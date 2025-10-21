Assam TET Result 2025
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registrations Begin Soon, Check Exam Schedule Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 21, 2025, 08:58 IST

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration link will be activated at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon. Candidates appearing for the engineering entrance exam can check the session 1 and session 2 exam schedule and other details here. 

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Key Points

  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1, Session 2 Exam Schedule Released
  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registrations to begin at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon
  • Session 1 Exam in January and Session 2 Exam in April 2026

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Main 2026 exam dates. The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 exams will be conducted in the CBT Mode in January and April 2026. Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2026 exams can check the exam schedule and other details on the official website. 

According to the official notification shared, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration will begin in October 2025. A confirmed date for the release of the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration is yet to be confirmed by NTA. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates. 

JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration link will be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can keep visiting this page for latest updates on JEE Main 2026 Registration

JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 exam will be held in January and April 2026. Candidates can check the tentative schedule for JEE Main 2026 below.

Events

Dates

Session 1 (January 2026)

Online Submission of Application Form

October 2025 onwards

Dates of Examination

Between 21 - 30 January 2026

Session 2 (April 2026)

Online Submission of Application Form

Last week of January 2026 onwards

Dates of Examination

Between 01 - 10 April 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration

The JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration link is expected to be activated by the National Testing Agency in the coming week. Candidates can register through the link on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main 2026

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration link

Step 3: Click on New Registration

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Fill out the JEE Main 2026 application form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents

Step 7: Submit the JEE Main 2026 application fee

Step 8: Save and click on submit

Also Read: JEE Main 2026 LIVE: Registration Link Active Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Steps to Check Apply Online, Documents Required, Fee Details

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

