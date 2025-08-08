CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Sample Paper 2025 - 2026: Maths Sample Paper for the 2025-26 academic year for 12th is an essential resource for students preparing for their board examinations. As the exams approach, utilizing effective study materials becomes crucial, and this article aims to provide comprehensive support by offering a readily accessible sample paper. Furthermore, to facilitate thorough preparation and self-assessment, this resource also includes the official marking scheme. This allows students to not only practice with authentic sample questions but also to accurately evaluate their performance and understand the expected answers and grading criteria. Check: CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2025-26 For All Subjects CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Sample Paper 2025-26: General Exam Instructions

Here's a concise overview of the exam paper's structure: Total Questions: 38 questions, all compulsory.

Sections: The paper is divided into five sections: A, B, C, D, and E.

Question Breakdown: Section A (1 Mark Each): 20 questions total, including 18 multiple-choice (MCQs) and 2 Assertion-Reason questions. Section B (2 Marks Each): 5 Very Short Answer (VSA) questions. Section C (3 Marks Each): 6 Short Answer (SA) questions. Section D (5 Marks Each): 4 Long Answer (LA) questions. Section E (4 Marks Each): 3 Case Study-based questions.

Internal Choice: While there is no overall choice, some questions offer internal options. These include 2 questions in Section B, 3 in Section C, 2 in Section D, and one sub-part in 2 questions of Section E.

Calculators: The use of calculators is not permitted.

SECTION – A 2. 3. 4. If 𝐴 is a square matrix of order 4 and |𝑎𝑑𝑗 𝐴| = 27, then 𝐴 (𝑎𝑑𝑗 𝐴) is equal to (A) 3 (B) 9 (C) 3 𝐼 (D) 9 𝐼 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. The solution of the differential equation 𝑥𝑑𝑥 + 𝑦𝑑𝑦 = 0 represents a family of (A) straight lines (B) parabolas (C) Circles (D) Ellipses 11. 12. 13. A bird flies through a distance in a straight line given by the vector 𝑖̂+ 2𝑗̂+ 𝑘̂ . A man standing beside a straight metro rail track given by 𝑟⃗ = (3 + λ)𝑖̂+ (2λ − 1)𝑗̂+ 3λ𝑘̂ is observing the bird. The projected length of its flight on the metro track is (A) 6 √14 units (B) 14 √6 units (C) 8 √14 units (D) 5 √6 units 14. The distance of the point with position vector 3𝑖̂+ 4𝑗̂+ 5𝑘̂ from the y-axis is (A) 4 units (B) √34 units (C) 5 units (D) 5√2 units 15. If 𝑎⃗ = 3𝑖̂+ 2𝑗̂+ 4𝑘̂ , 𝑏⃗⃗ = 𝑖̂+ 𝑗̂− 3𝑘̂ and 𝑐⃗ = 6𝑖̂− 𝑗̂+ 2𝑘̂ are three given vectors, then (2𝑎⃗. 𝑖̂)𝑖̂− (𝑏⃗⃗.𝑗̂)𝑗̂+ (𝑐⃗. 𝑘̂)𝑘̂ is same as the vector