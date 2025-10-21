GATE ME Previous Year Question Paper with Answer, Download Mechanical Engineering Question Paper PDF

GATE Mechanical Engineering Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to sit in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Mechanical Engineering (ME) exam 2026 must practice the GATE Mechanical Engineering previous year question papers. Solving GATE Mechanical Engineering previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Here, you can find the GATE Mechanical Engineering ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Mechanical Engineering previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Mechanical Engineering Question Papers 2026 In 2026, the official PDF of the GATE Mechanical Engineering 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Guwahati on the official website of GATE 2026. The GATE Mechanical Engineering 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the GATE Mechanical Engineering 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year's GATE Mechanical Engineering question paper PDFs with answer keys here. How to download the GATE Mechanical Engineering Question Paper PDF 2026? After the GATE 2026 Exam, IIT Guwahati will release the GATE Mechanical Engineering 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Mechanical Engineering 2026 question paper.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2026 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment ID and password

Step 4: The question paper of GATE ME 2026 will be shown on the screen

Step 5: Download the GATE ME 2026 question paper. GATE Mechanical Engineering Question Paper 2026 Pattern Candidates who are planning to appear for the GATE 2026 exam should ensure that they are familiar with the GATE ME question paper pattern. The GATE ME exam consists of 65 questions based on General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Mechanical Engineering subjects. A total of 3 hours is allotted for the GATE ME exam. The GATE ME exam shall consist of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. Check the following table to know about the GATE ME exam pattern.

GATE ME Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of three sections General Aptitude

Engineering Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering Total Number of Questions 65 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Maximum Marks 100 Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks Ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT GATE Mechanical Engineering Previous Year Question Paper Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every GATE Mechanical Engineering aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving.

GATE Mechanical Engineering Question Paper 2025 The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 02, 2025, by IIT Roorkee in the forenoon session. As per the GATE Mechanical Engineering paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Mechanical Engineering 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. GATE Mechanical Engineering (ME) Question Paper 2025 GATE Mechanical Engineering Question Paper 2025 Question Paper Answer Key GATE ME 2025 Question Paper Download PDF Download PDF GATE Mechanical Engineering Question Paper with Solution PDF Solving previous year's question papers is extremely beneficial for GATE Mechanical Engineering aspirants. This practice helps you understand the exam's format and boosts your confidence. By working through these papers, you can identify your strong and weak areas and gain key insights into the most important topics. We provide the GATE Mechanical Engineering previous year's question papers and their answer keys to help you prepare.

GATE ME Syllabus The candidates, who are appearing in the GATE ME 2026 exam, must be well-versed in the GATE Mechanical Engineering syllabus. From the syllabus of GATE ME, you get to know the important topics that you need to study for the exam. The GATE ME exam consists of three sections, i.e., General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Mechanical Engineering subjects, and their weightage is 15%, 13%, and 72% respectively. Here we provide a list of the topics of Engineering Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering for your reference. Engineering Mathematics Linear Algebra

Calculus

Differential equations

Complex variables

Probability and Statistics

Numerical Methods Mechanical Engineering Applied Mechanics and Design Engineering Mechanics

Mechanics of Materials

Theory of Machines

Vibrations

Machine Design

Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Sciences Fluid Mechanics

Heat-Transfer

Thermodynamics

Applications Materials, Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering Engineering Materials

Casting, Forming and Joining Processes

Machining and Machine Tool Operations

Metrology and Inspection

Computer Integrated Manufacturing

Production Planning and Control

Inventory Control

Operations Research GATE ME Subject Wise Weightage In the GATE ME exam, 15 % weightage is given to General Aptitude, 13% weightage to Engineering Mathematics and the remaining 72 % is given to the core Mechanical Engineering syllabus. GATE ME section-wise weightage is prepared by analysing the past year's papers. It will help the candidates to know the important topics from the core Mechanical Engineering subject.