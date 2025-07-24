Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Which Country is the Largest Producer of Curry Leaves in the World?

India is the largest producer of curry leaves in the world, with key cultivation in southern states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Learn how curry leaves are grown, their importance in Indian cooking, and their role in traditional medicine.

Jasreet Kaur
ByJasreet Kaur
Jul 24, 2025, 13:28 IST

Largest Producer of Curry Leaves: India is the largest producer of curry leaves in the world, with the plant widely cultivated across the southern states. Curry leaves, scientifically known as Murraya koenigii, are an essential ingredient in Indian cooking and Ayurvedic medicine. The tropical climate of India, especially in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, provides the perfect environment for its growth.

Which Country is the Largest Producer of Curry Leaves?

India holds the top position in curry leaf production globally. Although detailed global trade statistics for curry leaves are limited due to their niche export market, India dominates both in cultivation and domestic consumption. The plant is grown in home gardens, small farms, and commercial plantations. Its widespread use in Indian households for flavour and medicinal purposes makes it a high-demand herb.

How Much Curry Leaf Does India Produce?

India contributes over 90% of the global supply of curry leaves, primarily for domestic use. The leaves are sold fresh in local markets, dried for herbal products, and exported in small quantities to countries with a large Indian diaspora. States like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh lead in production due to favourable agro-climatic conditions.

Interesting Facts About Curry Leaves

1. Ayurvedic Herb

Curry leaves are used in Ayurveda for improving digestion, controlling blood sugar, and promoting hair health.

2. Culinary Essential

They are a key ingredient in dishes like sambar, rasam, upma, and chutneys across South India.

3. Nutrient Rich

Curry leaves are rich in iron, calcium, vitamin A, B, C, and antioxidants.

4. Fast Growing Plant

The plant matures within a year and can yield leaves for up to 20 years with proper care.

5. Exported to Indian Diaspora Markets

Fresh and dried curry leaves are exported to the USA, UK, UAE, and Singapore to meet culinary demand among the Indian diaspora.

