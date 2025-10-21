NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Date Soon, Choice Filling Closed

Key Points
- NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling window closed
- Round 3 seat allotment result PDF to be released at mcc.nic.in
- NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment dates available soon
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee has closed the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 choice filling window on October 18, 2025. This was the extended window for candidates to enter their choice of course and college for thethird round of counselling as per the additional 147 seats included in the round 3 counselling seat matrix.
Candidates were given time until October 18 to enter and lock the choices for the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 allotment. Based on the choices entered the third round seat allotment result will be declared.
MCC is yet to issue the schedule for the third round seat allotment result. Since the choice filling window has closed, it is expected that the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result dates will be confirmed by MCC soon. Candidates eagerly waiting for the schedule must keep visiting this space for latest updates.
NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Closed
The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 choice filling and choice locking process has now closed. Candidates were given time until OCtober 18 to enter the choices for the third round of allotment. With the addition of new seats in the third round of counselling, students were given time to included the additional seats in their choices for allotment.
How to Download NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result
The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be issued a s PDF document. The PDF will contain the list of candidates allotted seats in the third round of counselling along with the course and college allotted. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC
Step 2: Click on the NEET UG counselling link
Related Stories
Step 3: Click on Round 3 seat allotment PDF link
Step 4: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment - Details Mentioned
The NEET UG 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be issued online. The PDF will include the following details
-
Candidate name
-
Application/ Roll number
-
NEET UG allotted seat
-
NEET UG Rank
-
Category allotted
-
Course allotted
Also Read: JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registrations Begin Soon, Check Exam Schedule Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation