Assam TET Result 2025
JNVST 2026: Class 9, 11 Registration to Close Today at navodaya.gov.in; Direct Link to Register Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 21, 2025, 16:51 IST

JNVST 2026 Registration: NVS to end JNVST 2026 registration Today, October 21, 2025 for classes 9 and 11 admissions. Candidates must register online at navodaya.gov.in. The selection exam is scheduled for February 7, 2026.

Key Points

  • NVS to end JNVST 2026 registration today, October 21, 2025 for classes 9 and 11 admissions.
  • Candidates must register online at navodaya.gov.in.
  • The selection exam is scheduled for February 7, 2026.

JNVST 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 registration window today, October 21, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online for classes 9 and 11 at navodaya.gov.in. The selection exam is scheduled to be held on February 7, 2026 at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the respective district and/or any other NVS-assigned center. NVS will release the admit cards on the application portal later.

JNVST 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to JNVST 2026: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

JNVST 2026 Registration last date 

Exam name 

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST)

Board name 

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

navodaya.gov.in

Classes 

9

11

Exam date 

February 7, 2026

Registration last date 

October 21, 2025

How to Register for JNVST 2026?

Candidates will need to register online to apply for class 9 and 11 admissions in NVS schools, by following the mentioned steps: 

  1. Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on JNVST 2026 for Class 9/ 11
  3. Enter your required registration detail
  4. Provide your details to the application form
  5. Pay the online application fee and submit the form 
  6. Save the form and download for further reference

