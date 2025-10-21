UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025 Out: Exam Begins on November 1, Check Shift Wise Timings

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025: The UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025 is scheduled for 1st and 2nd November 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced 930 vacancies for the Computer Operator position. This opportunity is available for candidates who have completed 12th grade along with a diploma or certificate in computer applications.
The selection process includes a written examination, followed by document verification. Keep reading to get complete details about UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025.
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially announced the exam schedule for several key posts, including Computer Operator Grade-A, Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk), and Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts). The online examination will be held on 1st and 2nd November 2025 at multiple centers across Uttar Pradesh.
Knowing the exam dates and duration is essential for candidates preparing for the Computer Operator Grade-A post and other positions under the Direct Recruitment 2023. Candidates for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts) can now check the official schedule and plan their preparation accordingly.
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Timings 2025
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will release the detailed exam city information 7 days before the exam. Candidates can download their admit cards 3 days prior to the exam from the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates. Check the exam timings for UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025:
|
Exam Date
|
Time Slot
|
Posts
|
November 1, 2025
|
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|
Computer Operator Grade-A
|
November 2, 2025
|
10:00 AM – 12:30 PM
|
Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts)
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Pattern 2025
It is important for candidates to understand the exam pattern to excel in the UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025. The pattern gives a clear idea about the marking scheme, types of questions, and subject-wise distribution of marks. The written test is designed to assess a candidate’s knowledge, aptitude, and computer skills. Candidates can check the exam pattern in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks per Question
|
General Knowledge
|
160
|
1.25
|
Mental Ability
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Computer Science
Exam Day Instructions for UP Police Computer Operator 2025
The following are the guidelines for the candidates for UP Police Computer Operator Exam Day:
-
Reach the exam center early. Arrive at least 1 hour before the exam to complete entry formalities.
-
Bring admit card, valid photo ID, and any other documents mentioned in the notification.
-
Avoid prohibited items like electronic gadgets, bags, and papers inside the exam hall.
-
Listen to invigilators carefully and follow instructions strictly.
-
Keep an eye on the clock and attempt questions wisely to complete the exam on time.
Preparation Strategy for UP Police Computer Operator Exam 2025
The following are the preparation tips for the UP Police Computer Operator Exam:
-
Know the syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly before starting your preparation.
-
Practice computer fundamentals, MS Office, shortcuts, and typing/shorthand daily.
-
Improve reasoning, quantitative aptitude, and general knowledge/current affairs regularly.
-
Solve mock tests and UP Police Computer Operator previous year paper to enhance speed and accuracy.
-
Focus on revision and time management during the last month before the exam.
Also Check:
UP Police Computer Operator Salary 2025
UP Police Computer Operator Selection Process
The UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025 is designed to select competent candidates for the technical division of the Uttar Pradesh Police. The recruitment process consists of three main stages:
-
Written Test: This stage evaluates candidates on General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Reasoning, and Computer Science to assess their overall aptitude.
-
Skill Test: Shortlisted candidates must showcase their computer skills, including typing speed and basic computer operations.
-
Document Verification (DV): Candidates who clear the written and skill tests will undergo document verification to confirm their eligibility and qualifications.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation