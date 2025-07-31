TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
TN Supplementary Results 2025 LIVE: Tamil Nadu SSLC HSE +1 Result Out at dge.tn.gov.in; Download Class 10th, 11th Marks Memo Online Here

TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025 at dge.tn.gov.in. Students can check the statement of marks and download the provisional certificate through the direct link given at apply1.tndge.org using the registration number and date of bith. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 31, 2025, 15:15 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

  • TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025 statement of marks and provisional certificate OUT
  • Login using the roll number and date of birth
  • Supplementary Results 2025 available at dge.tn.gov.in and apply1.tndge.org

TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025: DGE Tamil Nadu has declared the TN SSLC, HSE 1st year supplementary result 2025. Candidates can visit the official website to download the TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supplementary result statement of marks and provisional certificate

The link to check the TN 10th and 11th supplementary result 2025 is now live at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can also check tnresults.nic.in and apply1.tndge.org to download the marksheet. Students have also been provided with a direct link on this page to check their TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025.

TN SSLC HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here

How to Download TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year Provisional Certificate

The link for students to download their supplementary exam provisional certificate is available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. Follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu

Step 2: Click on the TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result link

Step 3: Login using the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The Provisional certificate will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

LIVE UPDATES
  • Jul 31, 2025, 15:15 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Applications for Scanned Answer Sheet

    The applications for students to apply for the TN SSLC, HSE 1st year supplementary answer sheet will be available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in soon. Students can apply for the scanned copy of the answer sheets along with a fee of Rs. 275/-

  • Jul 31, 2025, 15:10 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Out

    TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year supplementary result 2025 is now available online. The link to check the result and provisional certificate is available on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can enter the roll number and date of birth to download the statement of marks. 

  • Jul 31, 2025, 15:02 IST

    TN HSE 1st Year Supplementary Results Declared at dge.tn.gov.in

    TN HSE 1st year supplementary result 2025 is now available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. To download the statement of marks and the provisional certificate students are required to visit the website and enter the roll number and date of birth to check the results. 

  • Jul 31, 2025, 14:55 IST

    dge.tn.gov.in Download TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year Supplementary Results

    The official website for students to download the TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year Supplementary result 2025 is available at dge.tn.gov.in. To download the provisional certificate students must visit the official website and login using the roll number and date of birth.

  • Jul 31, 2025, 14:42 IST

    TN HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025 Download Provisional Certificate Here

    Candidates who have appeared for TN HSE 1st year supplementary exams can check the results at dge.tn.gov.in. Login using the roll number and date of birth to check the statement of marks. 

  • Jul 31, 2025, 14:37 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: Scanned Answer Sheet Copy

    Students can apply for the scanned copy of the TN SSLC, HSE 1st year supplementary answer sheets. The applications for the same will be available under the notification section on the website - dge.tn.gov.in. The applications will be available until August 5, 2025 at dge.tn.gov.in. A fee of Rs. 275/- also needs to be submitted.

  • Jul 31, 2025, 14:30 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: Check Here

    The TN SSLC supplementary Result 2025 is now available on the official website. Students can check their results at dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can login using their roll number and date of birth to check the result. Click on the link given below

    TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here

  • Jul 31, 2025, 14:14 IST

    Is TN SSLC supplementary Result Out?

    Yes, The TN SSLC, HSE 1st year supplementary result 2025 has been announced earlier than expected. The link to check the statement of marks and download the provisional certificate is now available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. Login using the Roll number and date of birth

  • Jul 31, 2025, 14:09 IST

    TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025 Login Window Active

    TN SSLC HSE +1 Supplementary result and provisional certificate link has been activated on the official website. To download the results students can visit the official website and enter the roll number and date of birth

  • Jul 31, 2025, 14:05 IST

    List of Websites to Check TN SSLC, HSE 1 Supplementary Result 2025

    The TN SSLC, HSE +1 supplementary result 2025 is now available on the official website. List of websites to check the result is given below

    • dge.tn.gov.in
    • tnresults.nic.in
    • apply1.tndge.org
  • Jul 31, 2025, 13:57 IST

    TN HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025: How to Check

    Follow the steps provided below to download the marksheet and provisional certificate

    Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu

    Step 2: Click on the TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result link

    Step 3: Login using the roll number and date of birth

    Step 4: The Provisional certificate will be displayed

    Step 5: Download for further reference

  • Jul 31, 2025, 13:51 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Declared

    TN SSLC HSE 1st year supplementary result 2025 is now available on the official website. Students can download the marksheet through the direct link here.

  • Jul 31, 2025, 13:47 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 OUT: Official Websute

    TN SSLC supplementary result 2025 has been announced on the official website 

    • dge.tn.gov.in
    • apply1.tndge.org
    • tnresults.nic.in
  • Jul 31, 2025, 13:36 IST

    Has the TN SSLC, HSE 1 Supplementary Results been announced?

