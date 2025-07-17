AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025 for 3496 Group B and C posts, Apply Online at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has commenced the online application for 3496 Group B and C vacanciesunder Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025. The recruitment will be done for Group B and C vacancies in different departments including Upper Division Clerk(UDC), Multi Tasking Staff, Dietician, OT Assistant, Pharmacist, Assistant Administrative Officer/Jr Administrative Officer/Office Assistants (NS)/Junior Administrative Officer, Multi Tasking Staff, Lab Attendant,Telephone Operator, Life Guard, Physiotherapist, Library and Information Assistant, Auxiliary Nurse Midwife/Senior Nursing Officer/Staff Nurse Grade I/Demonstrator (Nursing) and other posts. Selection for these posts will be done based on the performance of candidates in Computer Based Test. The Computer Based Test will be held from August 25 to August 26, 2025 across the country.

Candidates having requisited educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for this major recruitment drive across the country. You can get here all the crucial details including aiims cre notification 2025,aiims notification 2025 pdf and aiims cre vacancy 2025 details here. Eligible candidates can apply online on or before July 31, 2205. Candidates can get all the details for the AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025 recruitment drive here including online applications, educational qualifications, vacancies, age limit, how to apply and other details. AIIMS CRE Notification 2025 Download PDF The detailed pdf for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025 is available on the official website of AIIMS. You can download the detailed notification pdf directly through the link given below

AIIMS CRE 2025 Notification Download PDF AIIMS CRE Vacancy 2025 The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced a total 3496 Group B and C posts under AIIMS CRE 2025 drive. Candidates can check the post-wise number of vacancies by going through the notification given below. Posts Vacancies Upper Division Clerk (UDC) 685 Upper Division Clerk/Senior Administrative Assistant 02 Assistant Dietician 09 Dietician 13 Assistant Administrative Officer 02 Jr Administrative Officer 24 Junior Administrative Assistant 46 Assistant Engineer (Civil) 04 Junior Engineer (Civil) 07 Assistant Engineer (Electrical) 03 Junior Engineer (Electrical) 08 Assistant Engineer (A/C&R) 01 Junior Engineer (A/C&R) 07 Junior Engineer (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) 01 Audiologist Cum Speech Therapist 01 Audiological Technician 01 Audiometer Technician 15 Technical Assistant (ENT) 05 Electrician 06 Lineman (Electrical) 01 Wireman 11 Gas/Pump Mechanic 01 Manifold Room Attendant 01 Manifold Technician (Gas Steward) 06 Gas Supervisor 01 Manifold Technicians (Gas Steward) 01 Assistant Laundry Supervisor 09 OT Assistant 120 Operation Theatre Assistant 117 Operation Theatre Technician 78 Pharmacist (Allopathic) 271 Pharmacist Grade II 38 Dispensing Attendants 01 Pharmacist 32 Pharma Chemist /Chemical Examiner 01 Cashier 21 Chief Cashier 01 Junior Accounts Officer 05 Junior Accounts Officer (Accountant) 03 Mechanic (E & M) 06 Operator (E&M) Lift Operator 03 CSSD Technician 01 Dissection Hall Attendant 09 Hospital Attendant Grade -III (Nursing Orderly)/Stretcher Bearer 15 Hospital Attendant Grade III (Nursing Orderly) 32 Mortuary Attendant 07 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 24 Nursing Attendant 24 Office Attendant Grade II 07 Office/ Stores Attendant (Multi-Tasking) 14 Store Attendant Grade II 03 Lab Attendant Grade II 31 Lab Technician 09 Junior Medical Lab Technologist 377 Laboratory Assistant 05 Medical Laboratory Technologist 43 Sr. Technician (Laboratory) 08 Technical Assistant (MLT) 11 Technical Officer 05 Technician (Laboratory)/Technician 05 Telephone Operator 02 Dental Chair Side Assistant 01 Dental Mechanic 28 Technical Officer 08 Junior Radiotherapy Technologist (Grade I) 01 Radiotherapy Technician 17 Radiotherapy Technician Gr II 01 Radiotherapy Technologist 04 Technician (Radiology) 10 Dark Room Assistant 03 Dark Room Assistant- Grade 2 02 Junior Radiographer 79 Radiographer 12 Radiographic Technician Gr I 14 Technician (Radiology) 21 Perfusionist 07 Perfusionist Assistant 02 Pharmacist (Homoeopathic) 03 Pharmacist (Ayurvedic) 05 Embryologist 01 Life Guard 01 Physiotherapist 02 Vocation Counsellor 02 Library And Information Assistant 04 Driver 04 Driver (Ordinary Grade) 09 Family Planning Welfare Worker 01 Health Educator (Social Psychologist 01 Medical Social Service Officer Gr. II 04 Medical Social Worker 03 Medical Social Service Officer Gr. I 17 Medical Social Welfare Officer 07 Social Worker 03 Modellar (Artist) 17 Junior Warden (House Keepers) 15 Junior Warden (House Keepers- Female) 02 Junior Warden 01 Warden (Hostel Warden) 05 Warden (Hostel Warden- Female) 01 PA to Principal 02 Personal Assistant 06 Stenographer 202 Stenographer Gr.II 15 Auxiliary Nurse Midwife 01 Senior Nursing Officer 02 Senior Nursing Officer (Female) 68 Senior Nursing Officer (Male) 08 Demonstrator (Nursing) 01 Staff Nurse Grade I (Female) 11 Staff Nurse Grade I (Male) 03 Technician Prosthetics or Orthotics 01 Workshop Technician Gr-II (R&AL) 08 Coding Clerk 02 Medical Record Assistant 68 Medical Record Technician 144 Bio Medical Engineer 03 Computer Data Processor 01 Data Processing Assistant Grade B 04 Jr Hindi Translator 04 Scientific Officer Cum Tutor(Physics) 04 Tailor Grade III 01 Mechanic (Air conditioning & Refrigeration) 01 Nuclear Medicine Technologist 09 Demonstrator (Optometry) 02 Optometrist 44 Plumber 04 PACS Administrator 01 Social Security Officer/Manager GradeII/Superintendent/Social Security Officer(Audit) 238 ECG Technician 84 Respiratory Laboratory Assistant 34 Assistant Biochemist 01 Junior Physicist 01 Please check the details notification for posts wise number of vacancies



