Sanchar Saathi App now in 21 Languages; Check Key Features

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia introduced the Sanchar Saathi mobile app in Hindi and 21 regional languages to expand its reach throughout India's multilingual terrain. The expansion reinforces efforts against telecom-related cyber thefts by ensuring that users from various parts of the nation may more easily use the app's features.

With more than 46 lakh downloads to date, the Sanchar Saathi mobile app, which was initially released in January 2025, has rapidly grown in popularity. The application gives mobile customers the means to defend themselves against scams in the telecom industry.

Sanchar Saathi App Key Features

Sanchar Saathi app which was launched this year can do the following functions: