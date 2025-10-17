Oxford University Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Full Scholarship & Leadership Programme 2026

Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Full Scholarship 2025: The Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Trust uses strategic alliances to greatly expand its impact outside of the flagship Oxford-Weidenfeld and Hoffmann Scholarships and Leadership Program. To ensure a wider reach and better financial support for its scholars, the Trust works with important organizations in addition to its core funding, most notably Chevening and the Hualan Education Group. A portion of the total money for the essential Leadership Programme is contributed by each of the many partner colleges at the University of Oxford, which further supports the scholarships. Upon accepting their prize, all successful candidates are therefore transferred to one of these partner colleges. In order to maximize opportunities, this multi-partner funding model enables applications to be automatically assessed for various scholarship programs at the same time.