp the 'why' behind a formula or theorem, you can apply it more effectively to various problem types.
-
As you progress through the syllabus, maintain a concise and well-organized formula sheet. This will serve as a quick reference during revision and help you memorize essential formulas and theorems.
-
Solving previous 5-10 years' question papers will familiarize you with the exam pattern, marking scheme, important topics, and the types of questions asked. It also helps in time management during the actual exam.
-
Simulating exam conditions by taking mock tests is crucial. It helps you assess your preparation level, identify your weak areas, and practice time management. Analyze your performance after each mock test to understand where you need to improve.
-
During your practice and mock tests, pay close attention to topics or question types you consistently struggle with. Dedicate extra time and effort to these areas, seeking help from teachers or peers if necessary.
-
Practice allocating appropriate time to each section and question during your mock tests. This prevents you from spending too much time on a single question and ensures you attempt all questions within the stipulated time.
-
In the board exam, presentation matters. Show all your steps clearly and logically. Even if your final answer is incorrect, you might still get marks for correct steps. Underline or highlight your final answer.
-
On the day of the exam, stay calm and confident. Read the instructions carefully, and go through the entire question paper before starting. Don't panic if you encounter a difficult question; move on and come back to it later.
-
While NCERT is primary, don't hesitate to consult additional reference books or online resources for a deeper understanding or alternative problem-solving approaches, especially for challenging topics.
-
If you're stuck on a concept or a problem, don't hesitate to ask your teachers, classmates, or tutors for help. Clearing doubts immediately is essential to build a strong foundation.
-
Ensure you get adequate sleep, eat nutritious food, and take short breaks during your study sessions. A healthy mind and body are crucial for effective learning and performance.
By consistently following to the aforementioned study plan and maintaining focus, students can achieve scores exceeding 95% in the Class 12th Board Exam.
