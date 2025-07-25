Which Country is the Largest Producer of Mustard Seeds in the World?

Largest Producer of Mustard Seeds: Nepal is the largest producer of mustard seeds in the world, accounting for approximately 22-27% of total global output in 2023. The Terai region of Nepal provides ideal conditions for mustard farming, including cool winters, fertile alluvial soils, and a strong tradition of mustard oil usage in local cuisine. This makes Nepal a global leader in both production area and output. Which Country is the Largest Producer of Mustard Seeds? Nepal leads the world in mustard seed production with an estimated output of around 208,542 tonnes in 2023. Despite being a relatively small country in terms of land area, Nepal’s extensive mustard farming across lowland regions and its cultural reliance on mustard oil have propelled it to the top position. Russia and Canada follow closely, both with over 170,000 tonnes of production annually.

How Much Mustard Seed Does Nepal Produce? Nepal produced approximately 208,542 tonnes of mustard seed in 2023, maintaining a leading global share of over 22%. Mustard is a major oilseed crop in the country, grown mainly during the winter (rabi) season. Farmers across provinces like Madhesh, Lumbini, and Koshi cultivate mustard on over 187,000 hectares annually. Top 5 Mustard Seed Producing Countries (2023) Rank Country Annual Production (in Tonnes) 1 Nepal ~208,500 2 Russia ~171,600 3 Canada ~170,700 4 Malaysia ~146,100 5 Ukraine ~76,900 Note: Based on data from FAOSTAT, Helgi Library, and The World Ranking (2023) 1. Nepal Nepal is the world’s top mustard seed producer, thanks to its favourable agro-climatic conditions and traditional use of mustard oil in cooking. Most of the production is for domestic use, and mustard is a key crop for smallholder farmers. The mustard fields of the Terai region bloom between November and February and are harvested by March.

2. Russia Russia is the second-largest producer, with large-scale mustard cultivation spread across temperate regions. Modern machinery, vast arable land, and export-oriented production make Russia a key global player. 3. Canada Canada ranks third, producing around 170,700 tonnes. Though slightly behind Russia, Canada has the largest area under mustard cultivation, mostly in Saskatchewan. Canadian mustard seeds are primarily used for making mustard condiments and for export. 4. Malaysia Malaysia produced about 146,100 tonnes in 2023. The country has expanded its oilseed production in recent years and is emerging as a significant mustard producer in Asia. 5. Ukraine Ukraine contributes close to 77,000 tonnes annually. Its mustard industry has grown due to rising European demand, with mustard seeds being used in sauces, pickles, and food flavouring.

Interesting Facts About Mustard Seeds 1. Different Varieties of Mustard Seeds Mustard seeds come in yellow, brown, and black varieties, each with distinct levels of pungency, oil content, and culinary uses. Yellow seeds are milder and often used in sauces, while black seeds are spicier and common in Indian cooking. 2. Mustard Oil in Nepalese Culture In Nepal, mustard oil is not just a cooking medium but also used for massages, skincare, and religious rituals. Cold-pressed mustard oil is valued for its strong aroma and health benefits. 3. Canada’s Global Exports Canada is one of the largest exporters of mustard seeds, especially to Europe. Canadian seeds are processed into mustard pastes, including the famous Dijon mustard in France. 4. Rich in Health-Promoting Compounds Mustard seeds contain glucosinolates and omega-3 fatty acids, known for their anti-inflammatory and cancer-fighting properties. They also aid digestion and improve metabolism.