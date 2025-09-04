Word Puzzle: Only Word Wizards can find “MOUTH” in 7 seconds!

Word puzzles first appeared in newspapers, and later transitioned to mobile apps with the advancement in technology; more recently, they have also appeared in social media posts and blogs. However, over the years, word puzzles have retained their timeless appeal, even as the audience has spanned from millennials to Gen Z. So, what makes word puzzles so popular among readers? We will discuss this later in the article. Meanwhile, if you are a millennial who is looking for something to challenge your brain or a Gen-Z who has gotten bored scrolling through social media posts, here’s something that will freshen you up. Keep reading! Must Try: You've 20/20 Vision and 130+ IQ if you can find the necklace in the mall in 7 seconds! Why Word Puzzles are So Popular? There’s something really special about solving a word puzzle, that rush when you spot a hidden word sitting between a mishmash of letters. It seems as if time hit the pause button when solving such puzzles.

Word puzzles are popular because they offer a unique blend of challenge and reward, and despite living in an era dominated by fast-moving reels and short news content, these puzzles have held their ground. These puzzles are the latest craze among netizens because they hit the sweet spot: intriguing, quick, and snackable. They stretch your brain while providing instant gratification, which the current generation seeks. The best part? They can be shared with others to gauge individual brilliance. Are you ready for the challenge? Scroll below to get started. Word Puzzle: Find "MOUTH" in 7 Seconds! Source: Razzle Puzzles Word puzzles are simple puzzle games where the goal is to find the hidden letter by engaging your brain and eyes. The premise of a word puzzle is based on a grid of letters arranged in a random order.

But don’t be fooled, hidden within the chaos are some words that make perfect sense, and it’s your task to spot the hidden word. A simple challenge is presented before the readers, and it is to find the word “MOUTH” in the word puzzle in 7 seconds. You know what you have to do. So get, set, go…. Confused about where to start? We know it can be overwhelming when so many random letters are floating around. To find order within the chaos, all you have to do is focus and remember the golden rule: “The hidden words can be present in any of the following combinations: horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, in a straight or reverse order.” Now, focus your eyes again and see if you can find the hidden word using the golden rule shared above. Hurry up! The clock is running faster than you thought. Final few seconds left.