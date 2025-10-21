Optical illusions are challenging puzzles, created in a way that exploits how our visual system sees the world. These puzzles often lead to perceptions that differ from reality. Optical illusions come in various forms, such as static images that seem to move, or hidden object images that test our ability to find an error or an object that is hiding cleverly.

By playing with elements like colour, shape, light, and perspective, optical illusions highlight the interpretive nature of our vision, and these puzzles remind us that what we see isn't always a direct representation of what's there.

So, are you ready to solve an optical illusion that is making puzzle masters scratch their heads for the answer?

In the image below, you will witness an autumn-based scene of a park, but that is where the challenge lies! There is a hidden squirrel in this scene that is hidden very cleverly and blends with the background entirely.