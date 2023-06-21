Top Yoga Poses for Students: 7 Best Asanas to Boost Memory and Concentration

Best Yoga Poses for Students : Check out the most effective yoga asanas for students that will help them improve their grasping power, memory, and concentration for better performance. These yoga poses will be beneficial for maintaining overall student health. Read and check the yoga postures to improve student health.

Yoga for students: We humans live different phases of life that play an essential role in our development. This whole journey and its fruitfulness depend on how well we kept ourselves and handled the situations. In this process, the foundation plays an essential role in getting the expected results. The stronger the foundation, the more it provides stability for the further development of a human being. Student life is the phase when we learn about ourselves and our surroundings. We make friends and adhere to them throughout our lives. This signifies that what we do in the early phases of our lives affects our future development. Thus, being healthy is one of the aspects that we should take care of at an early age. Being healthy defines mental, physical, and social well-being.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, we are going to emphasise certain yoga exercises that students can do regularly to get the required attentiveness, concentration, health, and positivity.

International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day is a global event that we celebrate every year on the 21st of June. This day is celebrated to promote the practice of yoga. On International Yoga Day, people perform yoga asanas that help them remember the invaluable contribution of yoga to our mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. Yoga practice has ancient roots in India that have now gained worldwide popularity due to its holistic approach to health. The impact of lifestyle diseases is increasing day by day, so it is important that we engage our young generation in yoga practices. Making it a part of the routine will help them eventually. Check out the yoga exercises students can perform to improve their overall concentration.

Top Yoga Poses or Exercises for the Students

1. Padmasana (Lotus Pose)

It is an easy pose that will help you calm your mind and improve focus. This asana will help students enhance memory and concentration by promoting a state of tranquillity.

Steps of Padmasana:

Steps of Padmasana:

Image Source: Marathime.com

2. Halasana (Plow Pose)

Students can achieve balanced blood circulation to the brain and stimulate the nervous system by doing Halasana. Good blood circulation in the brain area improves brain functioning, which leads to sharp memory and great concentration. The nervous system carries nerve impulses, and thus its stimulation makes the person more active and efficient.

Steps of Halasana:

Steps of Halasana:

Image Source: Truthstar

3. Bhramari Pranayama (Bee Breath)

Bhramari Pranayama is an effective yoga asana that involves making a humming sound while breathing out. This helps make students calm and reduce stress. Enhanced concentration, memory, and mental clarity are some of its perks.

Steps of Bhramari Pranayama:

Steps of Bhramari Pranayama:

Image Source: Auric

4. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

According to the theory of use and disuse, the more you use any part of the body, the more it develops. Thus, doing yoga regularly improves mental stability and reduces stress. Vrikshasana involves focusing on a single point, which will help students develop concentration. This pose also improves lower body strength.

Steps of Vrikshasana:

Steps of Vrikshasana:







Image Source: ReligiousKart

5. Suryanamaskar (Sun Salutations)

Suryanamaskar is a very famous yoga exercise that is the amalgamation of a series of yoga postures performed in a flow. There are a total of twelve postures synchronised with the breath. This yoga exercise is considered one of the most effective as it improves posture, flexibility, strength, concentration, balance, and overall vitality. Students should do this regularly in an open space with direct sunlight.

Steps of Suryanamaskar:

Steps of Suryanamaskar:

Image Source: Alamy

6. Meditation

It is one of the easiest yoga practices that students can do to calm the body and mind. In this pose, the person has to sit in a comfortable position and focus on the breath. One can use visualisation techniques to boost mental retention. While doing meditation, you need to avoid the distractions of the materialistic world for some time and just try to visualise and focus on a single aim with closed eyes. There are no specific steps or postures to perform meditation as such because it involves the mind more than the body. Some suggested meditation postures are shown in the image below.







Image Source: Pinterest

7. Savasana (Corpse Pose)

This should be the final relaxation yoga posture. It helps integrate the benefits of all the yoga exercises. Doing this pose promotes complete relaxation, stress reduction, mental clarity, and focus. See the image attached below to learn how to perform savasana.







Image Source: Nexoye

While doing these yoga exercises, it is recommended to let your body feel the exercises properly with mindfulness. Remember, consistency is the key to achieving the desired goal, so doing these yoga poses regularly combined with a healthy lifestyle can help improve memory and concentration over time. For a better and safer yoga practice, guidance from a certified yoga instructor would be a great decision.

Teachers and parents can suggest these yoga exercises to their children and students to improve flexibility and mental concentration. Make sure to have a healthy diet after you complete all these yoga asanas to get effective results.