RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially opened the application portal on 21st October 2025 through its website rrbapply.gov.in. According to the CEN 06/2025 notification, the RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025 offers 5810 vacancies for various posts, including Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, and Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor. Candidates can submit their RRB NTPC 2025 online application until 20th November 2025. Check the direct RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 link provided below for easy access. RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 The RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 offers an opportunity for graduates aspiring to build a secure and respected career in the Indian Railways. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) aims to fill 5,810 Graduate-level vacancies across 21 RRB regions in India under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university are eligible to apply online for RRB NTPC 2025. The application process is active from 21st October 2025 to 20th November 2025. The selection procedure includes CBT 1, CBT 2, Typing/Skill or Aptitude Test (if applicable), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. The available posts include Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, and Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor. These roles are ideal for candidates looking for long-term government employment with excellent career growth. RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 Overview Candidates can check the overview of RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025-26 in the table below: Particulars Details Recruitment Organization Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Name RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025-26 Advertisement Number CEN 06/2025 Post Type Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate Level) Total Vacancies 5,810 Posts Application Mode Online Notification Release Date 20th October 2025 Selection Process CBT 1, CBT 2, Skill/Aptitude Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination Official Website rrbapply.gov.in

RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 Direct Link The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially activated the RRB NTPC Graduate Exam 2025 online application link on 21st October 2025. Candidates can now easily apply online through the official portal using the direct link provided below. Applicants must register on the website, fill in the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the examination fee for the RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025 (CEN 06/2025) to complete the process. The direct link to apply online for RRB NTPC Graduate (CEN 06/2025) is now live and accessible through the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Click Here to Apply Online for RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025-26 Documents Required for RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 Candidates must ensure they have the following documents ready in the required form before applying for RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025 (CEN 06/2025):

Recent passport-size color photograph (taken within the last 3 months, JPEG format)

Scanned signature in running handwriting (black ink, JPEG format)

Matriculation/10th Class certificate (for date of birth verification)

Graduation degree or provisional certificate from a recognized university

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS) issued by a competent authority, if applicable

PwBD certificate (for candidates under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities category)

Ex-Servicemen certificate, if applicable

Minority community declaration (on non-judicial stamp paper, if applicable)

Income certificate (for candidates claiming fee concession under the EBC category)

Valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License

Domicile certificate, if required by the chosen RRB region

How to Fill RRB NTPC Application Form 2025? Follow these simple steps to complete the RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 process: Step 1: Visit the official website of respective Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for instance, rrbmumbai.gov.in or rrballahabad.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the link titled “RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025” or “CEN 06/2025 Apply Online” on the homepage. Step 3: Carefully read the complete notification, including eligibility criteria, instructions, and document requirements. Step 4: Click on “New Registration” and enter the name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number to generate a unique registration ID and password. Step 5: Log in using the credentials to access the online application form. Step 6: Fill in all required details such as personal information, educational qualifications, category, communication address, and preferred RRB zone.

Step 7: Upload the recent passport-size photograph, signature, and supporting documents in the prescribed format and file size. Step 8: Pay the application fee, ₹500 (General/OBC) or ₹250 (SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/EWS), via debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking. Step 9: Review all the entered details and uploaded documents carefully before submission to avoid any mistakes. Step 10: Click on “Final Submit” and take a printout of the application form and confirmation page for future reference. RRB NTPC Graduate Application Form Fee 2025 Candidates applying for the RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025 (CEN 06/2025) must pay an application fee during the online registration process. The fee varies by category, ₹500 for General/OBC candidates and ₹250 for SC/ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minority, and EBC candidates.

The RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 fee can be paid conveniently through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. Candidates can check the fee details in the table below: Category Application Fee General / OBC ₹500 SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen / PwBD / Female / EBC / Minority / Transgender ₹250 Note: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will refund a part or the entire fee to candidates who appear for the Computer Based Test (CBT). Out of the ₹500 paid by General/OBC candidates, ₹400 will be refunded after the exam. The full ₹250 will be refunded upon attending the CBT for candidates belonging to SC/ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minority, and EBC categories. Who Can Apply Online for RRB NTPC 2025? Candidates must meet the educational, age, nationality, and medical fitness criteria set by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to be eligible for the RRB NTPC 2025 Recruitment. The following are the detailed eligibility conditions: