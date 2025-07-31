TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!

Aligarh Muslim University CUET 2025: Round 1 Cut-Off List to be Released Today at amucontrollerexams.com

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is set to announce the Round 1 Cut-Off List for CUET 2025 today on its official website, amucontrollerexams.com. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) can check their course-specific cut-off marks and admission status once the list is published. This marks the first of three rounds of seat allotment for UG admissions at AMU.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will release the CUET UG 2025 Round 1 cut-off list today, July 31, 2025, on its official website — amucontrollerexams.com. Candidates who applied for undergraduate admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 can view their course-specific cut-off scores and admission status once the final list is published.

The university will conduct three rounds of seat allotment, beginning with Firm List-1, followed by the second and third rounds scheduled for August.

How to check and Download AMU CUET UG 2025 Round 1 Cut-Off Results?

  1. Visit the Official AMU Admission Portal: Navigate to amucontrollerexams.com.

  • Find the Cut-Off Link: On the homepage, click on the link labeled “CUET UG 2025 Firm List-1” or “Round 1 Cut-Off List.”

  • Login (if required): You may be redirected to a login page. Enter your CUET application number along with your date of birth or password.

  • View the Firm List: Once logged in, the Firm List-1 PDF will appear on your screen.

  • Check Your Details: Look for your name or form number under your selected course or program.

  • Download and Print: Save the PDF and print a copy for future reference.

    • Important Dates for AMU CUET UG 2025 Admission

    Round 1

    Parameter

    Description

    Firm List-1 Preparation and Publication

    July 31 – August 1, 2025

    Admission Confirmation and Fee Payment

    August 2 – August 4, 2025

    Fee Payment with Late Fee

    August 5, 2025

    Round 2

    Parameter

    Description

    Registration, Login, and Choice Filling

    August 6 – August 7, 2025

    Document Verification

    August 8 – August 10, 2025

    Re-submission of Rejected Documents

    August 11, 2025

    Verification of Re-submitted Documents

    August 12, 2025

    Publication of Firm List-2

    August 13, 2025

    Fee Payment Window

    August 14 – August 16, 2025

    Late Fee Payment Deadline

    August 17, 2025

    Round 3

    Parameter

    Description

    Choice Filling and Document Upload

    August 18, 2025

    Document Verification

    August 19, 2025

    Re-submission of Documents (if required)

    August 20, 2025

    Final Document Verification

    August 21, 2025

    Release of Firm List-3

    August 22, 2025

    Fee Payment

    August 23, 2025

    Late Fee Payment

    August 24, 2025

    Candidates are advised to verify their names in the firm list and complete all admission formalities within the given deadline. Failure to pay the fee on time may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

