RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025 Out - Check Exam Schedule and Admit Card Release Date Here

By Mohd Salman
Sep 17, 2025, 12:46 IST

UPPRPB has released the UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025. The Grade-A exam is scheduled for November 1, while ASI and SI posts will be held on November 2. With 930 vacancies, the selection includes a written test, typing exam, DV, and medical. Admit cards are released 3 days prior.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025. As per the latest notice, the UP Police SI Computer Operator Grade-A posts exam will be conducted on November 1 2025, and the UP Police ASI (Clerk/Accounts) and SI (Confidential) posts on November 2, 2025.
Through the UP Police Computer Operator drive, UPPRBP aims to fill 930 vacancies. The UPPRPB Computer Operator recruitment process consists of a written test, typing skill assessment, document verification, and medical examination.

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025 Official Notice

The UPPRPB has officially released the UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025 notice on September 16, 2025. The UP Police Computer Operator exam will be conducted in offline mode across major districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Meerut, etc. The board
Will release the city intimation slip 7 days before exam and the UP Police Computer Operator admit card 2025 will be released 3 days before the exam. Click on the direct link below to read the official notice for the UP Police Exam Date 2025.

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025

Official Notice

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025: Overview

The UP Police Computer Operator Exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 1 and November 2, 2025. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours. Check the table below for UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025 Key Hoghlights.

Feature

Details

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)

Post Name

Computer Operator Grade-A

Total Vacancies

930 Posts

Exam Date

1st November 2025 (10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon)

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR-Based)

Admit Card Release

3 Days Before Exam

City Intimation

7 Days Before Exam

Selection Process

Written Exam

Computer Test 

DV

Medical Examination

Official Website

uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Pattern 2025

The UP Police Computer Operator Exam will be conducted for subjects such as general knowledge, mental ability, reasoning ability, and computer science. Check the table below for the UP Police Computer Operator Exam Pattern 2025.

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Pattern 2025

Subject

Number of Question

Marks per Question

General Knowledge

160

125

Mental Ability

Computer Science

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News