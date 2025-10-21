CCRAS Exam Pattern 2025: Check Total Marks, Question Paper Structure & Negative Marking Scheme for All Posts

CCRAS Exam Pattern 2025: The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) aims to fill 394 vacancies for the Group A, B and C posts. Interested applicants should review the CCRAS exam pattern for the post they have applied for. It provides insights into the paper structure, number of sections, total number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and more. Knowing the paper pattern in advance helps candidates understand the exam’s requirements and plan their strategy effectively.
CCRAS Exam Pattern 2025
CCRAS has invited applications for various posts, including Research Officer, Assistant Research Officer, Staff Nurse, Assistant, Medical Laboratory Technologist, Translator, Research Assistant, Stenographer Grade I & Grade II, Driver Ordinary Grade, MTS, etc. The written exam is a computer-based test with varying subjects, marks, number of questions, and exam duration. The CCRAS exam pattern differs based on the group. Group A posts are conducted for 70 marks, whereas Group B and C posts carry a total of 100 marks. There will also be negative marking for wrong answers for all the posts except MTS. In this article, we have discussed the latest CCRAS 2025 exam pattern and marking scheme for candidates’ reference.
Also, check: CCRAS Syllabus
CCRAS Exam Pattern 2025 Highlights
Having a clear understanding of the CCRAS exam pattern can simplify your exam preparation. It helps you choose the latest books, resources, and mocks that mimic actual exam standards. Check the overview of the paper pattern discussed below for the candidate’s knowledge.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS)
|
Group Name
|
Group A, B and C
|
Post Name
|
Research Officer, Assistant Research Officer, Staff Nurse, Assistant, Translator, Research Assistant, Stenographer Grade I & Grade II, Driver Ordinary Grade, MTS, etc
|
Vacancies
|
394
|
Selection Process
|
Computer-Based Test and/or Interview
|
Maximum Marks
|
70 marks/100 marks
|
Negative Marking Scheme
|
Yes
CCRAS Exam Pattern 2025 Post-Wise
Candidates should review the CCRAS exam pattern to gain a clear understanding of the subject-wise mark distribution, total number of questions, test duration, and other relevant aspects. The written exam is a computer-based test carrying 70 marks for Group A posts and 100 marks for Group B and C posts. The questions will be bilingual, i.e. in English and Hindi. The exam duration for Group A posts will be 60 Minutes (Compensatory Time for PWD will be 80 Minutes). The exam duration for Group B and Group C posts will be 90 Minutes (Compensatory Time for PWD will be 120 Minutes). Here is the post-wise paper pattern for the CCRAS 2025 exam shared below.
|
Post
|
Syllabus
|
Total Marks
|
Research Officer (Pathology)
|
1. All subject of Clinical Pathology as per syllabus by MCI.
|
35
|
2. Health Research fundamentals with emphasis on good Laboratory practice NABL guidelines Bioethics, Biostatistics.
|
25
|
3. General knowledge and Reasoning, Information Technology and Computing
|
10
|
Total
|
70 marks
|
Research Officer (Ayurveda)
|
1. All Subject of Graduation (BAMS) Degree course as per CCIM Syllabus. The question shall be applied in nature with reasoning to assess the subject knowledge and aptitude of postgraduate level scholars.
|
35
|
2. Research methodology with emphasis on Clinical Research conduct and monitoring, good clinical practices, protocol development, study design, drug development, bio ethics, bio statistics etc.
|
25
|
3. General awareness, reasoning and Information technology and computing.
|
10
|
Total
|
70
|
Assistant Research Officer (Pharmacology)
|
1. All subjects of M.Pharm. (Pharmacology)/M. Pharm. (Ay.) with Pharmacology syllabus.
|
70
|
2. Research Methodology with emphasis on Drug Discovery, Drug Development, Regulatory & Ethical issues, Bio-statistics etc.
