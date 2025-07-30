PM Kisan Yojana 20th Installment Date Out? Check Key Details Here

News

PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The wait is finally over. The central government has released the date for the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana. The 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on August 2. The payout of ₹20,500 crore will help 9.7 crore farmers in India. The announcement comes as the scheme marks its more than five years anniversary, having started in 2019. Through 19 installments, the government has so far deposited ₹3.69 lakh crore directly into farmers' bank accounts as part of the flagship direct benefit transfer project. PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Released? अब और इंतजार नहीं!

PM-Kisan की 20वीं किश्त 2 अगस्त, 2025 को वाराणसी, उत्तर प्रदेश से सीधे आपके खाते में पहुंचेगी।

मैसेज टोन बजे तो समझिए आपके खाते में किसान सम्मान की धनराशि पहुंच गई है#AgriGoI #Agriculture #PMKisan #PMKisan20thInstallment@AgriGoI @ChouhanShivraj @mygovindia pic.twitter.com/VNHtb53OK9 — PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (@pmkisanofficial) July 29, 2025

The Modi government will be releasing the next installment of the PM-Kisan Yojana on August 2. About ₹20,500 crore would be distributed to 9.7 crore farmers in the 20th installment, the agricultural ministry stated in a statement on Tuesday. PM Samman Nidhi Yojana Installment Amount Installment No. Amount 20th Installment Release Previous Release 20th ₹2,000 August 2, 2025 February 19, 2025 PM Modi to Present 20th Installment The Prime Minister will present the latest payment to the farmers at a special event in Varanasi, his parliamentary seat. To supervise the preparations, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over a preparatory meeting at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi prior to the event. The PM-Kisan program gives eligible farmers ₹6,000 a year in three equal payments of ₹2,000 each, which are deposited straight into their bank accounts. The program's objective is to provide small and marginal farming families with cultivable land with economic support.