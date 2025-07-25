Top MBA Entrance Exams 2025: Admission Process, Eligibility, Preparation Tips and More

Many of the top MBA entrance exams for 2025, such as CAT, XAT, MAT, SNAP, IBSAT, and CMAT, are conducted between November 2025 and April 2026. Additionally, several prominent state-level MBA entrance exams, including MAH-CET, AP ICET, TS ICET, OJEE, KMAT, GMAT, MAT, and ATMA, are typically held from February to June 2025.
Specifically, the highly popular CAT 2025 exam is scheduled for November 30, while MAH MBA CET 2025 took place on April 1, 2, and 3, 2025.
For students aiming for an MBA directly after 12th grade, the JIPMAT or IPMAT exams are key options. While different exams exist, the MBA entrance exam syllabus across these tests is generally similar. Aspirants can choose the management entrance exams that best suit their schedule and the specific MBA programs they wish to apply for.
Top MBA Entrance Exam 2025
Before you dive into preparing for the MBA 2025 entrance exams, it's really important to know the key dates for these tests and what different colleges are looking for in terms of admission criteria. Below, you'll find details on the types of MBA entrance exams, their specific dates, which colleges accept which exams (including government colleges), and information on application deadlines, start dates, and fees.
MBA Entrance Exam Updates
Want to do an MBA or PGDM? Stay tuned here for the latest news and updates on top MBA entrance exams for 2025.
Upcoming MBA exam dates:
-
MAT 2025: July 20, 2025
ATMA 2025 (July session): July 27, 2025
KMAT Karnataka 2025: August 24, 2025
Recent MBA exam dates:
-
JIPMAT 2025: April 26, 2025
-
MAH MBA CET 2025: April 1-3, 2025
-
Karnataka PGCET 2025: June 22, 2025
-
KMAT Kerala 2025 (Session 2): May 31, 2025
List of Top MBA Entrance Exams for 2025
Below are the major MBA entrance exams in India, along with their full forms.
-
CAT: Common Admission Test
-
XAT: Xavier Aptitude Test
-
MAT: Management Aptitude Test
-
NMAT: Narsee Monjee Aptitude Test
-
ATMA: AIMS Test for Management Admissions
-
CMAT: Common Management Admission Test
-
TS ICET: Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test
-
AP ICET: Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test
-
TANCET: Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test
-
IBSAT: ICFAI Business Studies Aptitude Test
-
MAH CET: Maharashtra Common Entrance Exam
-
SNAP: Symbiosis National Aptitude Test
-
Karnataka PGCET: Karnataka Post-Graduate Common Entrance Test
-
KMAT Kerala: Kerala Management Admission Test
-
KMAT: Karnataka Management Aptitude Test
Which Entrance Exam is Best for MBA?
The Common Admission Test (CAT) is the most widely taken MBA entrance exam, with over two lakh applicants. It's your gateway to top institutions like the IIMs, SPJIMR, and FMS Delhi.
Beyond CAT, other popular national MBA entrance exams include CMAT and MAT. There are also various state-level exams like KMAT, TS ICET, AP ICET, and TANCET that can get you into great MBA colleges. Additionally, some business schools, such as those accepting SNAP or XAT, conduct their own entrance tests for admissions.
MBA Admission Criteria 2025
-
Bachelor's degree from a recognized university with 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/PwD)
-
Qualified MBA entrance exams like MAT, CAT, XAT, CMAT, etc.
-
Work experience is preferred, but not mandatory
-
No age limit
Top National MBA Entrance Exams
To pursue an MBA in India, you'll need to take a national-level entrance exam. Here is a comprehensive list of these exams, highlighting the various MBA colleges across the country that accept their scores.
|
National-level MBA entrance exam
|
Institutes Accepting Exam Score
|
CAT
|
21 IIMs, FMS, IMI, IMT, SPJIMR, IITs, MDI, TAPMI + 500 Others
|
CMAT
|
GIM, VIT, Great Lakes, K J Somaiya, BIMTECH, and all the Institutes and Universities offering AICTE-approved MBA/PGDM programmes
|
XAT
|
XIME, GIM, XLRI, Great Lakes, IMT, XIMB, TAPMI, FORE, LIBA + 140 Others
|
SNAP
|
SCMHRD, SIBM, SIIB, SICSR, SIOM, SIMS, SIMC, SIDTM, and SCIT.
