Sanchar Saathi App now in 21 Languages; Check Key Features

Protect yourself from telecom fraud with the Sanchar Saathi app, now available in 22 Indian languages. Learn how to block a lost or stolen phone, report spam calls, and check for mobile connections issued in your name.

ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 31, 2025, 11:58 IST

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia introduced the Sanchar Saathi mobile app in Hindi and 21 regional languages to expand its reach throughout India's multilingual terrain. The expansion reinforces efforts against telecom-related cyber thefts by ensuring that users from various parts of the nation may more easily use the app's features.

With more than 46 lakh downloads to date, the Sanchar Saathi mobile app, which was initially released in January 2025, has rapidly grown in popularity. The application gives mobile customers the means to defend themselves against scams in the telecom industry.

Sanchar Saathi App Key Features 

Sanchar Saathi app which was launched this year can do the following functions:

  • Report Suspicious Communications: Users have the option to report texts and calls they believe to be fraudulent.

  • Trace or Block Lost/Stolen Phones: This important function helps customers prevent the misuse of stolen phones by enabling them to trace or block their lost or stolen mobile devices.

  • Check for Unauthorized Connections: Users have the option to confirm whether their identity has been exploited fraudulently to establish unapproved mobile connections.

Aim of Sanchar Saathi App

Sanchar Saathi app cater to the following needs of the citizens of India:

  • Greater Accessibility: The government guarantees inclusive digital access by providing the app in several Indian languages.

  • Reducing Cyberfrauds: The app is an essential tool in the fight against the growing number of cybercrimes connected to telecom, including identity theft and phishing.

  • Empowering Citizens: By providing digital self-defense tools, it lessens reliance on drawn-out formalities.

  • National Digital Security: Supports India's overarching goal of creating a robust and safe telecom environment.

Rural and semi-urban communities, who are frequently more susceptible to telecom fraud, will benefit from the app's multilingual growth.

