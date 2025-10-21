JNVST 2026: Class 9, 11 Registration to Close Today at navodaya.gov.in; Direct Link to Register Here

Key Points
- NVS to end JNVST 2026 registration today, October 21, 2025 for classes 9 and 11 admissions.
- Candidates must register online at navodaya.gov.in.
- The selection exam is scheduled for February 7, 2026.
JNVST 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 registration window today, October 21, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online for classes 9 and 11 at navodaya.gov.in. The selection exam is scheduled to be held on February 7, 2026 at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the respective district and/or any other NVS-assigned center. NVS will release the admit cards on the application portal later.
JNVST 2026 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to JNVST 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
JNVST 2026 Registration last date
|
Exam name
|
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST)
|
Board name
|
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
navodaya.gov.in
|
Classes
|
9
11
|
Exam date
|
February 7, 2026
|
Registration last date
|
October 21, 2025
How to Register for JNVST 2026?
Candidates will need to register online to apply for class 9 and 11 admissions in NVS schools, by following the mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on JNVST 2026 for Class 9/ 11
- Enter your required registration detail
- Provide your details to the application form
- Pay the online application fee and submit the form
- Save the form and download for further reference
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation