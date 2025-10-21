GATE ME Previous Year Question Paper with Answer, Download Mechanical Engineering Question Paper PDF

GATE Mechanical Engineering Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to sit in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Mechanical Engineering (ME) exam 2026 must practice the GATE Mechanical Engineering previous year question papers. Solving GATE Mechanical Engineering previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Here, you can find the GATE Mechanical Engineering ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Mechanical Engineering previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.
GATE Mechanical Engineering Question Papers 2026
In 2026, the official PDF of the GATE Mechanical Engineering 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Guwahati on the official website of GATE 2026. The GATE Mechanical Engineering 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the GATE Mechanical Engineering 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year's GATE Mechanical Engineering question paper PDFs with answer keys here.
How to download the GATE Mechanical Engineering Question Paper PDF 2026?
After the GATE 2026 Exam, IIT Guwahati will release the GATE Mechanical Engineering 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Mechanical Engineering 2026 question paper.
-
Step 1: Visit the GATE 2026 official website
-
Step 2: Click on the question paper link
-
Step 3: Login with enrollment ID and password
-
Step 4: The question paper of GATE ME 2026 will be shown on the screen
-
Step 5: Download the GATE ME 2026 question paper.
GATE Mechanical Engineering Question Paper 2026 Pattern
Candidates who are planning to appear for the GATE 2026 exam should ensure that they are familiar with the GATE ME question paper pattern. The GATE ME exam consists of 65 questions based on General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Mechanical Engineering subjects. A total of 3 hours is allotted for the GATE ME exam. The GATE ME exam shall consist of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. Check the following table to know about the GATE ME exam pattern.
|
GATE ME Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
The paper consists of three sections
|
Total Number of Questions
|
65
|
Time Allotted
|
3 hours
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Negative Marking
|
GATE Mechanical Engineering Previous Year Question Paper
Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every GATE Mechanical Engineering aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving.
GATE Mechanical Engineering Question Paper 2025
The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 02, 2025, by IIT Roorkee in the forenoon session. As per the GATE Mechanical Engineering paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Mechanical Engineering 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.
|
GATE Mechanical Engineering (ME) Question Paper 2025
|
GATE Mechanical Engineering Question Paper 2025
|
Question Paper
|
Answer Key
|
GATE ME 2025 Question Paper
GATE Mechanical Engineering Question Paper with Solution PDF
Solving previous year's question papers is extremely beneficial for GATE Mechanical Engineering aspirants. This practice helps you understand the exam's format and boosts your confidence. By working through these papers, you can identify your strong and weak areas and gain key insights into the most important topics. We provide the GATE Mechanical Engineering previous year's question papers and their answer keys to help you prepare.
|
GATE ME Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF
|
GATE Question Paper Download Year
|
Question Paper PDF Link
|
Answer Key Link
|
GATE ME 2024 Question Paper
|
GATE ME 2023 Question Paper
|
GATE ME 2022 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE ME 2022 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE ME 2021 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE ME 2021 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE ME 2020 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE ME 2020 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE ME 2019 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE ME 2019 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE ME 2018 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE ME 2018 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE ME 2017 Question Paper
|
GATE ME 2016 Question Paper Session 1
|
GATE ME 2016 Question Paper Session 2
|
GATE ME 2016 Question Paper Session 3
GATE ME Syllabus
The candidates, who are appearing in the GATE ME 2026 exam, must be well-versed in the GATE Mechanical Engineering syllabus. From the syllabus of GATE ME, you get to know the important topics that you need to study for the exam. The GATE ME exam consists of three sections, i.e., General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and core Mechanical Engineering subjects, and their weightage is 15%, 13%, and 72% respectively. Here we provide a list of the topics of Engineering Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering for your reference.
Engineering Mathematics
-
Linear Algebra
-
Calculus
-
Differential equations
-
Complex variables
-
Probability and Statistics
-
Numerical Methods
Mechanical Engineering
-
Applied Mechanics and Design
-
Engineering Mechanics
-
Mechanics of Materials
-
Theory of Machines
-
Vibrations
-
Machine Design
-
Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Sciences
-
Fluid Mechanics
-
Heat-Transfer
-
Thermodynamics
-
Applications
-
Materials, Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering
-
Engineering Materials
-
Casting, Forming and Joining Processes
-
Machining and Machine Tool Operations
-
Metrology and Inspection
-
Computer Integrated Manufacturing
-
Production Planning and Control
-
Inventory Control
-
Operations Research
GATE ME Subject Wise Weightage
In the GATE ME exam, 15 % weightage is given to General Aptitude, 13% weightage to Engineering Mathematics and the remaining 72 % is given to the core Mechanical Engineering syllabus. GATE ME section-wise weightage is prepared by analysing the past year's papers. It will help the candidates to know the important topics from the core Mechanical Engineering subject.
|
Section
|
Weightage Percentage
|
Number of Questions
|
Engineering Mathematics
|
13
|
7-8
|
Applied Mechanics and Design
|
22-24
|
13-15
|
Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Sciences
|
23-25
|
15-17
|
Materials, Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering
|
25-27
|
16-18
Why Solve GATE Mechanical Engineering (MA) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?
Solving the GATE Mechanical Engineering previous year papers plays an important role in your exam preparation journey. Practising GATE Mechanical Engineering previous year question papers offers multiple benefits that can comprehensively enhance your preparation.
-
Solving previous year papers helps you become familiar with the question types, marking scheme, and time constraints, which can improve your test-taking strategy.
-
It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.
-
Practising GATE Mechanical Engineering past year papers creates a simulated exam environment, making the candidates more comfortable on the actual test day.
-
It gives you a fair idea about the level of difficulty of the questions asked in the exam.
-
Helps to identify the strengths and weaknesses in various topics.
-
Enhances the problem-solving skills of the candidate.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation