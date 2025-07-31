Aligarh Muslim University CUET 2025: Round 1 Cut-Off List to be Released Today at amucontrollerexams.com

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will release the CUET UG 2025 Round 1 cut-off list today, July 31, 2025, on its official website — amucontrollerexams.com. Candidates who applied for undergraduate admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 can view their course-specific cut-off scores and admission status once the final list is published.

The university will conduct three rounds of seat allotment, beginning with Firm List-1, followed by the second and third rounds scheduled for August.

