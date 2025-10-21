RPSC Calendar 2026: Check Recruitment Exam Schedule & Download PDF

RPSC Exam Calendar 2026: The RPSC has released the official calendar for various exams conducted by the RPSC in 2026 from January to July. These exams include SUB INSPECTOR/ PLATOON COMMANDER COMP. EXAM - 2025, VETERINARY OFFICER EXAM - 2025, ASSISTANT AGRICULTURE ENGINEER EXAM - 2025, LECTURER & COACH COMP. EXAM -2025 (27 SUBJECTS), and SR. TEACHER COMP. EXAM - 2025 (10 SUBJECTS). The exam dates assigned are tentative in nature. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of RPSC for latest updates.
RPSC Calendar 2026
The RPSC exam calendar issued by RPSC provides a tentative timeline for multiple examinations for which the recruitment notifications are out in 2025. The exam calendar 2026 includes the recruitment name, department name, and the tentative exam dates. These dates will help the candidates to streamline their preparation in a better manner and start preparing accordingly. These dates are tentative and can be changed by the Commission. Official dates will be announced by the RPSC through various notifications.
RPSC Exam Dates 2026
The candidates can check the exam dates released by the RPSC for various recruitment drives announced by the RPSC. These exams are scheduled to be conducted in 2026 from January to July. Check the tentative dates below:
|
Exam Name
|
Department Name
|
Exam Date (Tentative)
|
SUB INSPECTOR/ PLATOON COMMANDER COMP. EXAM - 2025
|
Home (Group 1) Department
|
05-04-2026 (Sunday)
|
VETERINARY OFFICER EXAM - 2025
|
Animal Husbandry Department
|
19-04-2026 (Sunday)
|
ASSISTANT AGRICULTURE ENGINEER EXAM - 2025
|
Agriculture Department
|
19-04-2026 (Sunday)
|
RESERVED FOR RPSC EXAMINATIONS
|
26-04-2026 (Sunday)
and
03-05-2026 (Sunday)
|
LECTURER & COACH COMP. EXAM -2025 (27 SUBJECTS
|
Secondary Education Department
|
31-05-2026 (Sunday) to 16-06-2026 (Tuesday)
|
SR. TEACHER COMP. EXAM - 2025 (10 SUBJECTS)
|
Secondary Education Department
|
12-07-2026 (Sunday) to 18-07-2026 (Saturday)
RPSC Calendar 2026 Download
The RPSC calendar 2026 can be downloaded from the RPSC official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The direct link to download the RPSC exam calendar 2026 has been provided here.
Direct Link to Download the RPSC Calendar 2026
How to Download the RPSC Calendar 2026
Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the RPSC calendar 2026:
-
Visit the RPSC official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, in the Important Links section click on the “Tentative Exam Calendar”. A new page will open.
-
Click on the link of “Press Note regarding Forthcoming Examinations Schedule for April-July 2026”.
-
A PDF file will be opened on your screen. Download the file for future reference.
Importance of RPSC Exam Calendar 2026
Having the knowledge about the dates of the examinations helps aspirants prepare their strategy in a well structured manner. The RPSC exam dates are important in planning their study roadmap and structure their studies in time. These exam dates will help them:
-
Advance Planning: The knowledge about the exam dates in advance will help the aspirants plan their studies, make proper schedules, and prepare a roadmap.
-
Strategic Preparation: Candidates who have applied for various recruitment through RPSC can plan their exam strategy well before through the knowledge of the exam dates.
-
Stay Updated: This RPSC exam calendar 2026 gives a little clarity about the examination tentative dates, but these dates are subject to change as per the Commission’s discretion, so candidates need to be updated.