|
20
|
3. General knowledge and Reasoning and Information Technology and computing.
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
Staff Nurse
|
1. All subject of B.Sc Nursing degree course as per Indian Nursing Council syllabus. The questions shall be applied in nature with reasoning to assess the subject knowledge and aptitude of candidates.
|
70
|
2. General Awareness, Aptitude and Test of Reasoning.
|
20
|
3.Working knowledge of Information Technology and Computing
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
Assistant
|
As per Staff Selection Commission Graduate Level Examination syllabus:
|
Part-I Mathematical abilities-40 questions
|
20
|
Part-II Reasoning and General Intelligence-30 questions
|
30
|
Part-III English Language and Comprehension- 40 questions
|
20
|
Part-IV General Awareness- 20 questions
|
20
|
Part-V Work Knowledge of Computers-10 questions
|
10
|
Total-140 questions
|
100 marks
|
Medical Laboratory Technologist
|
1. All subjects of degree in medical laboratory technology
|
70
|
2. Research methodology
|
20
|
3. General awareness and information technology
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
Translator (Hindi Assistant)
|
The examination will comprise three parts as under:
|
Part-I 40 Minutes objective type MCQ English knowledge 10 Minutes (10 Questions)
|
10
|
Hindi Knowledge 10 Minutes (10 Questions)
|
10
|
Terminology English 10 Minutes (10 Questions)
|
10
|
Terminology Hindi 10 Minutes (10 Questions)
|
10
|
Part-II 30 Minutes MCQ
|
General awareness (10 Questions)
|
10
|
Reasoning (10 Questions)
|
10
|
Information technology & Computing (10 Questions)
|
10
|
Part-III Descriptive conventional written examination – 20 minutes
|
Translation one passage English to Hindi (approximate 10 lines)
|
15
|
Translation one passage Hindi to English (approximate 10 lines)
|
15
|
Total
|
100
|
Research Assistant (Chemistry)
|
1. Questions on concerned subject knowledge as per RR, i.e., PG Degree in Chemistry, M Pharma (Ay Quality Control)/M Sc (Medicinal Plant) with specialization in pharmaceutical analysis.
|
70
|
2. Questions on Research Methodology
|
20
|
3. Question on General Awareness and Information Technology
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
Research Assistant (Botany)
|
1. All subject of M.Sc (Botany)
|
70
|
2. Research Methodogy.
|
20
|
3. General Knowledge and Information Technology.
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
Research Assistant (Pharmacology)
|
1. All subjects of M.Pharm. (Pharmacology)/M. Pharm. (Ay.) with Pharmacology syllabus.
|
70
|
2. Research Methodology & Biostatistics
|
20
|
3. General knowledge Information Technology
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
Research Assistant (Organic-Chemistry)
|
1. Question on concerned subject knowledge as per RR, i.e., PG Degree in Chemistry with specialization in organic chemistry.
|
70
|
2. Questions on Research Methodology.
|
20
|
3. Question on General Awareness and Information Technology
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
Research Assistant (Garden)
|
1. All subjects of M.Sc (Botany)/Medicinal plants with Botany syllabus.
|
70
|
2. Research Methodology.
|
20
|
3. General Knowledge and Information Technology.
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
Research Assistant (Pharmacy)
