AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025 for 3496 Group B and C posts, Apply Online at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has published notification for various Group B and C posts under Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025. A total of  3496 Group B and C vacancies including Upper Division Clerk(UDC), Multi Tasking Staff and others are to be filled. Apply online on or before July 31, 2025.

Jul 25, 2025, 13:22 IST
AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025 for 3496 Group B and C posts
AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025 for 3496 Group B and C posts

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has commenced the online application for 3496 Group B and C vacanciesunder Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025. The recruitment will be done for Group B and C vacancies in different departments including Upper Division Clerk(UDC), Multi Tasking Staff, Dietician, OT Assistant, Pharmacist, Assistant Administrative Officer/Jr Administrative Officer/Office Assistants (NS)/Junior Administrative Officer, Multi Tasking Staff, Lab Attendant,Telephone Operator, Life Guard, Physiotherapist, Library and Information Assistant, Auxiliary Nurse Midwife/Senior Nursing Officer/Staff Nurse Grade I/Demonstrator (Nursing) and other posts. Selection for these posts will be done based on the performance of candidates in Computer Based Test. The  Computer Based Test will be held from August 25 to August 26, 2025 across the country. 

Candidates having requisited educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for this major recruitment drive across the country. You can get here all the crucial details including aiims cre notification 2025,aiims notification 2025 pdf and aiims cre vacancy 2025 details here. 

Eligible candidates can apply online on or before July 31, 2205. Candidates can get all the details for the AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025 recruitment drive here including online applications, educational qualifications, vacancies, age limit, how to apply and other details.

AIIMS CRE Notification 2025 Download PDF

The detailed pdf for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025 is available on the official website of AIIMS. You can download the detailed notification pdf directly through the link given below

AIIMS CRE 2025 Notification  Download PDF

AIIMS CRE Vacancy 2025

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced a total 3496 Group B and C posts under AIIMS CRE 2025 drive. Candidates can check the post-wise number of vacancies by going through the notification given below.

Please check the details notification for posts wise number of vacancies  


AIIMS CRE 2025 - Important Dates

The detailed schedule for online registration for AIIMS CRE 2025 recruitment drive has been released along with on the official website. Candidates can apply for these posts in online mode on or before July 31, 2025. Check the detailed schedule given below-

Last date of online application: July 31, 2025

Download AIIMS CRE Syllabus

Steps To Apply For AIIMS CRE 2025?

Candidates can apply only through online mode in the Commission's website
viz., https://rrp.aiimsexams.ac.in/

  • Log on to the official portal i.e., https://rrp.aiimsexams.ac.in/
  • Select the appropriate link “AIIMS CRE 2025” relevant to the post you are willing to .
  • Go through the details provided & ensure the eligibility for the Posts
  • Click on the “AIIMS CRE 2025” link and then press on the “New Registration” option.
  • Fill the AIIMS CRE 2025with the required details.
  • Now click on the link and upload the crucial documents on the home page.
  • Save the application form for future reference.

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025: Application Fee 

Candidates applying for these posts will have to pay a requisite amount for the category wise fixed application fee. Candidates will have to pay examination fee separately for each group who are applying in more than one group. The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through the online mode as mentioned in the notification.

Category Fee 
General/OBC Candidates Rs.3000/
SC/ST Candidates/EWS Rs.2400/
Persons with Disabilities Exempted

AIIMS CRE CRE Notification 2025 Exam Details

Selection for Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025 will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam. The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on 25th August 2025 & 26th August 2025(Tentatively). However AIIMS reserves the right to conduct examination in any mode CBT or Written Test at any other time with 10 days advance notice of date & mode of examination depending upon the evolving situation after closing date of application.

AIIMS CRE CRE Computer Based Test (CBT)

The written exam will be held in objective type mode and syllabus will be in accordance with education qualification and experience (essential/desirable) as mentioned in the Advertisement as applicable.

  • The duration of the examination shall be 90 minutes.
  • 100 MCQs of 400 marks with four alternatives for each question where each question will carry 4 marks.
  • 20 MCQs related to General Knowledge & Aptitude, Knowledge of Computer & 80 MCQs related to the domain of respective group.
  • Question paper will be divided in 5 sections each of 18 minutes duration, where each section
  • will contain 20 question.

 

 

