JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registrations Begin Soon, Check Exam Schedule Here

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Main 2026 exam dates. The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 exams will be conducted in the CBT Mode in January and April 2026. Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2026 exams can check the exam schedule and other details on the official website.

According to the official notification shared, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration will begin in October 2025. A confirmed date for the release of the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration is yet to be confirmed by NTA. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration link will be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can keep visiting this page for latest updates on JEE Main 2026 Registration