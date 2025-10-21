Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

TNPSC ITS Answer Key 2025 Out at tnpsc.gov.in: Here's Direct Link to Raise Objection

By Manish Kumar
Oct 21, 2025, 10:35 IST

TNPSC ITS Answer Key 2025 : The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the posts of  Integrated Technical Services (Diploma and ITI level)  on its official website. Check steps to raise objections here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

TNPSC Answer Key 2025 Out: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Integrated Technical Services (Diploma and ITI level) on its official website. The Commission had conducted the written exam for these posts on August 31, 2025, and from September 7, 2025, to September 27, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who have appeared in the above exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website of TNPSC-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/.

TNPSC Answer Key 2025 Download

Candidates can download the answer key for 24 subjects including Agriculture, Chemical Engineering and Technology, Civil Engineering, Handloom Technology, Textile Technology and Textile Manufacture, Horticulture, Mechanical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Physical Education, Computer Hardware and Network Maintenance, Diesel Mechanic, Draughtsman Civil and others. You can download the answer key from the link given below-

TNPSC Answer Key 2025  Download Link 
 TNPSC Answer Key 2025 Notice  Download Link 

 

Steps to Download TNPSC Answer Key 2025?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link Link for Inviting objection on Integrated Technical Services (Diploma and ITI level)on the home page.
Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
Step 4: You will get the required answer key in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference. 

TNPSC Answer Key 2025 Steps to Raise Objection

Candidates can raise their objections to these 24 subjects' tentative answers in online mode through the official website. Candidates are advised to raise their objection within seven days from the publication date, specifically by 5:45 PM on October 24, 2025, through the "Answer key Challenge" section on the Exam Dashboard of the TNPSC website.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News