    The TN SSLC, HSE 1st year supplementary result 2025 will be announed by officials shortly. As per the official notification, the result link will be available on the portal at 2:30 PM. To check the supplementary results, students can visit the official website and login using the registration number and date of birth. 

  • Jul 31, 2025, 12:53 IST

    TN HSE 1 Supplementary Results at 2:30 PM

    The TN Class 11 supplementary statement of marks and provisional certificate link will be available on the official website at 2:30 PM. To check the results canddates must visit the website and login using the registration number and date of birth. 

  • Jul 31, 2025, 12:36 IST

    How to check TN Supplementary Result 2025

    To check the TN SSLC HSE 1st year supplementary results students can follow the steps provided below.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu

    Step 2: Click on the TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result link

    Step 3: Login using the registration number and date of birth

    Step 4: The Provisional certificate will be displayed

    Step 5: Download for further reference

  • Jul 31, 2025, 12:20 IST

    TN SSLC supplementary Result 2025 Official Website

    The TN SSLC supplementary Result 2025 will be announced online today, July 31, 2025. The link to check the result will be available on the official webste dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in

  • Jul 31, 2025, 11:49 IST

    TN HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025 at 2:30 PM

    TN HSE 1st year supplementary results will be announced online soon. As per theofficial notification issued, the results will be announced at 2:30 PM on the official website. Candidates can download the provisional certificate through the link at dge.tn.gov.in with the registration number and date of birth. 

  • Jul 31, 2025, 11:21 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Resultts 2025 Steps to Check

    To check the TN SSLC supplementary results, students are required to visit the official website and login using their registration number and date of birth. The link to check the SSLC supplementary result will be available at dge.tn.gov.in. 

  • Jul 31, 2025, 10:49 IST

    TN HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025 Today

    TN HSE +1 Supplementary result 2025 will be announced by board officials today, July 31, 2025. The link to check the result will be live on the official website by 2:30 PM. Candidates can check the statement of marks and download the provisional marksheets at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in. 

  • Jul 31, 2025, 10:26 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: Scan copy of answer sheet

    Students will be provided with the facility to apply for the scanned copy of the answer sheets. The applications for the same will be available under the notification section on the website. The applications will be available until August 5, 2025 at dge.tn.gov.in. A fee of Rs. 275/- also needs to be submitted.

  • Jul 31, 2025, 10:09 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2025: When to Check?

    TN SSLC supplementary result will be announced onlin today. According to the official notification, the SSLC result will be announced at 2:30 PM today, July 31, 2025

  • Jul 31, 2025, 09:45 IST

    Where to Check TN SSLC, HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result

    The TN SSLC, HSE 1st year supplementary result 2025 will be announced on the official website today, July 31, 2025. The link to download the marksheet will be available at 2:30 PM on the following websites

    • dge.tn.gov.in
    • aply1.tndge.org
    • tnresults.nic.in
  • Jul 31, 2025, 09:30 IST

    TN HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025 Date and Time

    The TN HSE +1 Supplementary result 2025 will be announced online today, July 31, 2025. According to the official notification provided, the supplementary result statement of marks and provisional certificate will be available on the official website at 2:30 PM. Candidates can visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in to check the results.

  • Jul 31, 2025, 09:16 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

    The TN SSLC Supplementary result 2025 will be announced by officials online soon. The following details will be given on the TN SSLC Supplementary statement of marks

    • Candidate name
    • Name of exam
    • Exam session
    • Subjects
    • Marks Scored
    • Qualifying status
  • Jul 31, 2025, 08:59 IST

    How to Check TN SSLC, HSE 1 Supplementary Statement of Marks

    The TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supplementary result 2025 will be announced by officials at 2:30 PM today. To check the result and download the statement of marks students can follow the steps provided below.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu

    Step 2: Click on the TN SSLC, HSE 1st year supplementary result link

    Step 3: Login using the registration number and date of birth

    Step 4: The statement of marks will be displayed

    Step 5: Download for further reference

  • Jul 31, 2025, 08:49 IST

    Website to Check TN SSLC HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result 2025

    The TN SSLC and HSE 1st year supplementary result 2025 will be available online. Students can visit the below given websites to check the results.

    • dge.tn.gov.in
    • tnresults.nic.in
    • apply1.tndge.org
  • Jul 31, 2025, 08:47 IST

    TN HSE 1st Year Supplementary Result at dge.tn.gov.in

    TN HSE 1st year supplementary result 2025 will be announced by officials today July 31, 2025. The link for students to check the results will be available at dge.tn.gov.in from 2:30 PM onwards. Students are requird to keep their registration number and date of birth ready with them to download the provisional certificate. 

  • Jul 31, 2025, 08:45 IST

    TN SSLC Supplementary Results Today!

    Tamil Nadu board SSLC supplementary result 2025 will be announced by officials today, July 31, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for their TN SSLC supplementary exams will be able to check their results through the link available at dge.tn.gov.in. 

