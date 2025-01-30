Top MHT CET Colleges List in India

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is the gateway to some of the state's premier engineering colleges. Among these, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Mumbai and College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) stand out for their rich heritage and academic excellence. Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT) in Mumbai and Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur are renowned for providing quality education in engineering and technology. Government College of Engineering, Aurangabad, and Walchand College of Engineering in Sangli are recognized for their strong academic rigour and infrastructure.

Check out the eligibility requirements below:

Check out the admission criteria below:

Here's a general list of engineering specialisations commonly available:

Verify documents and confirm admission by paying fees.

Participate in centralized counseling based on MHT CET scores for seat selection.

Register and appear for the MHT CET exam.

Computer Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

Information Technology

Chemical Engineering

Instrumentation Engineering

Production Engineering

Electronics Engineering

Top 10 MHT CET Colleges in India

Check out the list of private and government-owned colleges below:

College of Engineering, Pune (COEP)

Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT), Mumbai

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur

Government College of Engineering, Aurangabad (GECA)

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), Pune

Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT), Pune

DJ Sanghvi College of Engineering, Mumbai

Government College of Engineering, Karad

Top 10 Private MHT CET Colleges List

Check the list of privately owned top colleges below:

Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune

MIT World Peace University, Pune

Vishwakarma Institute of Technology (VIT), Pune

D. Y. Patil College of Engineering, Pune

Pillai College of Engineering, New Panvel

Thakur College of Engineering and Technology, Mumbai

Cummins College of Engineering for Women, Pune

K. J. Somaiya College of Engineering, Mumbai

Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University College of Engineering, Pune

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology (RGIT), Mumbai

Top 10 Government MHT CET Colleges List

Check out the public-owned colleges below:

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Mumbai

College of Engineering, Pune (COEP)

Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT), Mumbai

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur

Government College of Engineering, Aurangabad (GECA)

Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli

Government College of Engineering, Karad

Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology (SGGS), Nanded

Government College of Engineering, Amravati

Government College of Engineering, Chandrapur

Top MHT CET Colleges List: Entrance Exam

Check out the entrance exam accepted in top colleges below:

MHT CET (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test)

MHT CET 2024 Cutoff

The Maharashtra CET Cell will publish the MHT CET 2024 cutoff on its official website after the MHT CET 2024 counseling process is complete. Candidates will then be able to verify their seat allotment for the MHT CET 2024 exam accurately.

Top MHT CET Colleges List: Placement

Check out the list of top recruiters below: