By Nikhil Batra
Oct 21, 2025, 13:28 IST

Think you’ve got superhuman observation skills? Test your eyes with this mind-bending autumn-themed optical illusion. Hidden within the warm fall colors is a sneaky squirrel waiting to be found. Only the most sharp-eyed and high-IQ minds can spot it in seconds. Are you one of them? Take the Optical Test now and prove your genius.

Find the Hidden Squirrel
Find the Hidden Squirrel

Optical illusions are challenging puzzles, created in a way that exploits how our visual system sees the world. These puzzles often lead to perceptions that differ from reality. Optical illusions come in various forms, such as static images that seem to move, or hidden object images that test our ability to find an error or an object that is hiding cleverly.
By playing with elements like colour, shape, light, and perspective, optical illusions highlight the interpretive nature of our vision, and these puzzles remind us that what we see isn't always a direct representation of what's there. 

So, are you ready to solve an optical illusion that is making puzzle masters scratch their heads for the answer?

In the image below, you will witness an autumn-based scene of a park, but that is where the challenge lies! There is a hidden squirrel in this scene that is hidden very cleverly and blends with the background entirely. 

Your challenge? Well, you need to find the hidden squirrel in 5 seconds. Can you take up this challenge and outperform the puzzle masters? If yes, start the timers and begin the search. All the best! 

Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Squirrel In 5 Seconds

squirrel-puzzle

Source: Times Entertainment

Did you find the squirrel already? 

If not, here are some tips for you: 

  • Look for irregularities in the overall image: The squirrel’s form might deviate from the general structure of the overall image, allowing it to stand out once noticed.

  • Zoom in on the image. The squirrel is small in comparison to the scene and it can be challenging to spot it without zooming in on the image. 

Come on, time is running out!

Still can’t find the squirrel? 

3… 2… and 1! 

The time limit is over. 

Did you find the squirrel? If you did, congratulations, you are amazing and your attention to detail is phenomenal. 

If you didn’t find the squirrel, it is still okay, don’t give up hope, try the puzzle again with no time limit. 

Here is the solution to the puzzle 

Find the Hidden Squirrel- Solution

squirrel-sol

Source: Times Entertainment

See, wasn’t this easy? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack them. 

