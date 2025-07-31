TN Supplementary Results 2025 LIVE: Tamil Nadu SSLC HSE +1 Result Out at dge.tn.gov.in; Download Class 10th, 11th Marks Memo Online Here

TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025: DGE Tamil Nadu has declared the TN SSLC, HSE 1st year supplementary result 2025. Candidates can visit the official website to download the TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supplementary result statement of marks and provisional certificate

The link to check the TN 10th and 11th supplementary result 2025 is now live at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can also check tnresults.nic.in and apply1.tndge.org to download the marksheet. Students have also been provided with a direct link on this page to check their TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025.

TN SSLC HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here

Also Read: TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: Tamil Nadu Class 10th, 11th (HSE +1) Result Out at dge.tn.gov.in

How to Download TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year Provisional Certificate

The link for students to download their supplementary exam provisional certificate is available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. Follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu

Step 2: Click on the TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result link

Step 3: Login using the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The Provisional certificate will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

Keep Refreshing this Page for Latest Updates