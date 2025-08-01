Largest Producer of Palm Oil: Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of palm oil, producing more than 46 million tonnes annually. The country’s tropical climate, abundant land, and low production costs make it ideal for large-scale oil palm cultivation. Palm oil is a major contributor to Indonesia’s economy and is widely used in food products, cosmetics, and biofuels. Which Country is the Largest Producer of Palm Oil in the World? As of 2024, Indonesia ranks first in global palm oil production, followed closely by Malaysia. Together, these two Southeast Asian countries account for over 85% of the world’s palm oil supply. Other notable producers include Thailand, Nigeria, and Colombia. Top 5 Palm Oil Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Production (Approx.) 1 Indonesia 46 million tonnes 2 Malaysia 19 million tonnes 3 Thailand 3.4 million tonnes 4 Colombia 1.8 million tonnes 5 Nigeria 1.5 million tonnes



1.Indonesia Indonesia’s palm oil plantations cover over 16 million hectares, mostly in Sumatra and Kalimantan. It exports palm oil to over 100 countries, especially India, China, and the EU. 2.Malaysia Malaysia pioneered the global palm oil trade and maintains high-quality processing standards. It is known for sustainable palm oil certification through the MSPO scheme. 3.Thailand Palm oil is grown mostly by smallholders in southern Thailand. The country uses much of its production for domestic consumption and biodiesel. 4.Colombia The largest producer in South America, Colombia exports palm oil to Europe and North America. It is focusing on environmentally friendly and conflict-free palm oil practices. 5.Nigeria Nigeria is the top African producer of palm oil, though most of it is consumed domestically. The country is investing in modernising its outdated processing systems.