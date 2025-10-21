TNPSC ITS Answer Key 2025 Out at tnpsc.gov.in: Here's Direct Link to Raise Objection

TNPSC Answer Key 2025 Out: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Integrated Technical Services (Diploma and ITI level) on its official website. The Commission had conducted the written exam for these posts on August 31, 2025, and from September 7, 2025, to September 27, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who have appeared in the above exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website of TNPSC-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/.

TNPSC Answer Key 2025 Download

Candidates can download the answer key for 24 subjects including Agriculture, Chemical Engineering and Technology, Civil Engineering, Handloom Technology, Textile Technology and Textile Manufacture, Horticulture, Mechanical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Physical Education, Computer Hardware and Network Maintenance, Diesel Mechanic, Draughtsman Civil and others. You can download the answer key from the link given below-