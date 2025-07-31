Current Affairs One Liners 31 July 2025: New Chief Secretary of UP

TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Current Affairs One Liners 31 July 2025: Aimed at aspirants of competitive exams and curious readers alike, here is today’s crisp roundup of important events brought to you by Jagran Josh. These one-liner current affairs cover key updates on India’s first Make-in-India Green Hydrogen Plant, National Handloom Day 2025, and other major developments.

Where has Deendayal Port Authority commissioned India’s first Make-in-India 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant?Kandla

When will the 11th National Handloom Day 2025 be observed?7th August

Who has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of UP- Shashi Prakash Goyal

Which satellite was recently launched jointly by NASA and ISRO?NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR)

India recently signed a maritime safety and security cooperation agreement with which country?UAE

Which state will observe Sustainable Agriculture Day on August 7?Maharashtra

India’s first AI-based road safety pilot project has been launched in which state?Uttar Pradesh

Construction of India’s first indigenous hovercraft for the Coast Guard began in which state?Goa

What is 'Gazap', showcased by Turkey at the IDEF 2025 Defense Fair?Non-nuclear bomb

