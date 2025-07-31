Bank Holidays in August 2025: Check All India and State-wise Bank Holiday List

August is a month filled with national pride, religious celebrations, and regional festivals which makes it one of the most eventful months of the year in terms of public and bank holidays. In India and several other countries, August not only brings commemorations like Independence Day and religious observances like Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi, but also several region-specific holidays that lead to a mix of long weekends and midweek breaks. There are a total of 14 bank holidays in the month of August, including Sunday and the second and fourth Saturdays. Knowing about the important bank holidays in the month of August 2025 is essential for citizens, professionals, students, and businesses alike so that everyone can plan their holidays and finances accordingly.

Bank holidays play a crucial role in shaping how financial transactions, government services, and everyday schedules function. In India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a state-wise list of bank holidays every year that involves national observances and local festivals. These holidays vary widely from state to state. Knowing about the exact days on which the banks in a particular state observe a holiday is essential for customers and businesses that rely on banking services daily.