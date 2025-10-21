JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registrations Begin Soon, Check Exam Schedule Here

Key Points
- JEE Main 2026 Session 1, Session 2 Exam Schedule Released
- JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registrations to begin at jeemain.nta.nic.in soon
- Session 1 Exam in January and Session 2 Exam in April 2026
JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Main 2026 exam dates. The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 exams will be conducted in the CBT Mode in January and April 2026. Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2026 exams can check the exam schedule and other details on the official website.
According to the official notification shared, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration will begin in October 2025. A confirmed date for the release of the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration is yet to be confirmed by NTA. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.
JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration link will be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can keep visiting this page for latest updates on JEE Main 2026 Registration
JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 exam will be held in January and April 2026. Candidates can check the tentative schedule for JEE Main 2026 below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Session 1 (January 2026)
|
Online Submission of Application Form
|
October 2025 onwards
|
Dates of Examination
|
Between 21 - 30 January 2026
|
Session 2 (April 2026)
|
Online Submission of Application Form
|
Last week of January 2026 onwards
|
Dates of Examination
|
Between 01 - 10 April 2026
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration
The JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration link is expected to be activated by the National Testing Agency in the coming week. Candidates can register through the link on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main 2026
Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration link
Step 3: Click on New Registration
Step 4: Enter the required details
Step 5: Fill out the JEE Main 2026 application form
Step 6: Upload the necessary documents
Step 7: Submit the JEE Main 2026 application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
