Apply Now: Stanford CISAC Fellowship Program 2026–2027

Stanford CISAC Fellowship Program 2026: Stanford University's Center for International Security and Cooperation (CISAC) is an essential, multidisciplinary community committed to promoting research on intricate global security concerns that is pertinent to policy. Its primary goals are to: generate high-impact, practical research that directly influences international policy and promotes positive communication between countries and organizations and actively educate the upcoming generation of security professionals. CISAC is dedicated to developing future leaders who will succeed in important positions in government agencies, international organizations, and academia.

Accepted fellows in the CISAC program become essential components of a very cooperative and friendly atmosphere located on the Stanford campus. They have access to top-notch resources, such as outstanding libraries and research facilities, thanks to their unique status, which also offers them unmatched chances to interact with Stanford faculty and senior scholars. The setting is especially made to encourage the Fellows' autonomous research while making sure they actively participate in important conversations about new security issues, such as cybersecurity, geopolitical stability, nuclear proliferation, and climate security. CISAC effectively closes the knowledge gap between academic theory and real-world security policy through this immersive experience, generating professionals capable of managing the ever-changing challenges confronting the global community.