Top MHT CET Colleges List in India
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is the gateway to some of the state's premier engineering colleges. Among these, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Mumbai and College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) stand out for their rich heritage and academic excellence. Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT) in Mumbai and Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur are renowned for providing quality education in engineering and technology. Government College of Engineering, Aurangabad, and Walchand College of Engineering in Sangli are recognized for their strong academic rigour and infrastructure.
Top MHT CET Colleges List: Eligibility Criteria
Check out the eligibility requirements below:
Educational Qualifications:
- Candidates must have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) as core subjects.
English should also be included as a compulsory subject.
These subjects are essential for eligibility.
MHT CET Exam:
- Candidates must appear for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET).
The test is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.
It is a mandatory requirement for admission.
The exam is organised at the state level for eligibility assessment.
- Admission eligibility is primarily based on the candidate’s performance in the MHT CET exam.
The qualifying marks achieved in the exam are a key factor in the selection process.
Candidates must meet the required score for eligibility.
Performance in the MHT CET determines the overall admission eligibility.
|
College Name
|
NIRF 2020
|
NIRF 2021
|
NIRF 2022
|
NIRF 2023
|NIRF 2024
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|3
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
|
18
|
15
|
18
|
24
|41
|
COEP, Pune
|
50
|
52
|
72
|
73
|77
Top MHT CET Colleges List: Admission Process
Check out the admission criteria below:
- Register and appear for the MHT CET exam.
- Participate in centralized counseling based on MHT CET scores for seat selection.
- Verify documents and confirm admission by paying fees.
Top MHT CET Colleges List: Specialisations
Here's a general list of engineering specialisations commonly available:
- Computer Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Electrical Engineering
- Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering
- Information Technology
- Chemical Engineering
- Instrumentation Engineering
- Production Engineering
- Electronics Engineering
Top 10 MHT CET Colleges in India
Check out the list of private and government-owned colleges below:
- College of Engineering, Pune (COEP)
- Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT), Mumbai
- Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur
- Government College of Engineering, Aurangabad (GECA)
- Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
- Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), Pune
- Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT), Pune
- DJ Sanghvi College of Engineering, Mumbai
- Government College of Engineering, Karad
Top 10 Private MHT CET Colleges List
Check the list of privately owned top colleges below:
- Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune
- MIT World Peace University, Pune
- Vishwakarma Institute of Technology (VIT), Pune
- D. Y. Patil College of Engineering, Pune
- Pillai College of Engineering, New Panvel
- Thakur College of Engineering and Technology, Mumbai
- Cummins College of Engineering for Women, Pune
- K. J. Somaiya College of Engineering, Mumbai
- Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University College of Engineering, Pune
- Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology (RGIT), Mumbai
Top 10 Government MHT CET Colleges List
Check out the public-owned colleges below:
- Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Mumbai
- College of Engineering, Pune (COEP)
- Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT), Mumbai
- Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur
- Government College of Engineering, Aurangabad (GECA)
- Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli
- Government College of Engineering, Karad
- Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology (SGGS), Nanded
- Government College of Engineering, Amravati
- Government College of Engineering, Chandrapur
Top MHT CET Colleges List: Entrance Exam
Check out the entrance exam accepted in top colleges below:
- MHT CET (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test)
MHT CET 2024 Cutoff
The Maharashtra CET Cell will publish the MHT CET 2024 cutoff on its official website after the MHT CET 2024 counseling process is complete. Candidates will then be able to verify their seat allotment for the MHT CET 2024 exam accurately.
Top MHT CET Colleges List: Placement
Check out the list of top recruiters below: