Rajasthan Jamadar Salary 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced 72 vacancies for the Jamadar Grade II post. It is a good opportunity for 12th pass candidates seeking stable employment with decent pay. The salary for this position is governed under 7th Pay Commission guidelines, with the pay scale fixed at pay matrix level 5. The newly appointed candidates will receive fixed monthly remuneration during the probation period as per the orders of the State Government. Continue reading to learn more about the Rajasthan Jamadar Salary and Job Profile on this page. Rajasthan Jamadar Salary Candidates should review the Rajasthan Jamadar salary and job profile before applying for the post. It will help them avoid confusion after the appointment and help them identify whether the job responsibilities align with their career goal. The starting salary for this post will be Rs 20800 per month with a grade pay of Rs 2400. Along with basic pay, employees will also be entitled to various allowances like DA, HRA, medical benefits, and others. They are mainly responsible for carrying out tasks like handling staff, maintaining discipline, and ensuring the department runs smoothly daily.

RSMSSB Jamadar Salary Structure The Rajasthan Jamadar salary structure is determined as per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. It is quite competitive and ensures that all the employees are fairly compensated for their work. It includes various information, namely pay band, grade pay, pay scale, basic pay, net pay, gross pay, etc. Here is the breakdown of the salary structure for the Rajasthan Jamadar post, tabulated below. Particulars Details Pay Band INR 5200-INR 20200 Grade Pay Rs 2400 Basic Pay Rs 20800 DA Rs 2400 (approx) HRA Rs 1500 (approx) Gross Salary Rs 26000 (approx) NPS Rs 2000 (approx) Net Salary Rs 24000 (approx) Rajasthan Jamadar Salary In Hand The Rajasthan Jamadar salary per month is the combination of basic pay and allowances. The sum will then be deducted from NPS, taxes, and other admissible components. The appointed candidates will undergo probation, where they will receive fixed monthly remuneration as per the orders of the State Government. Upon completing the probation, the starting basic pay for this post will be Rs 20800 per month. But the actual monthly salary also depends on the allowances and the city of posting. The Rajasthan Jamadar salary in hand will approximately range between INR 24000 and INR 2500 per month.

Rajasthan Jamadar Salary: Perks & Allowances In addition to the basic pay, the selected candidates will also receive various perks, allowances, and benefits as per the State Government norms. No allowances will be paid during the probation period. But other facilities and leaves during the probation will be payable as per the rules. After the probation period is over, the following allowances will be included in the Rajasthan Jamadar salary per month: House Rent Allowances (HRA)

Dearness Allowances (DA)

Overhead Compensatory Allowances

Special Pay

Other Allowances Rajasthan Jamadar Job Profile The Rajasthan Jamadar Grade II is a prestigious post under the state government. They ensure proper work discipline, handle staff members and ensure smooth operation of daily activities. The roles and responsibilities involved in the Rajasthan Jamadar job profile are as follows: