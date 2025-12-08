KARTET Answer Key 2025 OUT at sts.karnataka.gov.in, Download Provisional Answer Key PDF Here

KARTET Answer Key 2025: Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 answer key has been released by the DSE, Karnataka on the official website. Candidates can download the provisional answer key with a process to raise objections in online mode. The written exam for KAR TET was successfully conducted on December 07, 2025 across the state. Now all those candidates who appeared in the exam can download the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 answer key. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam. The Authority will also release the Question Paper, allowing candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy. Candidates can submit objections online from December 09 to December 12, 2025 until 5:30 PM KARTET Answer Key 2025 PDF Download

All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 answer key at the DSE, Karnataka official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below- KARTET Answer Key 2025 PDF Download Link KARTET Answer Key 2025 Overview Now candidates can download karnataka tet answer key 2025 through the official website. The Answer Key download link has been activated at the official website-https://sts.karnataka.gov.in/TET. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization DSE, Karnataka Post Name Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online) Exam Date December 07, 2025 Answer Key Status Out Last date to raise objection December 12, 2025 Official Website https://schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in

How to Download Karnataka KTET Answer Key 2025? The candidates appeared in the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 can download the answer key by visiting the website of the board- Step 1: Go to the official website of DSE, Karnataka-https://schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Download KTET Answer key 2025 will display on the screen.

Step 5: Take the printout of the Answer key. How to Calculate Marks Using KARTET Answer Key 2025? As per the detailed notification released by the authority for Karnataka TET Exam 2025, below are procedure to calculate your estimated marks using the answer key:

Match Your Answers: First of all you are advised to compare your responses with the corresponding answers provided in the official KARTET 2025 Answer Key released by the authority.

Count Correct Answers: Once checked, now tally the total number of correct answers you have marked in the exam and get final marks.

Apply Marking Scheme: Now, follow the process and check that each correct answer carries 1 mark and then calculate the total marks.

No Negative Marking: Remember that there is no negative marking for incorrect or unattempted questions, so you do not need to deduct any marks.