|
1. Question on concerned subject knowledge as per RR.
|
70
|
2. Questions on Research Methodology.
|
20
|
3. Questions on General Awareness and Information Technology.
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
Stenographer Grade I & Grade II
|
The examination will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) in the following subjects
|
Part-I General English- 50 Questions
|
50
|
Part-II General Intelligence- 25 Questions
|
25
|
Part-III General Awareness- 25 Questions
|
25
|
Total- 100
|
100
|
Statistical Assistant
|
1. Subject related questions as per the Master Degree Course in Statistics and Mathematics as approved by UGC.
|
65
|
2. Research Methodology with emphasis on clinical Research, study design, bio-statistics etc.
|
25
|
3. General awareness reasoning and Information technology
|
15
|
Total
|
100
|
UDC
|
The examination will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) in the following subjects:
|
1. General English – 30 questions
|
30
|
2. General Intelligence -30 Questions
|
30
|
3. Numerical Aptitude - 40 Questions
|
20
|
4. General Awareness -40 Questions
|
20
|
Total- 100
|
100
|
LDC
|
The examination will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) in the following subjects:
|
1. General English – 25 questions
|
25
|
2. General Intelligence -25 Questions
|
25
|
3. Numerical Aptitude - 25 Questions
|
25
|
4. General Awareness -25 Questions
|
25
|
Total- 100
|
100
|
Jr Medical Laboratory Technologist
|
1. 10+2 Science subjects and diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (All subjects).
|
70
|
2. General Awareness, Aptitude and Test of Reasoning.
|
20
|
3. Working knowledge of Information Technology and Computing
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
Laboratory Attendant
|
1. All subjects of Senior Secondary (+ 2 level) Science course.
|
70
|
2. General Awareness, Aptitude and Test of Reasoning.
|
20
|
3. Working knowledge of Information Technology and Computing
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
Security Incharge
|
1. Common subject of any discipline of graduation level to assess knowledge base of graduate student.
|
70
|
2. General Awareness, Aptitude and Test of Reasoning.
|
20
|
3. Working knowledge of Information Technology and Computing
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
Driver Ordinary Grade
|
1. As per Staff Selection Commission Matric level examination syllabus.
|
Part-I General English- 25 Questions
|
25
|
Part-II General Intelligence- 25 Questions
|
25
|
Part-III Numerical Aptitude- 25 questions
|
25
|
Part-IV General Awareness- 25 questions
|
25
|
Total- 100
|
100
|
Library Clerk
|
1. All subjects of 10+2 Science subjects and certificate course in library science.
|
70
|
2. General Awareness, Aptitude and Test of Reasoning.
|
20
|
3. Working knowledge of Information Technology and Computing
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
Pharmacist(Grade-I)
|
1.Introduction to Ayurveda including all disciplines (Basic Principles, Shareera Rachna, Shareera Kriya, Dravyaguna, Rasashastra,Bhaishajya Kalpana, Shalya, Shalakya, Stri Roga & Prasuti Tantra, Balorga, Kayachikitsa, Swasthavritta and their modern counterparts.
|
25
|
2. Applied aspects of Dravyaguan, Rasashastra & Bhaishajya Kalpana, Pharmacognosy, Pharmacology, Pharmaceutical sciences, Industrial Pharmacy, Biomedical waste management, Relevant Regulatory provisions.
|
50
|
3. General Knowledge, Reasoning, Information Technology & Computing, Communication Skill, Management
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
Offset Machine Operator
|
1. All subjects of Matriculation and certificate course on operation and maintenance of offset printing machine
|
70
|
2. General Awareness, Aptitude and Test of Reasoning.
|
20
|
3. Working knowledge of Information Technology and Computing
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
MTS
|
As per Staff Selection Commission Multi Tasking Staff grade examination syllabus.
|
Part-I General English- 25 Questions
|
25
|
Part-II General Intelligence- 25 Questions
|
25
|
Part-III Numerical Aptitude- 25 questions
|
25
|
Part-IV General Awareness- 25 questions
|
25
|
Total
|
100
CCRAS Marking Scheme 2025
The CCRAS has announced the marking scheme for all posts in its official notification. All the aspirants should understand the marking scheme to learn about the marks deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates should avoid making random guesses during the exam to prevent negative marking. As per the official notification, there shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in the computer-based test. However, there will be no negative marking for the MTS post.
For how many marks will the CCRAS exam be conducted?
The CCRAS written exam is a computer-based test carrying 70 marks for Group A posts and 100 marks for Group B and C posts.
Is there any negative marking in the CCRAS exam?
Yes. There will also be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers for all the posts except MTS.
