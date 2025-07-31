Current Affairs One Liners 31 July 2025: New Chief Secretary of UP

Current Affairs One Liners 31 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and well-informed readers, here are today’s One Liner Current Affairs from Jagran Josh. This section includes questions related to India’s first Make-in-India Green Hydrogen Plant, National Handloom Day 2025, and more.

Where has Deendayal Port Authority commissioned India’s first Make-in-India 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant? – Kandla

When will the 11th National Handloom Day 2025 be observed? – 7th August

Who has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of UP- Shashi Prakash Goyal

Which satellite was recently launched jointly by NASA and ISRO? – NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR)

India recently signed a maritime safety and security cooperation agreement with which country? – UAE

Which state will observe Sustainable Agriculture Day on August 7? – Maharashtra