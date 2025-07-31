Current Affairs One Liners 31 July 2025: New Chief Secretary of UP

Current Affairs One Liners 31 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and well-informed readers, here are today’s One Liner Current Affairs from Jagran Josh. This section includes questions related to India’s first Make-in-India Green Hydrogen Plant, National Handloom Day 2025, and more.
Where has Deendayal Port Authority commissioned India’s first Make-in-India 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant? – Kandla
When will the 11th National Handloom Day 2025 be observed? – 7th August
Who has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of UP- Shashi Prakash Goyal
Which satellite was recently launched jointly by NASA and ISRO? – NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR)
India recently signed a maritime safety and security cooperation agreement with which country? – UAE
Which state will observe Sustainable Agriculture Day on August 7? – Maharashtra
India’s first AI-based road safety pilot project has been launched in which state? – Uttar Pradesh
Construction of India’s first indigenous hovercraft for the Coast Guard began in which state? – Goa
What is 'Gazap', showcased by Turkey at the IDEF 2025 Defense Fair? – Non-nuclear bomb
