BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 391 GD Post, Apply Online Begins at rectt.bsf.gov.in - More Details Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 16, 2025, 11:10 IST

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: The BSF has notified for recruitment of  391 vacancies for the Non- Gazetted & Non Ministerial post of Constable (General Duty) in Group "C" on temporary basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 04, 2025. Check eligibility, selection process, eligibility and other details here. 

BSF Recruitment 2025: Border Security Force (BSF) has commenced the online application for the various Constable posts  from October 16, 2025. The BSF has notified for recruitment of  391 vacancies for the Non- Gazetted & Non Ministerial post of Constable (General Duty) in Group "C" on temporary basis. These positions are available on the all India liability and selected candidates can be posted anywhere in India and even abroad. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 04, 2025. 

BSF Recruitment 2025: Download PDF

Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 391 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

 What is the BSF Constable 2025 Eligibility and Age Limit?

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the BSF on its official website. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details. Candidates should possess the required educational qualification and other eligibility parameters to apply for these posts.
Essential educational qualification: Matriculation or its equivalent from recognized board
Sports Qualifications: Only those players who have participated or won medal (s) in the levels of competition mentioned in table below during the last two years from the closing date of Advertisement are eligible to apply.
Check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the posts.
Age: 18 to 23 years (Relaxation in age as per the prevalent Recruitment Rules)

BSF Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The BSF has uploaded the detailed notification including the online application schedule for these recruitment drives on its official website.  You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-

Starting of online application  October 16, 2025
Last date of application November 04, 2025

BSF Recruitment 2025: Overview 

You can get all the crucial details and overview including important date, organisation, application process, category and others below. 

Organization     Border Security Force (BSF)
Post Name     Non- Gazetted & Non Ministerial post of Constable (General Duty)
Vacancies     391
Last Date  November 04, 2025
Official Website     rectt.bsf.gov.in
Category     Govt Jobs