AIIMS CRE 2025 - Important Dates The detailed schedule for online registration for AIIMS CRE 2025 recruitment drive has been released along with TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025 on the official website. Candidates can apply for these posts in online mode on or before July 31, 2025. Check the detailed schedule given below- Last date of online application: July 31, 2025 Download AIIMS CRE Syllabus Steps To Apply For AIIMS CRE 2025? Candidates can apply only through online mode in the Commission's website

viz., https://rrp.aiimsexams.ac.in/ Log on to the official portal i.e., https://rrp.aiimsexams.ac.in/

Select the appropriate link “AIIMS CRE 2025” relevant to the post you are willing to .

Go through the details provided & ensure the eligibility for the Posts

Click on the “AIIMS CRE 2025” link and then press on the “New Registration” option.

Fill the AIIMS CRE 2025with the required details.

Now click on the link and upload the crucial documents on the home page.

Save the application form for future reference.

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2025: Application Fee Candidates applying for these posts will have to pay a requisite amount for the category wise fixed application fee. Candidates will have to pay examination fee separately for each group who are applying in more than one group. The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through the online mode as mentioned in the notification. Category Fee General/OBC Candidates Rs.3000/ SC/ST Candidates/EWS Rs.2400/ Persons with Disabilities Exempted AIIMS CRE CRE Notification 2025 Exam Details Selection for Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025 will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam. The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on 25th August 2025 & 26th August 2025(Tentatively). However AIIMS reserves the right to conduct examination in any mode CBT or Written Test at any other time with 10 days advance notice of date & mode of examination depending upon the evolving situation after closing date of application.