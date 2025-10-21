Assam TET Result 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Date Soon, Choice Filling Closed

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 21, 2025, 09:38 IST

NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result is expected to be announced this week. Candidates who have entered the choices for the third round of counselling must visit the official website mcc.nic.in for latest updates. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment
Key Points

  • NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling window closed
  • Round 3 seat allotment result PDF to be released at mcc.nic.in
  • NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment dates available soon

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment:  The Medical Counselling Committee has closed the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 choice filling window on October 18, 2025. This was the extended window for candidates to enter their choice of course and college for thethird round of counselling as per the additional 147 seats included in the round 3 counselling seat matrix. 

Candidates were given time until October 18 to enter and lock the choices for the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 allotment. Based on the choices entered the third round seat allotment result will be declared. 

MCC is yet to issue the schedule for the third round seat allotment result. Since the choice filling window has closed, it is expected that the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result dates will be confirmed by MCC soon. Candidates eagerly waiting for the schedule must keep visiting this space for latest updates. 

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Closed

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 choice filling and choice locking process has now closed. Candidates were given time until OCtober 18 to enter the choices for the third round of allotment. With the addition of new seats in the third round of counselling, students were given time to included the additional seats in their choices for allotment. 

How to Download NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be issued a s PDF document. The PDF will contain the list of candidates allotted seats in the third round of counselling along with the course and college allotted. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG counselling link

Step 3: Click on Round 3 seat allotment PDF link

Step 4: The allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment - Details Mentioned

The NEET UG 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be issued online. The PDF will include the following details

  • Candidate name

  • Application/ Roll number

  • NEET UG allotted seat

  • NEET UG Rank

  • Category allotted

  • Course allotted

