RPSC Calendar 2026: Check Recruitment Exam Schedule & Download PDF

RPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The RPSC has released the official calendar for various exams conducted by the RPSC in 2026 from January to July. These exams include SUB INSPECTOR/ PLATOON COMMANDER COMP. EXAM - 2025, VETERINARY OFFICER EXAM - 2025, ASSISTANT AGRICULTURE ENGINEER EXAM - 2025, LECTURER & COACH COMP. EXAM -2025 (27 SUBJECTS), and SR. TEACHER COMP. EXAM - 2025 (10 SUBJECTS). The exam dates assigned are tentative in nature. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of RPSC for latest updates.

RPSC Calendar 2026

The RPSC exam calendar issued by RPSC provides a tentative timeline for multiple examinations for which the recruitment notifications are out in 2025. The exam calendar 2026 includes the recruitment name, department name, and the tentative exam dates. These dates will help the candidates to streamline their preparation in a better manner and start preparing accordingly. These dates are tentative and can be changed by the Commission. Official dates will be announced by the RPSC through various notifications.