Which Country is the Largest Producer of Curry Leaves in the World?

Largest Producer of Curry Leaves: India is the largest producer of curry leaves in the world, with the plant widely cultivated across the southern states. Curry leaves, scientifically known as Murraya koenigii, are an essential ingredient in Indian cooking and Ayurvedic medicine. The tropical climate of India, especially in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, provides the perfect environment for its growth.

India holds the top position in curry leaf production globally. Although detailed global trade statistics for curry leaves are limited due to their niche export market, India dominates both in cultivation and domestic consumption. The plant is grown in home gardens, small farms, and commercial plantations. Its widespread use in Indian households for flavour and medicinal purposes makes it a high-demand herb.