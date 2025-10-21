TNPSC ITS Answer Key 2025 Out at tnpsc.gov.in: Here's Direct Link to Raise Objection

TNPSC Answer Key 2025 Out: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Integrated Technical Services (Diploma and ITI level) on its official website. The Commission had conducted the written exam for these posts on August 31, 2025, and from September 7, 2025, to September 27, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who have appeared in the above exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website of TNPSC-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/.
TNPSC Answer Key 2025 Download
Candidates can download the answer key for 24 subjects including Agriculture, Chemical Engineering and Technology, Civil Engineering, Handloom Technology, Textile Technology and Textile Manufacture, Horticulture, Mechanical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Physical Education, Computer Hardware and Network Maintenance, Diesel Mechanic, Draughtsman Civil and others. You can download the answer key from the link given below-
|TNPSC Answer Key 2025
|Download Link
|TNPSC Answer Key 2025 Notice
|Download Link
Steps to Download TNPSC Answer Key 2025?
Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link Link for Inviting objection on Integrated Technical Services (Diploma and ITI level)on the home page.
Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
Step 4: You will get the required answer key in a new window.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
TNPSC Answer Key 2025 Steps to Raise Objection
Candidates can raise their objections to these 24 subjects' tentative answers in online mode through the official website. Candidates are advised to raise their objection within seven days from the publication date, specifically by 5:45 PM on October 24, 2025, through the "Answer key Challenge" section on the Exam Dashboard of the TNPSC website.
