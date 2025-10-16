BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 391 GD Post, Apply Online Begins at rectt.bsf.gov.in - More Details Here

BSF Recruitment 2025: Border Security Force (BSF) has commenced the online application for the various Constable posts from October 16, 2025. The BSF has notified for recruitment of 391 vacancies for the Non- Gazetted & Non Ministerial post of Constable (General Duty) in Group "C" on temporary basis. These positions are available on the all India liability and selected candidates can be posted anywhere in India and even abroad. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 04, 2025. BSF Recruitment 2025: Download PDF Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 391 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF What is the BSF Constable 2025 Eligibility and Age Limit? The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the BSF on its official website. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details. Candidates should possess the required educational qualification and other eligibility parameters to apply for these posts.

Essential educational qualification: Matriculation or its equivalent from recognized board

Sports Qualifications: Only those players who have participated or won medal (s) in the levels of competition mentioned in table below during the last two years from the closing date of Advertisement are eligible to apply.

Check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the posts.

Age: 18 to 23 years (Relaxation in age as per the prevalent Recruitment Rules)