Only 1% Can Spot the Hidden Number 9 in This Viral Visual Illusion IQ Test in Just 7 Seconds!

Visual illusions are the tricksters of the puzzle world; they are designed in such a way that they fool our brains and eyes.
Our brain tends to fill in missing pieces of information to process it more efficiently. It is more pronounced when it encounters repeating patterns.
Visual illusion puzzles are excellent for testing an individual's visual acuity. These mind-bending images challenge our perception and visual skills.
In addition to testing observation skills, these puzzles boost creativity and provide our brains with a quick workout.
Regular practice of such challenges can enhance cognitive abilities, thereby helping to prevent cognitive decline in older individuals.
Do you want to test your visual acuity?
Let’s get started!
Visual Illusion IQ Test: Find “9” in 7 Seconds
This viral visual illusion IQ test has made people around the world scratch their heads in disbelief.
Hiding in the simple grid of identical numbers (6) is an impostor (9).
Your challenge is to find the different number in 7 seconds.
Studies suggest that these types of visual illusion puzzles stimulate the brain and improve memory, concentration and critical thinking skills.
Set your timer to 7 seconds and get started with this visual illusion IQ test.
Doesn’t look easy as it sounds, right?
We agree that optical illusions are tricky enough, but this is what makes them beneficial for the brain.
This is a mini-gym for your brain muscles.
Our brains tend to get confused when presented with repeating patterns; they miss if anything passes by as a different item.
But if we pause and focus, our brain resets itself and tries to identify the anomaly.
So, have you spotted the different number?
Not much time remaining.
Buckle up, guys!
Entering the final few seconds of the challenge now!
Three…
Two…
One…
Highly intelligent readers with the vision of an eagle might have spotted the number 9 by now.
If you are one of them, you have earned yourself the title of Illusion Champion.
Well done, champ!
You’ve got eagle eyes and a genius brain.
For those who are still unsure and lost on where to spot the number 9, do not worry; you are not alone.
It happens to the best of us.
However, if you want to improve your skill set, make it a habit to solve such puzzles daily.
Now, take a look at the solution provided below.
Visual Illusion: Solution
The impostor “9” can be spotted on the bottom right side of the image.
That was mind-blowing, right?
Now go ahead and share this with your friends and co-workers to see who has the best visual reflexes.
Also, before you leave, don't forget to test your attention to detail with this spot the difference challenge.
