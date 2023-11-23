CBSE Class 10 Maths, Science and English 2024 Competency Based Questions Answers, PDF Download

Class 10 Maths, Science, English Competency Test Items: Here, students will get CBSE assessment questions with high competency level. The answer keys are provided along with the CBSE Class 10 Science, Maths and English competency based questions for 2023-24 Class 10 Board exams.

CBSE Class 10 Competency Based Questions: The formulation of a new education policy has revised the whole education system in India. The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) brought a wave of transformation to the Indian education system by equipping pupils with modern skills to give them the ability and power to grow on any land. The NEP 2020 challenged the traditional rote learning concept by introducing holistic and competency-based learning that aims to make education more useful and relevant.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), one of the most advanced Indian education boards, has taken the necessary steps to implement the NEP 2020 and adopted Competency Based Education. Recently, CBSE released a new set of question papers called additional question papers. These were designed based on the motto of Competency-Based Education and thus carry questions that focus on this same domain. Check out the CBSE additional practice questions at the link below.

CBSE has joined hands with ACER (Australian Council for Education Research) and SAS (Sri Aurobindo Society) to develop curriculum-aligned competency-based test items (Class 10). These CBSE Class 10 competency-based questions are created for Science, Maths and English. CBSE competency-based assessments will cover questions based on real-life scenarios to bring out critical understanding and decision-making skills among learners. Let us now take you to the CBSE Class 10 CBQs that can be downloaded from here for free. Here you will find Class 10 Science, Mathematics, and English competency-based questions for the 2024 board examination.

CBSE is the board that releases its syllabus immediately after the completion of the final exams. Also, the new syllabus always follows the latest pattern, and the learning objectives of the syllabus make things clear to students and teachers. The syllabus is the road map that guides students and teachers to reach the desired point, which ensures that the learners have understood all the knowledge for this standard. For this reason, students should also have a copy of the latest syllabus with them. To download the CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2023–24 for all subjects, click on the link below.

CBSE Class 10 Competency Based Questions

In the table below, you can see the CBSE competency-based assessments for Class 10 Maths, Science and English. These question papers are provided here with the CBSE-designed answer key. Check and download the PDFs to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 competency exams.

How to Download Class 10 Competency Based Test Items PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Step 2: In the table on the home page, search for ‘CBE Resources’ and click on the name.

Step 3: Now the home page of Competency Based Education will open.

Step 4: On the top bar on the right-hand side, see the ‘Assessment’ section and click on it.

Step 5: Scroll down the page to look for the second option, “Curriculum Aligned Competency Based Test Items (Mathematics, Science, & English) for Classes 6–10."

Step 6: Click on the name to expand it, and click on the subject name for which you want to download the CBQs.

