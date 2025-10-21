CCRAS Exam Pattern 2025: Check Total Marks, Question Paper Structure & Negative Marking Scheme for All Posts

CCRAS Exam Pattern 2025: The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) aims to fill 394 vacancies for the Group A, B and C posts. Interested applicants should review the CCRAS exam pattern for the post they have applied for. It provides insights into the paper structure, number of sections, total number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and more. Knowing the paper pattern in advance helps candidates understand the exam’s requirements and plan their strategy effectively. CCRAS Exam Pattern 2025 CCRAS has invited applications for various posts, including Research Officer, Assistant Research Officer, Staff Nurse, Assistant, Medical Laboratory Technologist, Translator, Research Assistant, Stenographer Grade I & Grade II, Driver Ordinary Grade, MTS, etc. The written exam is a computer-based test with varying subjects, marks, number of questions, and exam duration. The CCRAS exam pattern differs based on the group. Group A posts are conducted for 70 marks, whereas Group B and C posts carry a total of 100 marks. There will also be negative marking for wrong answers for all the posts except MTS. In this article, we have discussed the latest CCRAS 2025 exam pattern and marking scheme for candidates’ reference.

Also, check: CCRAS Syllabus CCRAS Exam Pattern 2025 Highlights Having a clear understanding of the CCRAS exam pattern can simplify your exam preparation. It helps you choose the latest books, resources, and mocks that mimic actual exam standards. Check the overview of the paper pattern discussed below for the candidate’s knowledge. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) Group Name Group A, B and C Post Name Research Officer, Assistant Research Officer, Staff Nurse, Assistant, Translator, Research Assistant, Stenographer Grade I & Grade II, Driver Ordinary Grade, MTS, etc Vacancies 394 Selection Process Computer-Based Test and/or Interview Maximum Marks 70 marks/100 marks Negative Marking Scheme Yes

