JNVST 2026: Class 9, 11 Registration to Close Today at navodaya.gov.in; Direct Link to Register Here

JNVST 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 registration window today, October 21, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online for classes 9 and 11 at navodaya.gov.in. The selection exam is scheduled to be held on February 7, 2026 at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the respective district and/or any other NVS-assigned center. NVS will release the admit cards on the application portal later.

JNVST 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to JNVST 2026: