AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Registration Last Date, Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in

Key Points
- AIIMS INI CET January 2026 registrations close today
- INI CET January 2026 exam on November 9, 2025
- Apply for AIIMS INI CET January 2026 registration at aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Registration: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will close the INI CET 2026 January session registration today, October 21, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the AIIMS INI CET January 2026 exams can visit the official website to register and apply.
According to the schedule available, the link to apply for INI CET 1016 will be available until 5 PM today. The AIIMS INI CET January 2026 exam will be held on November 9, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exams must make sure they complete the registration and application process within the given timeline.
AIIMS INI CET 2026 registration link is available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to apply.
AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Schedule
Candidates applying for INI CET January 2026 can check the complete schedule here.
|
Online Registration for application Last date
|
October 21, 2025
|
Status of Registration and last date of correction of rejected Images / incorrect registration details
|
October 26, 2025
|
Final Status of online Registration and uploading of admit card on AIIMS website
|
November 11, 2025
|
Date of Examination
|
November 9, 2025
INI CET January 2026 Fresh Registration Process
The link for candidates to register for January 2026 exams is available online. Follow the steps provided below
1. OTR (One Time Registration)
● All candidates are required to register their basic details in OTR.
● However, it is not mandatory but desired that the basic information should be fetched & verified through candidates’ Digi-Locker in OTR as applicable.
● Important: The information provided in OTR will be considered for all future examinations and cannot be changed at later stages.
2. Filling of Registration Form
● Candidates must provide details of educational qualifications, internship, and relevant experience.
3. Payment of Registration Fees
● Registration fee must be paid online within the prescribed dates.
4. Uploading of Images:
● Recent passport size photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions are to be uploaded in prescribed format and size.
5. Final Submission of Registration Form
● Candidates must verify all details before submission
