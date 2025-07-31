Aligarh Muslim University CUET 2025: Round 1 Cut-Off List to be Released Today at amucontrollerexams.com

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will release the CUET UG 2025 Round 1 cut-off list today, July 31, 2025, on its official website — amucontrollerexams.com. Candidates who applied for undergraduate admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 can view their course-specific cut-off scores and admission status once the final list is published.
The university will conduct three rounds of seat allotment, beginning with Firm List-1, followed by the second and third rounds scheduled for August.
How to check and Download AMU CUET UG 2025 Round 1 Cut-Off Results?
Visit the Official AMU Admission Portal: Navigate to amucontrollerexams.com.
Find the Cut-Off Link: On the homepage, click on the link labeled “CUET UG 2025 Firm List-1” or “Round 1 Cut-Off List.”
Login (if required): You may be redirected to a login page. Enter your CUET application number along with your date of birth or password.
View the Firm List: Once logged in, the Firm List-1 PDF will appear on your screen.
Check Your Details: Look for your name or form number under your selected course or program.
Download and Print: Save the PDF and print a copy for future reference.
Important Dates for AMU CUET UG 2025 Admission
Round 1
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Firm List-1 Preparation and Publication
|
July 31 – August 1, 2025
|
Admission Confirmation and Fee Payment
|
August 2 – August 4, 2025
|
Fee Payment with Late Fee
|
August 5, 2025
Round 2
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Registration, Login, and Choice Filling
|
August 6 – August 7, 2025
|
Document Verification
|
August 8 – August 10, 2025
|
Re-submission of Rejected Documents
|
August 11, 2025
|
Verification of Re-submitted Documents
|
August 12, 2025
|
Publication of Firm List-2
|
August 13, 2025
|
Fee Payment Window
|
August 14 – August 16, 2025
|
Late Fee Payment Deadline
|
August 17, 2025
Round 3
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Choice Filling and Document Upload
|
August 18, 2025
|
Document Verification
|
August 19, 2025
|
Re-submission of Documents (if required)
|
August 20, 2025
|
Final Document Verification
|
August 21, 2025
|
Release of Firm List-3
|
August 22, 2025
|
Fee Payment
|
August 23, 2025
|
Late Fee Payment
|
August 24, 2025
Candidates are advised to verify their names in the firm list and complete all admission formalities within the given deadline. Failure to pay the fee on time may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.
