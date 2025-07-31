TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Bank Holidays in August 2025: Check All India and State-wise Bank Holiday List

August 2025 brings a mix of national celebrations and regional festivals across India. Explore the detailed state-wise list of bank holidays, understand the significance of each date, and find out how different states observe unique traditions during this eventful month.

Jul 31, 2025, 15:09 IST
List of Bank Holidays in August 2025
List of Bank Holidays in August 2025

August is a month filled with national pride, religious celebrations, and regional festivals which makes it one of the most eventful months of the year in terms of public and bank holidays. In India and several other countries, August not only brings commemorations like Independence Day and religious observances like Raksha Bandhan,  Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi, but also several region-specific holidays that lead to a mix of long weekends and midweek breaks. There are a total of 14 bank holidays in the month of August, including Sunday and the second and fourth Saturdays. Knowing about the important bank holidays in the month of August 2025 is essential for citizens, professionals, students, and businesses alike so that everyone can plan their holidays and finances accordingly. 

Bank holidays play a crucial role in shaping how financial transactions, government services, and everyday schedules function. In India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a state-wise list of bank holidays every year that involves national observances and local festivals. These holidays vary widely from state to state. Knowing about the exact days on which the banks in a particular state observe a holiday is essential for customers and businesses that rely on banking services daily. 

List of Bank Holidays in August 2025

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in India observe holidays on all Sundays as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Here is a detailed list of all bank holidays for August 2025.

Date 

Event

State-Wise Bank Holiday

3 August 2025 

Sunday

All States

8 August 2025

Tendong Lho Rum Faat

Gangtok

9 August 2025 

Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Second Saturday

All States

10 August 2025

Sunday

All States

13 August 2025

Patriot’s Day

Imphal

15 August 2025

Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)/Janmashtami

All States of India

16 August 2025

Janmashtami

Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Vijaywada

17 August 2025

Sunday

All States

19 August 2025

Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur

Agartala, 

23 August 2025

Fourth Saturday

All States

24 August 2025

Sunday

All States

25 August 2025

Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

Guwahati

27 August 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi

Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Vijayawada, 

28 August 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai

Bhubaneswar, Panaji

READ| Important Days in August 2025