CCRAS Exam Pattern 2025 Post-Wise Candidates should review the CCRAS exam pattern to gain a clear understanding of the subject-wise mark distribution, total number of questions, test duration, and other relevant aspects. The written exam is a computer-based test carrying 70 marks for Group A posts and 100 marks for Group B and C posts. The questions will be bilingual, i.e. in English and Hindi. The exam duration for Group A posts will be 60 Minutes (Compensatory Time for PWD will be 80 Minutes). The exam duration for Group B and Group C posts will be 90 Minutes (Compensatory Time for PWD will be 120 Minutes). Here is the post-wise paper pattern for the CCRAS 2025 exam shared below. Post Syllabus Total Marks Research Officer (Pathology) 1. All subject of Clinical Pathology as per syllabus by MCI. 35 2. Health Research fundamentals with emphasis on good Laboratory practice NABL guidelines Bioethics, Biostatistics. 25 3. General knowledge and Reasoning, Information Technology and Computing 10 Total 70 marks Research Officer (Ayurveda) 1. All Subject of Graduation (BAMS) Degree course as per CCIM Syllabus. The question shall be applied in nature with reasoning to assess the subject knowledge and aptitude of postgraduate level scholars. 35 2. Research methodology with emphasis on Clinical Research conduct and monitoring, good clinical practices, protocol development, study design, drug development, bio ethics, bio statistics etc. 25 3. General awareness, reasoning and Information technology and computing. 10 Total 70 Assistant Research Officer (Pharmacology) 1. All subjects of M.Pharm. (Pharmacology)/M. Pharm. (Ay.) with Pharmacology syllabus. 70 2. Research Methodology with emphasis on Drug Discovery, Drug Development, Regulatory & Ethical issues, Bio-statistics etc. 20 3. General knowledge and Reasoning and Information Technology and computing. 10 Total 100 Staff Nurse 1. All subject of B.Sc Nursing degree course as per Indian Nursing Council syllabus. The questions shall be applied in nature with reasoning to assess the subject knowledge and aptitude of candidates. 70 2. General Awareness, Aptitude and Test of Reasoning. 20 3.Working knowledge of Information Technology and Computing 10 Total 100 Assistant As per Staff Selection Commission Graduate Level Examination syllabus: Part-I Mathematical abilities-40 questions 20 Part-II Reasoning and General Intelligence-30 questions 30 Part-III English Language and Comprehension- 40 questions 20 Part-IV General Awareness- 20 questions 20 Part-V Work Knowledge of Computers-10 questions 10 Total-140 questions 100 marks Medical Laboratory Technologist 1. All subjects of degree in medical laboratory technology 70 2. Research methodology 20 3. General awareness and information technology 10 Total 100 Translator (Hindi Assistant) The examination will comprise three parts as under: Part-I 40 Minutes objective type MCQ English knowledge 10 Minutes (10 Questions) 10 Hindi Knowledge 10 Minutes (10 Questions) 10 Terminology English 10 Minutes (10 Questions) 10 Terminology Hindi 10 Minutes (10 Questions) 10 Part-II 30 Minutes MCQ General awareness (10 Questions) 10 Reasoning (10 Questions) 10 Information technology & Computing (10 Questions) 10 Part-III Descriptive conventional written examination – 20 minutes Translation one passage English to Hindi (approximate 10 lines) 15 Translation one passage Hindi to English (approximate 10 lines) 15 Total 100 Research Assistant (Chemistry) 1. Questions on concerned subject knowledge as per RR, i.e., PG Degree in Chemistry, M Pharma (Ay Quality Control)/M Sc (Medicinal Plant) with specialization in pharmaceutical analysis. 70 2. Questions on Research Methodology 20 3. Question on General Awareness and Information Technology 10 Total 100 Research Assistant (Botany) 1. All subject of M.Sc (Botany) 70 2. Research Methodogy. 20 3. General Knowledge and Information Technology. 10 Total 100 Research Assistant (Pharmacology) 1. All subjects of M.Pharm. (Pharmacology)/M. Pharm. (Ay.) with Pharmacology syllabus. 70 2. Research Methodology & Biostatistics 20 3. General knowledge Information Technology 10 Total 100 Research Assistant (Organic-Chemistry) 1. Question on concerned subject knowledge as per RR, i.e., PG Degree in Chemistry with specialization in organic chemistry. 70 2. Questions on Research Methodology. 20 3. Question on General Awareness and Information Technology 10 Total 100 Research Assistant (Garden) 1. All subjects of M.Sc (Botany)/Medicinal plants with Botany syllabus. 70 2. Research Methodology. 20 3. General Knowledge and Information Technology. 10 Total 100 Research Assistant (Pharmacy) 1. Question on concerned subject knowledge as per RR. 70 2. Questions on Research Methodology. 20 3. Questions on General Awareness and Information Technology. 10 Total 100 Stenographer Grade I & Grade II The examination will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) in the following subjects Part-I General English- 50 Questions 50 Part-II General Intelligence- 25 Questions 25 Part-III General Awareness- 25 Questions 25 Total- 100 100 Statistical Assistant 1. Subject related questions as per the Master Degree Course in Statistics and Mathematics as approved by UGC. 65 2. Research Methodology with emphasis on clinical Research, study design, bio-statistics etc. 25 3. General awareness reasoning and Information technology 15 Total 100 UDC The examination will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) in the following subjects: 1. General English – 30 questions 30 2. General Intelligence -30 Questions 30 3. Numerical Aptitude - 40 Questions 20 4. General Awareness -40 Questions 20 Total- 100 100 LDC The examination will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) in the following subjects: 1. General English – 25 questions 25 2. General Intelligence -25 Questions 25 3. Numerical Aptitude - 25 Questions 25 4. General Awareness -25 Questions 25 Total- 100 100 Jr Medical Laboratory Technologist 1. 10+2 Science subjects and diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (All subjects). 70 2. General Awareness, Aptitude and Test of Reasoning. 20 3. Working knowledge of Information Technology and Computing 10 Total 100 Laboratory Attendant 1. All subjects of Senior Secondary (+ 2 level) Science course. 70 2. General Awareness, Aptitude and Test of Reasoning. 20 3. Working knowledge of Information Technology and Computing 10 Total 100 Security Incharge 1. Common subject of any discipline of graduation level to assess knowledge base of graduate student. 70 2. General Awareness, Aptitude and Test of Reasoning. 20 3. Working knowledge of Information Technology and Computing 10 Total 100 Driver Ordinary Grade 1. As per Staff Selection Commission Matric level examination syllabus. Part-I General English- 25 Questions 25 Part-II General Intelligence- 25 Questions 25 Part-III Numerical Aptitude- 25 questions 25 Part-IV General Awareness- 25 questions 25 Total- 100 100 Library Clerk 1. All subjects of 10+2 Science subjects and certificate course in library science. 70 2. General Awareness, Aptitude and Test of Reasoning. 20 3. Working knowledge of Information Technology and Computing 10 Total 100 Pharmacist(Grade-I) 1.Introduction to Ayurveda including all disciplines (Basic Principles, Shareera Rachna, Shareera Kriya, Dravyaguna, Rasashastra,Bhaishajya Kalpana, Shalya, Shalakya, Stri Roga & Prasuti Tantra, Balorga, Kayachikitsa, Swasthavritta and their modern counterparts. 25 2. Applied aspects of Dravyaguan, Rasashastra & Bhaishajya Kalpana, Pharmacognosy, Pharmacology, Pharmaceutical sciences, Industrial Pharmacy, Biomedical waste management, Relevant Regulatory provisions. 50 3. General Knowledge, Reasoning, Information Technology & Computing, Communication Skill, Management 25 Total 100 Offset Machine Operator 1. All subjects of Matriculation and certificate course on operation and maintenance of offset printing machine 70 2. General Awareness, Aptitude and Test of Reasoning. 20 3. Working knowledge of Information Technology and Computing 10 Total 100 MTS As per Staff Selection Commission Multi Tasking Staff grade examination syllabus. Part-I General English- 25 Questions 25 Part-II General Intelligence- 25 Questions 25 Part-III Numerical Aptitude- 25 questions 25 Part-IV General Awareness- 25 questions 25 Total 100