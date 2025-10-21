AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Registration Last Date, Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Registration: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will close the INI CET 2026 January session registration today, October 21, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the AIIMS INI CET January 2026 exams can visit the official website to register and apply.

According to the schedule available, the link to apply for INI CET 1016 will be available until 5 PM today. The AIIMS INI CET January 2026 exam will be held on November 9, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exams must make sure they complete the registration and application process within the given timeline.

AIIMS INI CET 2026 registration link is available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to apply.