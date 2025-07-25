Top MBA Entrance Exams 2025: Admission Process, Eligibility, Preparation Tips and More

For students aiming for an MBA directly after 12th grade, the JIPMAT or IPMAT exams are key options. While different exams exist, the MBA entrance exam syllabus across these tests is generally similar. Aspirants can choose the management entrance exams that best suit their schedule and the specific MBA programs they wish to apply for.

Specifically, the highly popular CAT 2025 exam is scheduled for November 30, while MAH MBA CET 2025 took place on April 1, 2, and 3, 2025.

Many of the top MBA entrance exams for 2025, such as CAT , XAT , MAT , SNAP , IBSAT , and CMAT , are conducted between November 2025 and April 2026. Additionally, several prominent state-level MBA entrance exams, including MAH-CET, AP ICET, TS ICET, OJEE, KMAT, GMAT, MAT, and ATMA , are typically held from February to June 2025.

Before you dive into preparing for the MBA 2025 entrance exams, it's really important to know the key dates for these tests and what different colleges are looking for in terms of admission criteria. Below, you'll find details on the types of MBA entrance exams, their specific dates, which colleges accept which exams (including government colleges), and information on application deadlines, start dates, and fees.

KMAT Karnataka 2025: August 24, 2025

Recent MBA exam dates:

JIPMAT 2025: April 26, 2025

MAH MBA CET 2025: April 1-3, 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025: June 22, 2025

KMAT Kerala 2025 (Session 2): May 31, 2025

List of Top MBA Entrance Exams for 2025

Below are the major MBA entrance exams in India, along with their full forms.

CAT: Common Admission Test

XAT: Xavier Aptitude Test

MAT: Management Aptitude Test

NMAT: Narsee Monjee Aptitude Test

ATMA: AIMS Test for Management Admissions

CMAT: Common Management Admission Test

TS ICET: Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test

AP ICET: Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test

TANCET: Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test

IBSAT: ICFAI Business Studies Aptitude Test

MAH CET: Maharashtra Common Entrance Exam

SNAP: Symbiosis National Aptitude Test

Karnataka PGCET: Karnataka Post-Graduate Common Entrance Test

KMAT Kerala: Kerala Management Admission Test

KMAT: Karnataka Management Aptitude Test

Which Entrance Exam is Best for MBA?

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is the most widely taken MBA entrance exam, with over two lakh applicants. It's your gateway to top institutions like the IIMs, SPJIMR, and FMS Delhi.

Beyond CAT, other popular national MBA entrance exams include CMAT and MAT. There are also various state-level exams like KMAT, TS ICET, AP ICET, and TANCET that can get you into great MBA colleges. Additionally, some business schools, such as those accepting SNAP or XAT, conduct their own entrance tests for admissions.

MBA Admission Criteria 2025

Bachelor's degree from a recognized university with 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/PwD)

Qualified MBA entrance exams like MAT, CAT, XAT, CMAT, etc.

Work experience is preferred, but not mandatory

No age limit

Top National MBA Entrance Exams

To pursue an MBA in India, you'll need to take a national-level entrance exam. Here is a comprehensive list of these exams, highlighting the various MBA colleges across the country that accept their scores.

National-level MBA entrance exam Institutes Accepting Exam Score CAT 21 IIMs, FMS, IMI, IMT, SPJIMR, IITs, MDI, TAPMI + 500 Others CMAT GIM, VIT, Great Lakes, K J Somaiya, BIMTECH, and all the Institutes and Universities offering AICTE-approved MBA/PGDM programmes XAT XIME, GIM, XLRI, Great Lakes, IMT, XIMB, TAPMI, FORE, LIBA + 140 Others SNAP SCMHRD, SIBM, SIIB, SICSR, SIOM, SIMS, SIMC, SIDTM, and SCIT. NMAT NMIMS Mumbai, SPJIMR, K J Somaiya, SDA Bocconi Asia Centre, XIM, ICFAI Business School, etc IBSAT IBS Hyderabad & all the other 8 campuses of ICFAI B-Schools MAT Amrita School of Business, LPU- Lovely Professional University, Institute of Management, Amity University Noida, Jaipuria Noida- Jaipuria Institute of Management, Christ University, Birla Institute of Management, etc ATMA Xavier Business School (XBS), Prin L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Master School of Management, Dr D Y Patil Global Business School & Research CentreThe ICFAI University, International Institute of Management Studies (IIMS), SPJIMR, etc

State-level MBA Entrance Exams

Besides the main national MBA exams, some states also have their own entrance tests. These state-level exams are usually easier. Check the table below for a list of these exams and the MBA colleges that accept them.

State-level MBA entrance exam name Institutes Accepting Exam Score MAH MBA CET Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, FLAME University, KJ Somaiya, ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai, MIT School of Management, Pune, Balaji Institute of International Business, Tathawad, etc OJEE MBA KIIT School of Rural Management, United School of Business Management, Utkal University, GIET University, Gandhi Engineering College, etc AP ICET Abhinav Institute of mngt and Technology, Andhra Loyola College, Sri Venkateswara University, Sri Balaji PG college, Andhra University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, etc TS ICET Malla Reddy Engineering College, Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Management & Technology, Vivekvardhini College School of Business Management, Guru Nanak Institute of Technology, St Xavier's PG College, etc KMAT Kerala TKM Institute of Management, Saintgits Institute of Management, SCMS School of Technology and Management, Albertian Institute of Management, Rajagiri Centre for Business Studies, Union Christian College, ITM Group of Institutions, etc KMAT Karnataka Alliance University, Bangalore; Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore; JNC Bangalore, MCC Bangalore, Bangalore; Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur; St George College of Management Science and Nursing, Bangalore; NHCE, Bangalore, etc TANCET MBA PSG College of Technology, College of Engineering, Guindy, Coimbatore, University of Madras, SSN College of Engineering, Thiagarajar School of Management, Kumaraguru College of Technology, etc

Institute-level MBA Exams

Beyond national and state exams, some institutes conduct their own MBA entrance tests, offering various specialization options.

Institute-level MBA entrance exam name Institute Accepting Exam Score B-MAT Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University, Pune HPU MAT HPU Business School, Himachal Pradesh University SPSAT Sir Padampat Singhania University PUCAT VBS Purvanchal University UPESMET School of Business, UPES Dehradun

MBA Entrance Exam Difficulty Level

Among the various MBA entrance exams, IBSAT and NMAT don't have negative marking. They are generally considered to have an easy to moderate difficulty level. You can find a complete list of all major MBA entrance exams, from the toughest to the easiest, below.

Difficulty Level MBA Entrance Exams Highly Difficult CAT XAT Moderately to high SNAP NMAT CUET PG MBA ATMA Easy MAT CMAT IBSAT

Preparation Tips for MBA Entrance Exams

If you spend 4 to 5 hours daily preparing for any national or state-level MBA entrance exam, you can easily crack it. Follow the MBA entrance exam preparation tips and tricks below to achieve a good score. A strong score on an accepted MBA exam significantly increases your chances of getting into your desired institute.

Know the exam pattern and syllabus inside out. Practice with past papers and mock tests. Manage your time well and focus on accuracy. Build strong basics in key areas: Language skills

Logical reasoning

Data analysis

Math skills

Business and economics knowledge

