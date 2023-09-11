CBSE Class 10 Additional Questions 2024 with Increased Competency and Marking Scheme, Download PDF

Additional Questions for CBSE Class 10: This article will provide students and teachers the CBSE Class 10 additional practice questions 2024 along with marking scheme in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Additional Practice Questions 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is the national-level education board of India. This educational board is well known for its up-to-date curriculum and management. CBSE aims to build people with great and strong educational foundations to support the nation. It empowers students to explore career options in different fields. As the world is not diving into deeper domains of technology, CBSE wants its students to be ready to accept and get along with such advancements.

To support students development of critical thinking CBSE has now published the additional practice questions for CBSE Class 10. These CBSE additional practice papers for Class 10 2024 will guide students to know the language of questions they may face in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board exams in 2023–24.

In this article, we have provided subject-wise CBSE Class 10 competency questions and the marking scheme 2024 for Class 10. Students can check out and download the free PDFs to improve their knowledge. Refer to the content below to get the CBSE additional practice questions for Class 10 in 2024.

CBSE Class 10 Additional Practice Questions 2024

CBSE has already released CBSE Class 10 sample papers for 2024. The sample papers helped students and teachers understand the exam pattern. Now, CBSE Class 10 additional practice questions for 2024 have been published. These additional practice questions follow the complex language and question design. This aims to develop critical and abstract thinking in students. Check out the CBSE Class 10 competency questions and marking scheme below.

Difference in CBSE Practice Papers and Additional Practice Questions

CBSE Practice Papers CBSE Additional Practice Questions These are the official resources from CBSE that are aligned with the syllabus. The CBSE practice papers are practice papers for students to understand the question paper pattern. The language of questions is straight to develop knowledge and confidence in students. The CBSE additional practice question papers are similar to CBSE practice papers or CBSE sample papers in terms of paper structure. The only difference is the level of thinking they demand to solve the questions. The CBSE additional practice questions are more complex and require students to use deep abstract and critical thinking to understand and solve the questions.

CBSE Board Exam 2023-24 Pattern

Notably, CBSE has not introduced any major changes in the exam pattern for the 2023-24 academic session. The question paper pattern is almost similar to that followed in the 2022-23 session board exams. The types of questions suggested for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 are as follows:

Multiple Choice Questions

Assertion & Reason Type Questions

Short Answer Questions

Long Answer Questions

Case Study Based Questions

