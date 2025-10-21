Apply Now: Stanford CISAC Fellowship Program 2026–2027

Stanford CISAC Fellowship Program 2026: Stanford University's Center for International Security and Cooperation (CISAC) is an essential, multidisciplinary community committed to promoting research on intricate global security concerns that is pertinent to policy. Its primary goals are to: generate high-impact, practical research that directly influences international policy and promotes positive communication between countries and organizations and actively educate the upcoming generation of security professionals. CISAC is dedicated to developing future leaders who will succeed in important positions in government agencies, international organizations, and academia.
Accepted fellows in the CISAC program become essential components of a very cooperative and friendly atmosphere located on the Stanford campus. They have access to top-notch resources, such as outstanding libraries and research facilities, thanks to their unique status, which also offers them unmatched chances to interact with Stanford faculty and senior scholars. The setting is especially made to encourage the Fellows' autonomous research while making sure they actively participate in important conversations about new security issues, such as cybersecurity, geopolitical stability, nuclear proliferation, and climate security. CISAC effectively closes the knowledge gap between academic theory and real-world security policy through this immersive experience, generating professionals capable of managing the ever-changing challenges confronting the global community.
How to Apply for the Stanford CISAC Fellowship 2026–2027?
The Stanford CISAC Fellowship is extremely competitive, and applicants must prepare their documents carefully and submit their applications on time for the 2026–2027 school year.
- Go to the Web Portal: Open the fellowship application portal on the Stanford CISAC website (typically through SlideRoom).
- Create a Research Prospectus: Describe the policy importance of your security topic in a comprehensive research project prospectus (no more than 1,500 words) or dissertation.
- Draft Supporting Materials: Write a current CV or resume, a 200-word research abstract, and a suitable academic writing sample (no more than 50 pages).
- Get Graduate Transcripts: Submit your transcript from graduate school. At first, unofficial versions are permissible, but all submissions must be made in English.
- Three Secure Suggestions: Three private recommenders (colleagues or professors) should be nominated; they need to upload their letters straight to the online system.
- Fill out the online form: Make sure that all of the information you enter on the application form corresponds precisely with the supporting paperwork.
- Submit Before Deadline: Make sure that by the crucial deadline of December 3, 2025, all materials—including recommendations—are completely uploaded through the portal.
Stanford CISAC Fellowship 2026–2027 Eligibility
Scholars and practitioners interested in international security research that is relevant to policy are welcome to apply for the Stanford Center for International Security and Cooperation (CISAC) Fellowship.
|
Category
|
Requirement
|
Academic/Professional Standing
|
Pre-Doctoral
|
Must be currently enrolled in a Ph.D. or equivalent program and have made substantial progress toward dissertation completion (post-coursework stage).
|
Scholars preparing dissertation chapters and policy-relevant research.
|
Post-Doctoral
|
Must possess a Ph.D. or equivalent degree. Preference is given to those who received their degree recently (e.g., within the last three years).
|
Scholars focusing on research outputs, journal articles, and policy briefs.
|
Junior Faculty
|
Full-time faculty members at the Assistant Professor level or equivalent.
|
Academics seeking a research year to advance their policy-relevant security projects.
|
Professionals/Specialists
|
Mid-career professionals with backgrounds in policy, law, government, military, natural sciences, or engineering working on security issues.
|
Practitioners focused on translating technical/domain expertise into policy solutions.
|
Citizenship
|
Open to applicants of all nationalities (U.S. and international). CISAC assists international fellows with J-1 visa sponsorship.
|
The program actively encourages applications from women and minorities.
|
Research Focus
|
Proposed project must align with current CISAC focus areas (e.g., nuclear security, biosecurity, digital security, U.S.-India security, or other major international security challenges).
|
Research must have a clear potential to generate policy-relevant work (briefings, op-eds, etc.).
|
Residency
|
Must commit to a full-time, in-residence presence at the Stanford University campus for the duration of the fellowship (typically 9 to 12 months).
|
Fellows are expected to actively engage with the CISAC scholarly community.
