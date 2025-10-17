Assam TET Result 2025

Oxford University Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Full Scholarship & Leadership Programme 2026

Oct 17, 2025, 12:48 IST

Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Full Scholarship 2025: The Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Trust provides graduate students from developing and emerging economies with fully funded Oxford scholarships. A place offer must be obtained, leadership potential must be shown, and a commitment to return home for public service must be made. By the course deadline, applications-which include a Scholarship Statement-are turned in through the main Oxford graduate site.

Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Full Scholarship 2025

Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Full Scholarship 2025: The Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Trust uses strategic alliances to greatly expand its impact outside of the flagship Oxford-Weidenfeld and Hoffmann Scholarships and Leadership Program. To ensure a wider reach and better financial support for its scholars, the Trust works with important organizations in addition to its core funding, most notably Chevening and the Hualan Education Group. A portion of the total money for the essential Leadership Programme is contributed by each of the many partner colleges at the University of Oxford, which further supports the scholarships. Upon accepting their prize, all successful candidates are therefore transferred to one of these partner colleges. In order to maximize opportunities, this multi-partner funding model enables applications to be automatically assessed for various scholarship programs at the same time.

The Hope Scholarships & Leadership Programme, which was introduced in the 2023–24 academic year, marked a major extension of the Trust's mission. Supporting refugees and those who have been internally displaced or are living outside of their country of origin because of conflict, persecution, or grave human rights abuses is the focus of this new effort. Importantly, in order to maintain strong academic and leadership standards while meeting humanitarian needs, the Hope Scholarships follow the same exacting qualifying requirements as the traditional Oxford-Weidenfeld and Hoffmann Scholarships.

How To Apply For the Oxford University Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Full Scholarship 2026?

  • Vefriy Your Course and Residency Eligibility: Verify that you are a citizen and a regular resident of a developing or emerging economy, and that your master's or doctoral program qualifies.
  • Assemble the necessary materials for your graduate application, such as your transcripts, resume, and statement of purpose. You should also make sure that you have obtained two solid recommendation letters.
  • Meet Course Deadline: Apply for your graduate course in full using the University of Oxford's online portal before the December or January deadline that applies to your course of study.
  • Choose Scholarship Consideration: To be considered for the Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarship, you must specifically check the box below in the 'Funding' part of the application form.
  • Full Scholarship Statement: The Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships Statement must be written and uploaded. This is essential for showcasing your capacity for leadership and dedication to public service.
  • Secure Place Offer: Note that in order to be eligible for the scholarship shortlisting procedure, you must be able to obtain an offer of a spot on your Oxford course.
  • Attend Scholarship Interview: If the Trust shortlists you, you will need to take part in an online interview (probably in April) to evaluate your commitment and leadership abilities.

Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Full Scholarship 2026: Eligibility

The fundamental requirements for the Oxford University Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Full Scholarship 2026 (Oxford-Weidenfeld and Hoffmann Scholarships and Leadership Program) are listed in the table below.

Factor

Requirement

Nationality & Residency

Must be a national of and ordinarily resident in an eligible developing/emerging economy (Africa, Asia, South America, etc.).

Course & Level

Must be applying to start a new, full-time graduate course (Master's or DPhil) at the University of Oxford.

Admission Status

Must be offered a place on your chosen course by the relevant December or January deadline.

Post-Study Intent

Must demonstrate a clear commitment to returning to your country of ordinary residence upon course completion.

Mission Alignment

Must show proven leadership potential and a link between your studies and future professional work contributing to the improvement of public life in your region.

Current Students

Generally, current Oxford students are not eligible (unless already a Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholar).

