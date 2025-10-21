UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025 Out: Exam Begins on November 1, Check Shift Wise Timings

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025: The UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025 is scheduled for 1st and 2nd November 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced 930 vacancies for the Computer Operator position. This opportunity is available for candidates who have completed 12th grade along with a diploma or certificate in computer applications.

The selection process includes a written examination, followed by document verification. Keep reading to get complete details about UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025.

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially announced the exam schedule for several key posts, including Computer Operator Grade-A, Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk), and Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts). The online examination will be held on 1st and 2nd November 2025 at multiple centers across Uttar Pradesh.