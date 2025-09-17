UP Police Computer Operator Salary 2025 & Job Profile: In Hand Pay Scale Structure, Slip, Perks and Allowances

UP Police Computer Operator Salary 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) decides the salary structure and job profile for Computer Operator in UP Police. Candidates who are planning to appear for the UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025 must understand both the salary details and job responsibilities before submitting their applications. The UP Police Computer Operator Job Profile highlights the duties and tasks expected from selected candidates. UP Police Computer Operator Salary 2025 covers the pay scale, allowances, and benefits offered after appointment. UP Police Computer Operator Salary 2025 The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has defined the salary structure for the UP Police Computer Operator Salary 2025. Selected candidates will receive a pay scale ranging from INR 25,500 to INR 81,100 with various allowances and benefits. Candidates applying for the UP Police Computer Operator Recruitment 2025 should carefully check the salary details, pay scale, job profile, and additional perks before applying, as these factors provide a clear picture of career growth and opportunities in this role.

UP Police Computer Operator Salary Structure 2025 The UP Police Computer Operator Salary 2025 is set by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). The basic pay for the post starts at INR 25,500 and can go up to INR 81,100 depending on the level and experience. Candidates also receive allowances and benefits as per government rules. The detailed salary breakup is provided below: Component Details Post UP Police Computer Operator – Grade A Pay Scale INR 25,500 – INR 81,100 Basic Pay INR 25,500 UP Police Computer Operator In-Hand Salary 2025 The in-hand salary of a UP Police Computer Operator in 2025 is the amount received by candidates after all deductions, including PF, taxes, and other contributions. The in-hand salary typically starts at around ₹32,000 per month. This amount increases gradually with experience, promotions, and periodic increments, making the role financially rewarding over time.

UP Police Computer Operator Salary Slip 2025 The UP Police Computer Operator Salary Slip 2025 provides a detailed breakdown of monthly earnings and deductions. It includes: Basic Pay & Grade Pay

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Medical Allowance & Other Benefits

Deductions: Provident Fund (PF), Professional Tax, Income Tax, and other contributions UP Police Computer Operator Perks and Allowances Candidates also enjoy several perks and allowances after the probation period. These additional benefits make the job more rewarding. The following are the perks and allowances for UP Police Computer Operator Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Travel Allowance

Uniform Allowance

Medical Allowance UP Police Computer Operator Job Profile 2025 The UP Police Computer Operator Job Profile 2025 outlines the key roles and responsibilities for candidates after their appointment. Selected candidates will be expected to manage IT tasks, maintain records, and support smooth functioning in their department. The following are the main responsibilities:

Operating and managing computer systems efficiently.

Retrieving and providing necessary data using computer systems.

Completing assigned tasks within deadlines.

Making corrections or updates to official documents.

Troubleshooting and resolving computer or software issues.

Monitoring scheduled IT operations and responding promptly.

Handling incoming calls and replying to official emails.

Tracking important documents while ensuring confidentiality and data privacy. Also Check: UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025 UP Police Computer Operator Promotion and Career Growth The UP Police offers steady career growth opportunities. Candidates generally start as Computer Operator Grade C under Group C posts, and with experience and dedication, they can get promoted up to Group A positions. Salary also increases with promotions. Candidates can check the promotional hierarchy with approx salary in the table below: