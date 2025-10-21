RRB NTPC 2025 Notification Out for 5810 Apply Online at rrbapply.gov.in Till November 20

Key Points RRB NTPC 2025 Notification released for 5810 graduate-level vacancies across India, including Station Master, Goods Train Manager, and more

RRB NTPC Notification 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Notification 2025 for 5810 vacancies to recruit eligible candidates in Indian Railways for posts such as Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist, Senior Clerk Cum Typist and Traffic Assistant.

The detailed RRB Notification 2025 PDF was released on the official regional website, rrbcdg.gov.in and other regional websites. Interested candidates can apply online between October 21 and November 20, 2025. Candidates applying for the announced RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025 must have a graduation-leveleducation from a recognised university. RRB NTPC Notification 2025: PDF Download Interested candidates must read the official notification pdf before applying for RRB NTPC 2025. The detailed notification pdf contains the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, vacancy details, application fees, selection procedure, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB NTPC 2025 Notification PDF.

RRB NTPC Notification 2025 PDF Download RRB NTPC Notification 2025: Overview RRB NTPC Graduate Vacancy 2025 has been released with 5810 vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online between October 21 and November 20, 2025. Check the table below for RRB NTPC 2025 Notification Key Highlights RB NTPC 2025: Exam Overview Name of the Organisation Railway Recruitment Board Name of Exam Non Technical Popular Categories Job Location Across India RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025 5810 Mode of Application Online Qualification for RRB NTPC Graduation RRB NTPC Age Limit 18 - 33 years Selection for RRB NTPC Computer Based Test (CBT 1) Computer Based Test (CBT 2) Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) Document Verification and Medical Examination Official website rrbapply.gov.in Application Start Date October 21, 2025 Application End Date November 20, 2025

RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025 RRB has released the postwise on its official website, rrbapply.gov.in. A total of 5810 vacancies have been released for different posts such as Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist, Senior Clerk Cum Typist and Traffic Assistant. Check the table below for RRB NTPC 2025 Vacancy distrubution Post 7th CPC Level Initial Pay (Rs.) Medical Standard Age (as on 01-01-2026) Total Vacancies (All RRBs) Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor 6 35,400 B2 18-33 161 Station Master 6 35,400 A2 18-33 615 Goods Train Manager 5 29,200 A2 18-33 3,416 Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist 5 29,200 C2 18-33 921 Senior Clerk Cum Typist 5 29,200 C2 18-33 638 Traffic Assistant 4 25,500 A2 18-33 59 Total (All RRBs) 5,810

RRB NTPC Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria Candidates interested in applying for RRB NTPC 2025 must read all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below

Age Limit (as on 01.01.2026)

The age of candidates must be between 18 and 33 years. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have completed a degree from a recognised university or its equivalent, along with Typing proficiency in English/Hindi on Computer is essential. RRB NTPC Apply Online Link 2025 Candidates who have passed graduation and are in the age group of 18 and 33 years are eligible to apply online. The online application has already been active and interested candidates can apply after visiting the official website or clicking on the direct link provided below.

RRB NTPC Apply Online Link 2025 Click Here Steps to Apply Online for RRB NTPC Online Application 2025 The RRB NTPC application process consists of two parts, i.e., Part-I (Registration) and Part-II (Candidate’s Login). Aspirants must follow the steps below to complete the RRB NTPC apply online 2025 process with ease.

Registration is the first step in the RRB NTPC application process. Here is a step-by-step guide to completing the registration process with ease.

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website, i.e., rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “APPLY” to register

Step 3: The registration form will be displayed. Now, enter the basic details, i.e., the name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, etc., to complete the registration process.

Step 4: Click the “Preview and Create Account” button to complete the registration process.

After the RRB NTPC registration process is over, all registered applicants should fill out the valid details to complete the RRB NTPC application process.

Step 1: Log in with a valid email ID, mobile number, and password in the online system.

Step 2: Enter all the required details in the RRB NTPC online form.

Step 3: Upload the photograph and signature in the specified format.

Step 4: Preview the information in the online form and pay the application fees.

Step 6: Lastly, print the RRB NTPC online application form 2025 for future use.