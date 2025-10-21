NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Date Soon, Choice Filling Closed

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee has closed the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 choice filling window on October 18, 2025. This was the extended window for candidates to enter their choice of course and college for thethird round of counselling as per the additional 147 seats included in the round 3 counselling seat matrix.

Candidates were given time until October 18 to enter and lock the choices for the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 allotment. Based on the choices entered the third round seat allotment result will be declared.

MCC is yet to issue the schedule for the third round seat allotment result. Since the choice filling window has closed, it is expected that the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result dates will be confirmed by MCC soon. Candidates eagerly waiting for the schedule must keep visiting this space for latest updates.