Diwali Smog in Delhi: Guidelines, Health Tips & Safety Measures for Students

As Delhi battles hazardous air post-Diwali, schools and parents must act. Discover government guidelines, school safety protocols, and health tips to protect students from toxic smog.

Delhi Air Pollution 2025: The end of Diwali marks the beginning of winters which inturn brings to in bad weather, heavy smog and unbreatheable air causing respiratory trouble for a majority of the population during the winters of Delhi. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has taken a plung today, October 21, 2025 into the ‘Hazardous’ zone following the long night of Diwali yesterday, the day was filled with unrestrained firecracker bursting inspike of the Supreme Court directing allowing only green firecrackers for celebration between 8 PM to 10 PM. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital city plunged into the ‘severe’ category, crossing 450 in several areas. AQI levels between 101 and 200 are considered moderate, while those between 201 and 300 are "poor". Between 301 and 400 is categorised as "very poor" and a figure higher than 400 is considered "severe".

In the past few years there has been a rise in the enforcement of the odd-even system of vehicles to reduce the pollution levels coming from the vehichle emissions. Every year post Diwali, citizens wake up to a blanket of thick and heavy smog causing breathing issued especially in young children and this year was no different. The capital sees a rise in pollution problems during the winter season with farmers from neighbouring states buring crop stubble. Thw low wind speed also traps pollutants inside lowering the quality of air in the city. Prolonged exposure to such poor qair quality is likely to worsen respiratory problems in children along with eye irritation and other pulmonary issues. School Safety Guidelines Air Pollution The advent of the winter season in sees rise in citizens complaining about respiratory trouble. Schools usually provide students with holidays on days when the AQI is severe and unsafe especially for children. Parents, students and citizens can follow these simple points to keep themselves safe during the this time. Here are some Air pollution safety tips for children to follow