|
NMAT
|
NMIMS Mumbai, SPJIMR, K J Somaiya, SDA Bocconi Asia Centre, XIM, ICFAI Business School, etc
|
IBSAT
|
IBS Hyderabad & all the other 8 campuses of ICFAI B-Schools
|
MAT
|
Amrita School of Business, LPU- Lovely Professional University, Institute of Management, Amity University Noida, Jaipuria Noida- Jaipuria Institute of Management, Christ University, Birla Institute of Management, etc
|
ATMA
|
Xavier Business School (XBS), Prin L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Master School of Management, Dr D Y Patil Global Business School & Research CentreThe ICFAI University, International Institute of Management Studies (IIMS), SPJIMR, etc
State-level MBA Entrance Exams
Besides the main national MBA exams, some states also have their own entrance tests. These state-level exams are usually easier. Check the table below for a list of these exams and the MBA colleges that accept them.
|
State-level MBA entrance exam name
|
Institutes Accepting Exam Score
|
MAH MBA CET
|
Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, FLAME University, KJ Somaiya, ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai, MIT School of Management, Pune, Balaji Institute of International Business, Tathawad, etc
|
OJEE MBA
|
KIIT School of Rural Management, United School of Business Management, Utkal University, GIET University, Gandhi Engineering College, etc
|
AP ICET
|
Abhinav Institute of mngt and Technology, Andhra Loyola College, Sri Venkateswara University, Sri Balaji PG college, Andhra University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, etc
|
TS ICET
|
Malla Reddy Engineering College, Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Management & Technology, Vivekvardhini College School of Business Management, Guru Nanak Institute of Technology, St Xavier's PG College, etc
|
KMAT Kerala
|
TKM Institute of Management, Saintgits Institute of Management, SCMS School of Technology and Management, Albertian Institute of Management, Rajagiri Centre for Business Studies, Union Christian College, ITM Group of Institutions, etc
|
KMAT Karnataka
|
Alliance University, Bangalore; Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore; JNC Bangalore, MCC Bangalore, Bangalore; Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur; St George College of Management Science and Nursing, Bangalore; NHCE, Bangalore, etc
|
TANCET MBA
|
PSG College of Technology, College of Engineering, Guindy, Coimbatore, University of Madras, SSN College of Engineering, Thiagarajar School of Management, Kumaraguru College of Technology, etc
Institute-level MBA Exams
Beyond national and state exams, some institutes conduct their own MBA entrance tests, offering various specialization options.
|
Institute-level MBA entrance exam name
|
Institute Accepting Exam Score
|
B-MAT
|
Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University, Pune
|
HPU MAT
|
HPU Business School, Himachal Pradesh University
|
SPSAT
|
PUCAT
|
UPESMET
MBA Entrance Exam Difficulty Level
Among the various MBA entrance exams, IBSAT and NMAT don't have negative marking. They are generally considered to have an easy to moderate difficulty level. You can find a complete list of all major MBA entrance exams, from the toughest to the easiest, below.
|
Difficulty Level
|
MBA Entrance Exams
|
Highly Difficult
|
CAT
XAT
|
Moderately to high
|
SNAP
NMAT
CUET PG MBA
ATMA
|
Easy
|
MAT
CMAT
IBSAT
Preparation Tips for MBA Entrance Exams
If you spend 4 to 5 hours daily preparing for any national or state-level MBA entrance exam, you can easily crack it. Follow the MBA entrance exam preparation tips and tricks below to achieve a good score. A strong score on an accepted MBA exam significantly increases your chances of getting into your desired institute.
-
Know the exam pattern and syllabus inside out.
-
Practice with past papers and mock tests.
-
Manage your time well and focus on accuracy.
-
Build strong basics in key areas:
-
Language skills
-
Logical reasoning
-
Data analysis
-
Math skills
-
Business and economics knowledge
