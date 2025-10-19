Assam TET Result 2025
Superman-Level Vision and a High IQ of 151 Are the Only Things That Can Help You Find the Hidden Odd Number in This Mind-Bending Optical Puzzle

By Nikhil Batra
Oct 19, 2025, 20:30 IST

This puzzle looks simple but hides a sneaky twist. Those with a high IQ of 151 and vision like Superman’s might just find the odd number in seconds — everyone else struggles for minutes. Try it yourself and see if you’re among the top few who can detect what’s hidden in plain sight.

Find the Hidden Odd Number
Optical illusions are the new trend that are designed to challenge your brain as well as offer perfect activity to spend your leisure time. These puzzles play a trick on our brain by altering the way it analyses and processes information. 

Today we bring you an optical illusion that is crafted to test your concentration and quick thinking. 

Today's challenge is to find a hidden odd number in this inverted scene.

The twist that will make this challenge a bit more exciting is that there is a time limit. You need to spot the hidden odd number within a time limit of 7 seconds. 

So, are you ready to put your brainpower to the test? Dive in and take the challenge now!

Try: Do You Have Champion Level Eyesight? Try to Find the Hidden Pigeon in this Optical Illusion IQ Test

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only Geniuses With Eagle Eyes Can Find The Hidden Odd Number in 7 Seconds

spot-puzzle

Source: Free Job Alerts 

This puzzle may seem straightforward, but it's designed to trick your perception.

Only 3 out of 13 people can identify the odd number in less than 7 seconds. Are you up for the challenge?

Puzzles like this are great for sharpening your visual skills and testing your IQ.

Take a moment, relax, and concentrate. When you carefully scan the image, you will find where the odd number is hiding quite easily. 

If you can spot it within the time limit, it’s a sign of sharp focus and keen attention to detail!

Hurry up! The 7 seconds are about to be over! 

3... 2... and 1! 

Oh no! 7 Seconds have come to an end! 

If you found the hidden odd number then, congratulations! Your attention to detail is quite phenomenal. 

If you are still looking for the answer, don't worry, here is the solution below. 

Try: The Internet’s Toughest Pattern Puzzle: Only 3% of People Can Spot What’s Hidden in This Inverted Optical Illusion

Find The Hidden Odd Number - Solution

spot-sol

Source: Free Jobs Alerts

Hope you enjoyed this puzzle. Keep trying our puzzles and share it with a loved one to throw a challenge. 

Must Try: Use Your Hawk Eye Vision to Earn the Genius Title by Finding the Tricky Hidden Hair Clip in This Park Illusion!


