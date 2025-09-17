UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025 Out - Check Exam Schedule and Admit Card Release Date Here

UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025. As per the latest notice, the UP Police SI Computer Operator Grade-A posts exam will be conducted on November 1 2025, and the UP Police ASI (Clerk/Accounts) and SI (Confidential) posts on November 2, 2025.
Through the UP Police Computer Operator drive, UPPRBP aims to fill 930 vacancies. The UPPRPB Computer Operator recruitment process consists of a written test, typing skill assessment, document verification, and medical examination.
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025 Official Notice
The UPPRPB has officially released the UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025 notice on September 16, 2025. The UP Police Computer Operator exam will be conducted in offline mode across major districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Meerut, etc. The board
Will release the city intimation slip 7 days before exam and the UP Police Computer Operator admit card 2025 will be released 3 days before the exam. Click on the direct link below to read the official notice for the UP Police Exam Date 2025.
|
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025: Overview
The UP Police Computer Operator Exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 1 and November 2, 2025. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours. Check the table below for UP Police Computer Operator Exam Date 2025 Key Hoghlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
|
Post Name
|
Computer Operator Grade-A
|
Total Vacancies
|
930 Posts
|
Exam Date
|
1st November 2025 (10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (OMR-Based)
|
Admit Card Release
|
3 Days Before Exam
|
City Intimation
|
7 Days Before Exam
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
Computer Test
DV
Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Pattern 2025
The UP Police Computer Operator Exam will be conducted for subjects such as general knowledge, mental ability, reasoning ability, and computer science. Check the table below for the UP Police Computer Operator Exam Pattern 2025.
|
UP Police Computer Operator Exam Pattern 2025
|
Subject
|
Number of Question
|
Marks per Question
|
General Knowledge
|
160
|
125
|
Mental Ability
|
Computer Science
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation