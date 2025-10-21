RPSC Calendar 2026: Check Recruitment Exam Schedule & Download PDF

Assam TET Result 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 21, 2025

RPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released its proposed exam calendar for the year 2026. The RPSC exam calendar 2026 covers the exams that are going to be conducted between January to July 2026. Aspirants can download the RPSC exam calendar 2026 in PDF format on this page and plan your study strategy accordingly.

RPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The RPSC has released the official calendar for various exams conducted by the RPSC in 2026 from January to July. These exams include SUB INSPECTOR/ PLATOON COMMANDER COMP. EXAM - 2025, VETERINARY OFFICER EXAM - 2025, ASSISTANT AGRICULTURE ENGINEER EXAM - 2025, LECTURER & COACH COMP. EXAM -2025 (27 SUBJECTS), and SR. TEACHER COMP. EXAM - 2025 (10 SUBJECTS). The exam dates assigned are tentative in nature. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of RPSC for latest updates.

The RPSC exam calendar issued by RPSC provides a tentative timeline for multiple examinations for which the recruitment notifications are out in 2025. The exam calendar 2026 includes the recruitment name, department name, and the tentative exam dates. These dates will help the candidates to streamline their preparation in a better manner and start preparing accordingly. These dates are tentative and can be changed by the Commission. Official dates will be announced by the RPSC through various notifications.

The candidates can check the exam dates released by the RPSC for various recruitment drives announced by the RPSC. These exams are scheduled to be conducted in 2026 from January to July. Check the tentative dates below:

Exam Name

Department Name

Exam Date (Tentative)

SUB INSPECTOR/ PLATOON COMMANDER COMP. EXAM - 2025

Home (Group 1) Department

05-04-2026 (Sunday)

VETERINARY OFFICER EXAM - 2025

Animal Husbandry Department

19-04-2026 (Sunday)

ASSISTANT AGRICULTURE ENGINEER EXAM - 2025

Agriculture Department

19-04-2026 (Sunday)

RESERVED FOR RPSC EXAMINATIONS

  

26-04-2026 (Sunday)

        and

03-05-2026 (Sunday)

LECTURER & COACH COMP. EXAM -2025 (27 SUBJECTS

Secondary Education Department

31-05-2026 (Sunday) to 16-06-2026 (Tuesday)

SR. TEACHER COMP. EXAM - 2025 (10 SUBJECTS)

Secondary Education Department

12-07-2026 (Sunday) to 18-07-2026 (Saturday)

RPSC Calendar 2026 Download

The RPSC calendar 2026 can be downloaded from the RPSC official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The direct link to download the RPSC exam calendar 2026 has been provided here.

Direct Link to Download the RPSC Calendar 2026

How to Download the RPSC Calendar 2026

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the RPSC calendar 2026:

  • Visit the RPSC official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, in the Important Links section click on the “Tentative Exam Calendar”. A new page will open.

  • Click on the link of Press Note regarding Forthcoming Examinations Schedule for April-July 2026”.

  • A PDF file will be opened on your screen. Download the file for future reference.

Importance of RPSC Exam Calendar 2026

Having the knowledge about the dates of the examinations helps aspirants prepare their strategy in a well structured manner. The RPSC exam dates are important in planning their study roadmap and structure their studies in time. These exam dates will help them:

  • Advance Planning: The knowledge about the exam dates in advance will help the aspirants plan their studies, make proper schedules, and prepare a roadmap.

  • Strategic Preparation: Candidates who have applied for various recruitment through RPSC can plan their exam strategy well before through the knowledge of the exam dates.

  • Stay Updated: This RPSC exam calendar 2026 gives a little clarity about the examination tentative dates, but these dates are subject to change as per the Commission’s discretion, so candidates need to be updated.

